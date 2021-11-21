Mikuni : CSR Report 2021

Log in
English

✓ ✓

2021

MIKUNI Group

Contents

Contents

01

Message from Top Management

02

Corporate Information

03

History

05

L E

Mikuni Group

07

O F I

Business Models

09

P R

CSR Approach

11

Identifying Environmental Issues

15

Carbon Minimization

16

Our Products

17

Digital Transformation

19

Environmental

E

ENVIRONMENTAL

Environmental Management

21

Structure Targets and Results

22

Compliance Evaluation

24

S

Social

OS C I A L

Employees

27

Suppliers

35

Local Communities

36

Governance

G

E

A N C

Corporate Governance

37

ER N

Compliance / Risk Management

38

GOV

Business Continuity

39

Data

DATA

ISO Certification Status

41

Material Balance

42

Environmental Data

43

English version

ENVIRONMENTAL

E

S O C I A L S GGOVERNANCE

M I K U N I C S R

Editorial note

This report is published to introduce Mikuni Group's CSR initiatives, to improve communication with its stakeholders, and to deepen their understanding of Mikuni Group.

Reporting scope and boundaries

In this report, the philosophy, policies, etc., are common to the entire Mikuni Group, and the activity reports are of consolidated companies in principle.

Reporting period

This report covers the following period. However, where it is appropriate to present historical background and data or recent examples, we report on content outside of this period.

April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021

Publication

Current issue: September 2021

Next issue : September 2022 (scheduled)

Guidelines used as reference

This report uses the following guidelines as a reference.

  • Ministry of the Environment (Japan): Environmental Reporting Guidelines (2018 Edition)
  • Global Reporting Initiative (GRI): Sustainability Reporting Standards
  • Japan Auto Parts Industries Association: CSR Guidebook(2010)

This booklet is a reference translation of the Japanese version of the CSR Report issued in September 2021.

01 | MIKUNI 2021 CSR REPORT

Message from Top Management

Dear Readers,

I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support of the activities of Mikuni.

Our first CSR Report was published in 2020. Before we have been focusing on reporting our environmental activities in the Environmental Report, but now we thought it was important to report not only on the environment but also on our social responsibilities to our stakeholders more broadly, so we compiled the CSR Report by organizing information on our relations to the local communities and corporate governance in addition to what we had reported in the Environmental Report. In the process of compiling this report, we reaffirmed that the steady implementation of our action plan based on our corporate philosophy, "with a global perspective, Mikuni will contribute to the realization of an affluent society by making full use of our human resources and technology" will enhance our own value and lead to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The social chaos caused by the spread of COVID-19 and the impact on the economy due to restrictions on our daily activities have prompted a transformation of lifestyles, including the way we work, and raised people's health awareness. On the other hand, the frequent occurrence of natural disasters in various parts of the world has raised concerns about climate change and accelerated the global movement toward decarbonization (carbon neutrality). As we expand our business globally, we are constantly aware that no country or company can be sustainable without addressing these global issues. We hope that this CSR Report will convey to you the awareness that underlies the activities of the Mikuni Group.

To contribute to the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 set by Japan and other countries,

Mikuni will continue to promote carbon minimization.

In this CSR Report, we have disclosed the CO2 emissions of Mikuni's global production sites. Based on this quantitative information, Mikuni will strive to achieve carbon minimization by minimizing not only the CO2 emitted during the manufacturing process, but also the actual CO2 emissions throughout the product life. We will soon finalize a plan to reduce CO2 emissions, including Scope 3. We look forward to hearing your frank opinions.

Mikuni will continue to think seriously about changes in the environment surrounding the company and various issues considering its own social responsibility.

We would like to ask for your continued support.

Yours sincerely,

Hisataka IKUTA

President, CEO & COO

17 GOALS TO TRANSFORM OUR WORLD

MIKUNI 2021 CSR REPORT | 02

Corporate Information

Profile

As of March, 2021

Name of Company

MIKUNI CORPORATION

Establishment

October 1, 1923

Incorporation

October 1, 1948

Representative

Masaki IKUTA Chairman Hisataka IKUTA President, CEO&COO

Address

Mikuni Building, 6-13-11 Sotokanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 101-0021, Japan

Capital

JPY 2,215.3 million

Stock Listed

First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

Number of employees

7,489 (consolidated) 1,933 (non-consolidated)*Includes temporary employees

Main Line of Business

Manufacture and sale of fuel supply devices and engine functional parts

for various types of automobiles, motorcycles, and general purpose engines, control devices for gas appliances, welfare and care equipment,

and spray equipment

Import and sales of aerospace equipment, parts and materials, lawn mowers and turf-care equipment

Business Domain

Mikuni Group has expanded its business into various fields. The following is a breakdown of its business domain.

69

for Automobiles

for Motorcycles / Power Products

Products for Motorcycles and Power Products > > >

Electronic Control

Plastic

Engine ECU

Throttle Body

Intake Manifold

We develop a wide range of products from intake system and valve system products for large motorcycles to fuel injection systems for small motorcycles, and manufacture and sell them around the world. For overseas customers, we directly sell products developed and manufactured by local Mikuni Group companies to customers in each region. We also supply intake systems, valve systems, and pump systems to outboard motor manufacturers.

03 | MIKUNI 2021 CSR REPORT

We develop and manufacture electronically controlled fuel injection systems and components for various engines, as well as automotive parts such as carburetors and pumps. In particular, our superior "engine control technology" contributes greatly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, and is therefore attracting high expectations from the industry.

Products for Automobiles > > >

Electronic Control

Plastic

Electric

Valuable Valve

Vacuum Pump

Throttle Body

Intake Manifold

Oil Pump

Timing System

Based on the fluid control, electromagnetic drive, and calibration technologies that we have accumulated over the years, we evaluate and analyze the entire system and vehicle.

We are working on the development of environmentally friendly, high-performance automotive products. We have a lineup of many system products to achieve energy conservation and low emissions.

2% 3%

19%

2020

CONSOLIDATED

SALES

69%

86,962

7%

MILLION YEN

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

We develop and manufacture gas control equipment such as gas shut-offsafety devices, functional parts for household water equipment used in bathrooms, toilets, and kitchens, and auxiliary parts for fuel cells.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated Sales

Balance Sheet

for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

(Millions of yen)

150,000

100,000

5,000

0

18/3

19/3

20/3

21/3

17/3

  • Consolidated Operating Income

(Millions of yen)

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

18/3

19/3

20/3

21/3

17/3

Millions of yen

Current asset

Fixed asset

Total assets

Current liabilities

Fixed liabilities

Net Assets

Total liabilities and net assets

Shareholder's equity ratio

Net assets per share

End of

End of

Change

March 2020

March 2021

in amount

43,178

46,474

3,295

47,217

47,417

199

90,396

93,891

3,495

31,206

31,218

11

32,462

34,276

1,814

26,726

28,396

1,669

90,396

93,891

3,495

28.6

29.4

767.72 Yen

822.12 Yen

Household

Appliances

Device

Products

Safety Shut-off Device

Proportional

Pilot Solenoid

7for Gas Appliances

Gas Control Valve

Valves

Aircraft Parts

We import large-sized castings and

Import and

large-sized precision castings with complex

Sales

shapes from U.S. manufacturers and other

sources, and sell them to major Japanese

19heavy industry manufacturers engaged in

aerospace business.

DEVICES for Comfortable Life

IMPORT/AEROSPACE

3 2

We purchase turf-care equipment from domestic and overseas manufacturers and sell them to domestic golf courses and stadiums.

Mikuni Life & Auto, a group company, manufactures and sells driving assistive devices that assist the driving of people with disabilities as well as products to assist wheelchair users in getting on and off the vehicle.

IMPORT/TURF-CARE

WELFARE VEHICLES/ NURSING EQUIPMENTS

MIKUNI 2021 CSR REPORT | 04

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Mikuni Corporation published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 15:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
