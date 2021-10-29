29th October 2021 Approved Prospectus 10/29/2021 | 11:12am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this Document or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own financial advice immediately from an appropriately authorised stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial adviser who, if you are taking advice in the United Kingdom, is duly authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) ("FSMA"). This Document comprises a prospectus relating to the Company prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation Rules made under section 73A of FSMA and approved by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") under section 87A of FSMA. This Document has been filed with the FCA and made available to the public in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation Rules. The Acquisition (as defined herein) is classified as a reverse takeover under the Listing Rules and, in accordance with the Listing Rules, the FCA is expected to cancel the Existing Ordinary Shares at 8.00 a.m. on 23 November 2021. Applications will be made to the FCA for the Existing Ordinary Shares to be readmitted, and for the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted, to the Official List (by way of a Standard Listing) and to the London Stock Exchange, for such Existing Ordinary Shares to be readmitted and New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading, and for dealings to commence, on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. It is expected that Readmission will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 23 November 2021. When admitted to trading, the Existing Ordinary Shares and the New Ordinary Shares will have an ISIN of GB00BD4FCK53. THE WHOLE OF THE TEXT OF THIS DOCUMENT SHOULD BE READ BY PROSPECTIVE INVESTORS. YOUR ATTENTION IS SPECIFICALLY DRAWN TO THE DISCUSSION OF CERTAIN RISKS AND OTHER FACTORS THAT SHOULD BE CONSIDERED IN CONNECTION WITH AN INVESTMENT IN THE ORDINARY SHARES AS SET OUT IN THE SECTION ENTITLED 'RISK FACTORS' BEGINNING ON PAGE 14 OF THIS DOCUMENT. The Existing Directors and Proposed Directors, whose names appear on page 26, and the Company accept responsibility for the information contained in this Document. To the best of the knowledge of the Existing Directors, the Proposed Directors, and the Company, the information contained in this Document is in accordance with the facts and the Document makes no omission likely to affect its import. Mila Resources Plc (Incorporated in England and Wales with Registered No. 09620350) Readmission of 23,200,000 Existing Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each, and Issue and Admission of 83,543,197 Initial Consideration Shares of £0.01 each at a price of £0.024 per Initial Consideration Share issued pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement, and Issue and Admission of 19,582,963 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each at a price of £0.018 issued pursuant to the Mila Loan Notes, and Issue and Admission of 15,448,370 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each at a price of £0.018 issued pursuant to the DM Loan Agreement, and Issue and Admission of 12,744,032 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each at a price of £0.018 issued pursuant to the Series 3 Loan Notes, and Issue and Admission of 5,979,166 Professional Costs Shares to be issued in lieu of professional fees, and Placing and Admission of 87,541,666 Ordinary Shares, of £0.01 each at a placing price of £0.024 per Ordinary Share ("the Placing Shares") and Subscription and Admission of 58,291,663 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each at a subscription price of £0.024 per Ordinary Share ("the Subscription Shares"), to the Official List (by way of Standard Listing Market for listed securities, under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules) and Notice of General Meeting Financial Adviser Broker BRANDON HILL CAPITAL LIMITED SI CAPITAL LTD Brandon Hill Capital Limited ("Brandon Hill Capital") and SI Capital Ltd ("SI Capital"), which are both authorised and regulated by the FCA in the conduct of investment business, are acting exclusively for the Company and for no-one else in connection with the Placing, Subscription and Readmission and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to customers of Brandon Hill Capital or SI Capital or for providing advice in relation to the contents of this Document or any matter referred to in it. Brandon Hill Capital and SI Capital are not making any representation, express or implied, as to the contents of this Document, for which the Company, the Existing Directors and the Proposed Directors are solely responsible. Apart from the responsibilities and liabilities, if any, which may be imposed on Brandon Hill Capital and SI Capital in their respective capacities as financial adviser and broker to the Company by FSMA or the regulatory regime established thereunder and without limiting the statutory rights of any person to whom this Document is issued, no liability whatsoever is accepted by Brandon Hill Capital or SI Capital for the accuracy of any information or opinions contained in this Document or for any omission of information, for which the Company, the Existing Directors and the Proposed Directors are solely responsible. The information contained in this Document has been prepared solely for the purpose of the Placing, Subscription and Readmission and is not intended to be relied upon by any subsequent purchasers of Ordinary Shares (whether on or off exchange) and accordingly no duty of care is accepted in relation to them. The New Ordinary Shares will rank in full for all dividends or other distributions hereafter declared, made or paid on the ordinary share capital of the Company and will rank pari passu in all other respects with all Existing Ordinary Shares in issue on Readmission. This Document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation to subscribe for, or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to buy or subscribe for, Ordinary Shares in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is unlawful or would impose any unfulfilled registration, publication or approval requirements on the Company. The Ordinary Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or under applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada, Japan or the Republic of South Africa (or their respective territories). Subject to certain exceptions, the Ordinary Shares may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or distributed directly or indirectly, within, into or in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Republic of South Africa (or their respective territories) or any other jurisdiction where such offer or sale would violate the relevant securities laws of such jurisdiction. This Document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for Ordinary Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful or would impose any unfulfilled registration, publication or approval requirements on the Company. The Ordinary Shares may not be taken up, offered, sold, resold, transferred or distributed, directly or indirectly within, into or in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction that is not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer in the United States. The Company has not been and will not be registered under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940 pursuant to the exemption provided by Section 3(c)(7) thereof, and investors will not be entitled to the benefits of that Act. The distribution of this Document in or into jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore persons into whose possession this Document comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. None of the Ordinary Shares have been approved or disapproved by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), any state securities commission in the United States or any other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed comment upon or endorsed the merit of the offer of the Ordinary Shares or the accuracy or the adequacy of this Document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States. Application will be made for the Existing Ordinary Shares to be readmitted and the New Ordinary Shares to be admitted to a Standard Listing on the Official List. A Standard Listing will afford investors in the Company a lower level of regulatory protection than that afforded to investors in companies with Premium Listings on the Official List, which are subject to additional obligations under the Listing Rules. It should be noted that the FCA will not have authority to (and will not) monitor the Company's compliance with any of the Listing Rules which the Company has indicated herein that it intends to comply with on a voluntary basis, nor to impose sanctions in respect of any failure by the Company to so comply. Notice of General Meeting Notice of a General Meeting of the Company, to be held on 22 November 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at 1 King William Street, London, EC4N 7AF is set out at the end of this Document. A Form of Proxy for use by Existing Shareholders in connection with the General Meeting is enclosed. To be valid, Forms of Proxy, completed in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, must be received by Link Group at PXS 1, Link Group, 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL as soon as possible but in any event no later than 48 hours prior to the General Meeting (excluding non-working days). Completion and return of the Form of Proxy will not preclude Existing Shareholders from attending and voting at the General Meeting should they wish to do so. This Document is dated 29 October 2021. 2 NOTICE TO INVESTORS The distribution of this Document and the Placing, Subscription and Readmission may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this Document comes should inform themselves about and observe any restrictions, including those set out below. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction that would permit a public offering of the Ordinary Shares, or possession or distribution of this Document or any other offering material in any country or jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Accordingly, the Ordinary Shares may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, and neither this Document nor any other offering material or advertisement in connection with the Ordinary Shares may be distributed or published in or from any country or jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance with any and all applicable rules and regulations of any such country or jurisdiction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This Document does not constitute an offer to subscribe for any of the Ordinary Shares offered hereby to any person in any jurisdiction to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. This Document has been approved by the FCA, as a prospectus which may be used to offer securities to the public for the purposes of section 85 of FSMA and of the Prospectus Regulation. No arrangement has been made with the competent authority in any EEA State (or any other jurisdiction) for the use of this Document as an approved prospectus in such jurisdiction and accordingly no public offer is to be made in any such jurisdiction. Issue or circulation of this Document may be prohibited in countries other than those in relation to which notices are given below. This Document does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy, shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. This Prospectus has been approved by the FCA, as competent authority under the Prospectus Regulation. The FCA only approves this Prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. Such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the issuer or the quality of the securities that are the subject of this Prospectus. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the securities. FOR THE ATTENTION OF EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA INVESTORS In relation to each member state of the European Economic Area (each, a "Relevant Member State"), an offer to the public of the Ordinary Shares may only be made once the publication of the Prospectus has been approved by the competent authority in such Relevant Member State or, where appropriate, approved in another Relevant Member State and notified to the competent authority in that Relevant Member State, all in accordance with the EU Prospectus Regulation, except that an offer to the public in that Relevant Member State of any Ordinary Shares may be made at any time under the following exemptions under the EU Prospectus Regulation, subject to Article 3 and Article 23 of the EU Prospectus Regulation: • • to any legal entity which is a qualified investor, within the meaning of article 2(e) of the EU Prospectus Regulation; to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons (other than qualified investors within the meaning of article 2(e) of the EU Prospectus Regulation) in such Relevant Member State subject to obtaining prior consent of the Company for any such offer; or • in any other circumstances falling within Article 1(4) of the EU Prospectus Regulation. For the purposes of this provision, the expression an "offer to the public" in relation to any offer of Ordinary Shares in any Relevant Member State means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and any Ordinary Shares to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the Ordinary Shares and the expression "EU Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. FOR THE ATTENTION OF UK INVESTORS This Document comprises a prospectus relating to the Company prepared in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation Rules and approved by the FCA under section 87A of FSMA. This Document has been filed with the FCA and made available to the public in accordance with Rule 3.2 of the Prospectus Regulation Rules. No Ordinary Shares have been offered or will be offered to the public in the United Kingdom prior to the publication of this Prospectus in relation to the Ordinary Shares which has been approved by the FCA, except that the Ordinary Shares may be offered to the public in the United Kingdom at any time under the following exemptions under the Prospectus Regulation, subject to Section 85 of FSMA and Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation: to any legal entity which is a qualified investor within the meaning of article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation;

3 to fewer than 150 natural or legal persons (other than qualified investors within the meaning of article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation), subject to obtaining the prior consent of the Company for any such offer; or in any other circumstances falling within Section 86 of FSMA. For the purposes of this provision, the expression an "offer to the public" in relation to any offer of Ordinary Shares in the United Kingdom means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and any Ordinary Shares to be offered so as to enable an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for any Ordinary Shares and the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"). FOR THE ATTENTION OF US INVESTORS The Ordinary Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, as amended, or the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or distributed, directly or indirectly, within, into or in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction that is not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in compliance with the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States. Accordingly, the Ordinary Shares may only be sold: (i) within the United States or to US Persons as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act ("US Persons") (wherever located) in transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and only to persons who are both qualified institutional buyers, as defined in Rule 144A of the Securities Act; and (ii) outside the United States to persons who are non-US Persons in offshore transactions within the meaning of, and in accordance with, Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Ordinary Shares have not been approved or disapproved by the SEC, any state securities commission in the United States or any other regulatory authority in the United States, nor have any of the foregoing authorities passed comment upon or endorsed the merit of the offer of the Ordinary Shares or the accuracy or the adequacy of this Document. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States. FOR THE ATTENTION OF AUSTRALIAN INVESTORS IMPORTANT: You must read the following disclaimer before continuing. The following disclaimer applies to this document. You are advised to read this disclaimer carefully before reading, accessing or making any other use of the attached. In accessing the attached, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions, including any modifications to them from time to time, each time you receive any information from the Company as a result of such access. Confirmation of Your Representation: You have accessed this document on the basis that you have confirmed your representation to the Company that you are either (i) a "sophisticated investor" under section 708(8)(a) or (b) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act); (ii) a "sophisticated investor" under section 708(8)(c) or (d) of the Corporations Act and that you have provided an accountant's certificate in accordance with section 708(8)(c)(i) or of the Corporations Act and related regulations before receiving this document ; (iii) a person associated with the Company under section 708(12) of the Corporations Act; or (iv) a "professional investor" within the meaning of section 708(11)(a) or (b) of the Corporations Act. This document has been made available to you in electronic form. You are reminded that documents transmitted via this medium may be altered or changed during the process of transmission and consequently none of the Company or any person who controls it or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates accepts any liability or responsibility whatsoever in respect of any discrepancies between the document distributed to you in electronic format and the hard-copy version. We will provide a hard-copy version to you upon request. Restrictions: The attached Offering Memorandum is being furnished in connection with an offering exempt from or not subject to registration or disclosure under the Corporations Act solely for the purpose of enabling a prospective investor to consider the purchase of the Ordinary Shares described in this document. In making an investment decision, investors must rely on their own examination of the merits and risks involved. The Ordinary Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Corporations Act. Neither this document, nor anything contained in this document will form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Neither the Company nor any person who controls it or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Except with respect to eligible investors in jurisdictions where such offer is permitted by law, nothing in this electronic transmission constitutes an offer or an invitation by or on behalf of the Company to subscribe for or purchase any of the Ordinary Shares. You are reminded that you have accessed this document on the basis that you are a person into whose possession it may be lawfully delivered in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which you are located. 4 Actions That You May Not Take: You should not reply by e-mail to this announcement, and you may not purchase any Ordinary Shares by doing so. Any reply e-mail communications, including those you generate by using the "Reply" function on your e-mail software, will be ignored or rejected. YOU MAY NOT AND ARE NOT AUTHORIZED TO (1) FORWARD OR DELIVER THE ATTACHED PROSPECTUS, ELECTRONICALLY OR OTHERWISE, TO ANY OTHER PERSON OR (2) REPRODUCE SUCH PROSPECTUS IN ANY MANNER WHATSOEVER. ANY FORWARDING, DISTRIBUTION OR REPRODUCTION OF THIS DOCUMENT AND THE ATTACHED PROSPECTUS IN WHOLE OR IN PART IS UNAUTHORIZED. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS DIRECTIVE MAY RESULT IN A VIOLATION OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT. You are responsible for protecting against viruses and other destructive items. Your use of this communication is at your own risk and it is your responsibility to take precautions to ensure that it is free from viruses and other items of a destructive nature. AUSTRALIAN WRAP This document is personal to the offeree to whom it has been delivered and does not constitute an offer to any other person or to the public generally to subscribe for or otherwise acquire the Ordinary Shares. This document is confidential and is being furnished by the Company in connection with an offering of Ordinary Shares exempt from disclosure under the Corporations Act, solely for the purpose of enabling a prospective investor to consider the purchase of the Ordinary Shares as described herein. This document may be neither copied nor reproduced, in whole or in part, nor may it be distributed nor any of its contents disclosed to anyone other than the prospective investors to whom it is being provided. Each prospective investor in the Ordinary Shares, by accepting delivery of this Document, is deemed to have agreed to the foregoing. AVAILABLE INFORMATION The Company is not subject to the reporting requirements of section 13 or 15(d) of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "US Exchange Act"). For so long as any Ordinary Shares are "restricted securities" within the meaning of Rule 144(a)(3) of the Securities Act, the Company will, during any period in which it is neither subject to section 13 or 15(d) of the US Exchange Act nor exempt from reporting pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) thereunder, provide, upon written request, to Shareholders and any owner of a beneficial interest in Ordinary Shares or any prospective purchaser designated by such holder or owner, the information required to be delivered pursuant to Rule 144A(d)(4) under the Securities Act. The Company expects to be exempt from reporting pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b). ENFORCEMENT OF JUDGMENTS The Company is incorporated under the law of England and Wales. It may not be possible for investors to effect service of process within the United States upon the Company, or any Existing Directors or Proposed Directors who are not US citizens or residents of the United States, or to enforce outside the United States judgments obtained against the Company, or any Existing Directors or Proposed Directors who are not US citizens or residents of the United States in US courts, including, without limitation, judgments based upon the civil liability provisions of the US federal securities laws or the laws of any state or territory within the United States. There is doubt as to the enforceability in the United Kingdom, in original actions or in actions for enforcement of United States court judgments, of civil liabilities predicated solely upon US federal securities laws. In addition, awards for punitive damages in actions brought in the United States or elsewhere may be unenforceable in the United Kingdom. 5 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Mila Resources plc published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 15:11:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about MILA RESOURCES PLC 11:12a 29th October 2021 Approved Prospectus PU 06/01 MILA RESOURCES : 01 June 2021 Interim Accounts for the six months ending 31 December 2020 PU 06/01 Mila Resources plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2020 CI 03/11 MILA RESOURCES : 5 March 2021 Issue of Convertible Loan Notes PU 03/11 MILA RESOURCES : 5 March 2021 Result of AGM PU 02/05 MILA RESOURCES : 5 February 2021 Notice of AGM PU 01/25 MILA RESOURCES : 25 January 2021 Final Results PU 01/25 Mila Resources plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2020 CI 2020 Mila Resources Plc entered into non-binding heads of terms to acquire Kathleen Valley g.. CI 2020 E-Tech Metals Ltd. cancelled the acquisition of Mila Resources Plc in a reverse merger .. CI