Mikuni : CSR Report 2021

This report is published to introduce Mikuni Group's CSR initiatives, to improve communication with its stakeholders, and to deepen their understanding of Mikuni Group.
Reporting scope and boundaries
In this report, the philosophy, policies, etc., are common to the entire Mikuni Group, and the activity reports are of consolidated companies in principle.
Reporting period
This report covers the following period. However, where it is appropriate to present historical background and data or recent examples, we report on content outside of this period.
April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021
Publication
Current issue: September 2021
Next issue : September 2022 (scheduled)
Guidelines used as reference
This report uses the following guidelines as a reference.
Ministry of the Environment (Japan): Environmental Reporting Guidelines (2018 Edition)
Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): Sustainability Reporting Standards
Japan Auto Parts Industries Association: CSR Guidebook(2010)
This booklet is a reference translation of the Japanese version of the CSR Report issued in September 2021.
Message from Top Management
Dear Readers,
I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support of the activities of Mikuni.
Our first CSR Report was published in 2020. Before we have been focusing on reporting our environmental activities in the Environmental Report, but now we thought it was important to report not only on the environment but also on our social responsibilities to our stakeholders more broadly, so we compiled the CSR Report by organizing information on our relations to the local communities and corporate governance in addition to what we had reported in the Environmental Report. In the process of compiling this report, we reaffirmed that the steady implementation of our action plan based on our corporate philosophy, "with a global perspective, Mikuni will contribute to the realization of an affluent society by making full use of our human resources and technology" will enhance our own value and lead to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The social chaos caused by the spread of COVID-19 and the impact on the economy due to restrictions on our daily activities have prompted a transformation of lifestyles, including the way we work, and raised people's health awareness. On the other hand, the frequent occurrence of natural disasters in various parts of the world has raised concerns about climate change and accelerated the global movement toward decarbonization (carbon neutrality). As we expand our business globally, we are constantly aware that no country or company can be sustainable without addressing these global issues. We hope that this CSR Report will convey to you the awareness that underlies the activities of the Mikuni Group.
To contribute to the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 set by Japan and other countries,
Mikuni will continue to promote carbon minimization.
In this CSR Report, we have disclosed the CO2 emissions of Mikuni's global production sites. Based on this quantitative information, Mikuni will strive to achieve carbon minimization by minimizing not only the CO2 emitted during the manufacturing process, but also the actual CO2 emissions throughout the product life. We will soon finalize a plan to reduce CO2 emissions, including Scope 3. We look forward to hearing your frank opinions.
Mikuni will continue to think seriously about changes in the environment surrounding the company and various issues considering its own social responsibility.
Manufacture and sale of fuel supply devices and engine functional parts
for various types of automobiles, motorcycles, and general purpose engines, control devices for gas appliances, welfare and care equipment,
and spray equipment
Import and sales of aerospace equipment, parts and materials, lawn mowers and turf-care equipment
Business Domain
Mikuni Group has expanded its business into various fields. The following is a breakdown of its business domain.
69
for Automobiles
for Motorcycles / Power Products
Products for Motorcycles and Power Products > > >
Electronic Control
Plastic
Engine ECU
Throttle Body
Intake Manifold
We develop a wide range of products from intake system and valve system products for large motorcycles to fuel injection systems for small motorcycles, and manufacture and sell them around the world. For overseas customers, we directly sell products developed and manufactured by local Mikuni Group companies to customers in each region. We also supply intake systems, valve systems, and pump systems to outboard motor manufacturers.
We develop and manufacture electronically controlled fuel injection systems and components for various engines, as well as automotive parts such as carburetors and pumps. In particular, our superior "engine control technology" contributes greatly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, and is therefore attracting high expectations from the industry.
Products for Automobiles > > >
Electronic Control
Plastic
Electric
Valuable Valve
Vacuum Pump
Throttle Body
Intake Manifold
Oil Pump
Timing System
Based on the fluid control, electromagnetic drive, and calibration technologies that we have accumulated over the years, we evaluate and analyze the entire system and vehicle.
We are working on the development of environmentally friendly, high-performance automotive products. We have a lineup of many system products to achieve energy conservation and low emissions.
2% 3%
19%
2020
CONSOLIDATED
SALES
69%
86,962
7%
MILLION YEN
For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
We develop and manufacture gas control equipment such as gasshut-offsafety devices, functional parts for household water equipment used in bathrooms, toilets, and kitchens, and auxiliary parts for fuel cells.
Financial Highlights
■ Consolidated Sales
■ Balance Sheet
for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
(Millions of yen)
150,000
100,000
5,000
0
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
17/3
Consolidated Operating Income
(Millions of yen)
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
18/3
19/3
20/3
21/3
17/3
（Millions of yen）
Current asset
Fixed asset
Total assets
Current liabilities
Fixed liabilities
Net Assets
Total liabilities and net assets
Shareholder's equity ratio
Net assets per share
End of
End of
Change
March 2020
March 2021
in amount
43,178
46,474
3,295
47,217
47,417
199
90,396
93,891
3,495
31,206
31,218
11
32,462
34,276
1,814
26,726
28,396
1,669
90,396
93,891
3,495
28.6％
29.4％
―
767.72 Yen
822.12 Yen
―
Household
Appliances
Device
Products
Safety Shut-off Device
Proportional
Pilot Solenoid
7for Gas Appliances
Gas Control Valve
Valves
Aircraft Parts
We import large-sized castings and
Import and
large-sized precision castings with complex
Sales
shapes from U.S. manufacturers and other
sources, and sell them to major Japanese
19heavy industry manufacturers engaged in
aerospace business.
DEVICES for Comfortable Life
IMPORT/AEROSPACE
3 2
We purchase turf-care equipment from domestic and overseas manufacturers and sell them to domestic golf courses and stadiums.
Mikuni Life & Auto, a group company, manufactures and sells driving assistive devices that assist the driving of people with disabilities as well as products to assist wheelchair users in getting on and off the vehicle.
IMPORT/TURF-CARE
WELFARE VEHICLES/ NURSING EQUIPMENTS
