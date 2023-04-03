Mila in joint venture talks, Ecora CEO buys shares

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Mila Resources PLC - London-based post-discovery gold explorer - Notes share price movement and confirms in discussions over possible joint venture for the Kathleen Valley project. Further talks will place with an update in due course.

Surface Transforms PLC - Liverpool-based manufacturer of carbon fibre reinforced ceramic materials - Reports production issues that negatively affected turnover, production costs and operating loss in 2022 continued into the first quarter of 2023. Adds January and February production volumes were lower and scrap costs were higher than planned. Cautious March loading rates have resulted in first quarter sales being GBP1.4 million, and the quarter loss making. Remains confident of profitability in the second quarter but warns overall profitability for the year is expected to be below market expectations. Planning cash needs on the assumption that delayed sales are not recovered in the short term. Despite this, states will have sufficient cash to continue its three year capital expenditure programme and working capital required as sales increase through the year.

IQGeo Group PLC - provider of geospatial productivity and collaboration software for the telecoms and utility industries - Announces Kestrel Partners buys 62,126 shares at an average price of GBP1.98 per share worth around GBP122,847. IQGeo Director Max Royde is also a shareholder in Kestrel Opportunities and therefore deemed to have a beneficial interest in Kestrel Opportunities' entire legal holding in IQGEO. Following this transaction, Kestrel Opportunities holds 11.7 million shares. Other clients of Kestrel, in which Royde has no beneficial interest hold 4.6 million shares in IQGeo. In total, Kestrel holds 16.3 million shares or 26% of the issued share capital.

HgCapital Trust PLC - London-based investment vehicle that provides shareholders access to the unquoted businesses managed by New York-based Hg - Says Anne West, non-executive director, buys 18,000 shares at a price of 322 pence, worth GBP57,960. Adds Nick West, a person closely associated to Anne West, also buys 18,000 shares at a price of 322 pence, worth GBP57,960.

Prudential PLC - London-based, Asia-focused insurer - George Sartorel, non-executive director, buys 5,000 shares for HKD100.95 each worth HKD504,750, around GBP51,768.

Ecora Resources PLC - London-based natural resources royalty company - Chief Executive Officer Bishop Lafleche buys 70,000 shares at average price of 124.26 pence each, worth around GBP87,000. Chief Financial Officer Kevin Flynn buys 33,944 shares at a price of 127.00p each, worth GBP43,109. Graeme Dacomb, non-executive director, buys 15,937 shares at an average price of 122.14p each, worth GBP19,465.

TP ICAP Finance PLC - London-based financial services firm - Invites eligible holders of its outstanding GBP500 million 5.25% notes due 2024 to tender any and all of such notes for purchase. The offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated April 3. Says outstanding nominal amount of notes is GBP246.9 million.

