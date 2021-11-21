Mikuni : CSR Report 2021

Dear Readers,

I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support of the activities of Mikuni.

Our first CSR Report was published in 2020. Before we have been focusing on reporting our environmental activities in the Environmental Report, but now we thought it was important to report not only on the environment but also on our social responsibilities to our stakeholders more broadly, so we compiled the CSR Report by organizing information on our relations to the local communities and corporate governance in addition to what we had reported in the Environmental Report. In the process of compiling this report, we reaffirmed that the steady implementation of our action plan based on our corporate philosophy, "with a global perspective, Mikuni will contribute to the realization of an affluent society by making full use of our human resources and technology" will enhance our own value and lead to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The social chaos caused by the spread of COVID-19 and the impact on the economy due to restrictions on our daily activities have prompted a transformation of lifestyles, including the way we work, and raised people's health awareness. On the other hand, the frequent occurrence of natural disasters in various parts of the world has raised concerns about climate change and accelerated the global movement toward decarbonization (carbon neutrality). As we expand our business globally, we are constantly aware that no country or company can be sustainable without addressing these global issues. We hope that this CSR Report will convey to you the awareness that underlies the activities of the Mikuni Group.