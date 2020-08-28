MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > Milan Station Holdings Limited 1150 KYG611701171 MILAN STATION HOLDINGS LIMITED (1150) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 08/28 0.123 HKD -1.60% 11:00a MILAN STATION : (1) proposed rights issue on the basis of five (5) rights shares for every two (2) existing shares held on the record date at the subscription price of hk$0.11 per rights share; and (2) proposed increase in authorised share capital PU 10:55a MILAN STATION : Major transaction in relation to proposed lease of the premises PU 08/04 MILAN STATION : Discloseable transaction - renewal of the lease agreement PU Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Summary All News Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Milan Station : (1) PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF FIVE (5) RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY TWO (2) EXISTING SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF HK$0.11 PER RIGHTS SHARE; AND (2) PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL 0 08/28/2020 | 11:00am EDT Send by mail :

MILAN STATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 米 蘭 站 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1150) (1) PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF FIVE (5) RIGHTS SHARES FOR EVERY TWO (2) EXISTING SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE AT THE SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF HK$0.11 PER RIGHTS SHARE; AND (2) PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISER TO THE COMPANY UNDERWRITER TO THE RIGHTS ISSUE PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE Subject to the Increase in Authorised Share Capital becoming effective and other conditions as detailed in the section headed ''The Underwriting Agreement - Conditions of the Underwriting Agreement'' below, the Company proposes to raise not less than approximately HK$55.9 million (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date) and not more than approximately HK$67.1 million (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date save for the full exercise of all the outstanding Share Options) (before deducting professional fees and other relevant expenses) by way of the Rights Issue, whereby not less than 508,520,625 Rights Shares and not more than 610,138,875 Rights Shares shall be allotted and issued on the basis of five (5) Rights Shares for every two (2) existing Shares held on the Record Date. 1 The Subscription Price of HK$0.11 per Rights Share is payable in full by a Qualifying Shareholder upon acceptance of the relevant provisional allotment of the Rights Shares and/or application for the excess Rights Shares. Assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date, a total of 508,520,625 Rights Shares will be allotted and issued upon completion of the Rights Issue, representing (i) 250.0% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 71.4% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of 508,520,625 Rights Shares. Assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date save for the full exercise of all the outstanding Share Options, a total of 610,138,875 Rights Shares will be allotted and issued upon completion of the Rights Issue, representing (i) approximately 300.0% of the existing issued Shares as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 71.4% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of 610,138,875 Rights Shares. The Rights Issue is fully underwritten by the Underwriter and the terms of the Underwriting Agreement were agreed after arm's length negotiation between the Company and the Underwriter. The gross proceeds from the Rights Issue will be not less than approximately HK$55.9 million (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date) and not more than approximately HK$67.1 million (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date save for the full exercise of all the outstanding Share Options). The net proceeds from the Rights Issue, after deducting professional fees and all other relevant expenses, are estimated to be not less than approximately HK$53.8 million (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date) and not more than approximately HK$64.8 million (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date save for the full exercise of all the outstanding Share Options). The net Subscription Price per Rights Share is expected to be approximately HK$0.106. The net proceeds from the Rights Issue are intended to be used: (i) as to approximately HK$27.6 million or approximately 51% of the net proceeds for the settlement of rental expenses of the Group's retail stores for the next 18 months; (ii) as to approximately HK$17.3 million or approximately 32% of the net proceeds for the payment of salaries of the Group's employees for the next 18 months; (iii) as to approximately HK$4.9 million or approximately 9% of the net proceeds for the settlement of the Group's trade payables which are immediately due or overdue; and (iv) as to approximately HK$4.0 million or approximately 7% of the net proceeds for opening a new retail store in Hong Kong. PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL As at the date of this announcement, the authorised share capital of the Company is HK$20 million divided into 500,000,000 Shares. In order to facilitate the Rights Issue, accommodate the future expansion and growth of the Group and provide the Company with greater flexibility for future expansion in the share capital of the Company, the Board proposes that the authorised share capital of the Company be increased to HK$80 million divided into 2,000,000,000 Shares. The proposed Increase in Authorised Share Capital is subject to the approval of the Shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at the EGM. 2 LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS The Increase in Authorised Share Capital The Increase in Authorised Share Capital is conditional upon the approval by the Shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at the EGM. As none of the Shareholders or their associates would have any interest in the Increase in Authorised Share Capital, no Shareholder would be required to abstain from voting in favour of the resolution(s) relating to the Increase in Authorised Share Capital at the EGM. The Rights Issue In accordance with Rule 7.19A of the Listing Rules, as the Rights Issue will increase the issued share capital of the Company by more than 50%, the Rights Issue is subject to the approval of the Independent Shareholders at the EGM by way of poll. Pursuant to Rule 7.27A(1) of the Listing Rules, where Independent Shareholders' approval is required for a rights issue under Rule 7.19A of the Listing Rules, the rights issue must be made conditional on approval by shareholders in general meeting by a resolution on which any controlling shareholders and their associates or, where there are no controlling shareholders, directors (excluding independent non-executive directors) and the chief executive of the issuer and their respective associates shall abstain from voting in favour of the ordinary resolution to approve the Rights Issue at the EGM. WARNING OF THE RISKS OF DEALINGS IN THE SHARES AND THE NIL-PAID RIGHTS SHARES Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Rights Issue is conditional upon, among other things, the Underwriting Agreement becoming unconditional and not being terminated in accordance with its terms. Please refer to the section headed ''The Underwriting Agreement - Conditions of the Underwriting Agreement'' in this announcement for further details. It should also be noted that the Underwriting Agreement contains provisions granting the Underwriter the right to terminate its obligations on the occurrence of certain events including force majeure. Please refer to the section headed ''The Underwriting Agreement - Termination of the Underwriting Agreement'' in this announcement for further details. Accordingly, the Rights Issue may or may not proceed. The Shares are expected to be dealt in on an ex-rights basis from Friday, 9 October 2020. Dealings in the Rights Shares in nil-paid form are expected to take place from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 22 October 2020 to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 30 October 2020 (both days inclusive). Any Shareholder or other person contemplating transferring, selling or purchasing the Shares and/or the nil-paid Rights Shares is advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and/or the nil-paid Rights Shares. Any Shareholder or other person who is in any doubt about his/her/its position or any action to be taken is recommended to consult his/her/its own professional adviser(s). Any Shareholder or other person dealing in the Shares or in the nil-paid Rights Shares up to the date on which all the conditions to which the Rights Issue is subject are fulfilled (and the date on which the Underwriter's right of termination of the Underwriting Agreement ceases) will accordingly bear the risk that the Rights Issue may not become unconditional or may not proceed. 3 PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE Subject to the Increase in Authorised Share Capital becoming effective and other conditions as detailed in the section headed ''The Underwriting Agreement - Conditions of the Underwriting Agreement'' below, the Company proposes to raise not less than approximately HK$55.9 million (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date) and not more than approximately HK$67.1 million (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date save for the full exercise of all the outstanding Share Options) (before deducting professional fees and other relevant expenses) by way of the Rights Issue, whereby not less than 508,520,625 Rights Shares and not more than 610,138,875 Rights Shares shall be allotted and issued on the basis of five (5) Rights Shares for every two (2) existing Shares held on the Record Date. Issue statistics Basis of the Rights Issue : five (5) Rights Shares for every two (2) existing Shares held on the Record Date Subscription Price : HK$0.11 per Rights Share Number of Shares in issue : 203,408,250 Shares as at the date of this announcement Number of outstanding Share : 40,647,300 Share Options Options as at the date of this announcement Maximum number of Shares : 244,055,550 Shares (assuming there is no change in the in issue on or before number of Shares in issue from the date of this the Record Date announcement and up to the Record Date save for the full exercise of all the outstanding Share Options) Number of Rights Shares : Not less than 508,520,625 Rights Shares (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date) and not more than 610,138,875 Rights Shares (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date save for the full exercise of all the outstanding Share Options) 4 Number of Underwritten : Up to 610,138,875 Rights Shares, representing all the Shares Rights Shares. Accordingly, the Rights Issue is fully underwritten by the Underwriter. Aggregate nominal value of : Not less than approximately HK$20,340,825 (assuming the Rights Shares there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date) and not more than approximately HK$24,405,555 (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date save for the full exercise of all the outstanding Share Options) Number of Shares in issue : Not less than 711,928,875 Shares (assuming there is no immediately after completion change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of of the Rights Issue this announcement and up to the Record Date) and not more than 854,194,425 Shares (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date save for the full exercise of all the outstanding Share Options) As at the date of this announcement, there are 40,647,300 outstanding Share Options granted by the Company exercisable into 40,647,300 Shares pursuant to the terms of the Share Option Scheme. Save as disclosed above, as at the date of this announcement, the Company has no other outstanding derivatives, options, warrants or securities in issue which confer any right to subscribe for, convert or exchange into Shares. The Company has no intention to issue or grant any Shares, convertible securities, warranties and/or options from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date. Assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date, a total of 508,520,625 Rights Shares will be allotted and issued upon completion of the Rights Issue, representing (i) 250.0% of the issued share capital of the Company as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 71.4% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of 508,520,625 Rights Shares. Assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date save for the full exercise of all the outstanding Share Options, a total of 610,138,875 Rights Shares will be allotted and issued upon completion of the Rights Issue, representing (i) approximately 300.0% of the existing issued Shares as at the date of this announcement; and (ii) approximately 71.4% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by the allotment and issue of 610,138,875 Rights Shares. 5 Basis of provisional allotment The basis of the provisional allotment shall be five (5) Rights Shares (in nil-paid form) for every two (2) existing Shares held by the Qualifying Shareholders on the Record Date. Application for all or any part of a Qualifying Shareholder's provisional allotment should be made only by lodging a duly completed PAL, with a cheque or a banker's cashier order for the sum payable for the Rights Shares being applied for with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by the Latest Time for Acceptance. For further details in respect of the procedures for acceptance and application, please refer to the Prospectus Documents to be despatched by the Company to the Qualifying Shareholders on the Prospectus Posting Date. As at the date of this announcement, the Board has not received any information from any Shareholders of their intention to take up their provisional entitlements under the Rights Issue. The Subscription Price The Subscription Price of HK$0.11 per Rights Share is payable in full by a Qualifying Shareholder upon acceptance of the relevant provisional allotment of the Rights Shares and/or application for the excess Rights Shares. The Subscription Price of HK$0.11 per Rights Share represents: a discount of approximately 10.57% to the closing price of HK$0.123 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day; a discount of approximately 12.00% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.125 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last five consecutive trading days up to and including the Last Trading Day; a discount of approximately 14.06% to the average closing price of approximately HK$0.128 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange for the last ten consecutive trading days up to and including the Last Trading Day; and a discount of approximately 3.51% to the theoretical ex-rights price of approximately HK$0.114 per Share based on the closing price of HK$0.123 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day. The Subscription Price was a commercial decision and was determined after arm's length negotiations between the Company and the Underwriter with reference to, among others, the financial position of the Group, the prevailing market price of the Shares prior to the Last Trading Day, the theoretical ex-rights price per Share and the reasons for and benefits of the Rights Issue as discussed in the section headed ''Reasons for the Rights Issue and use of proceeds'' in this announcement. 6 In view of the above, and having considered the fact that all the Qualifying Shareholders will be offered equal opportunity to subscribe for the Rights Shares by way of provisional allotment and, if they so wish, excess applications at the same Subscription Price and therefore, no interest of any Qualifying Shareholder is prejudiced in this respect, the Directors (excluding the independent non-executive Directors who will express their opinion after considering the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser) consider that the Subscription Price is fair and reasonable and in the interest of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. Qualifying Shareholders The Rights Issue is only available to the Qualifying Shareholders. To qualify for the Rights Issue, Shareholders must be registered as members of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date and must not be a Non-Qualifying Shareholder. The Company will send (i) the Prospectus Documents to the Qualifying Shareholders; and (ii) the Prospectus (without the PAL and the EAF) to the Non-Qualifying Shareholders for their information only subject to compliance with the relevant local laws, regulations and requirements. The Record Date is Monday, 19 October 2020. The last day of dealings in the Shares on a cum- rights basis is Thursday, 8 October 2020. The Shares will be dealt in on an ex-rights basis from Friday, 9 October 2020. In order to be registered as members of the Company prior to the close of business on the Record Date, Shareholders must lodge any transfers of Shares (together with the relevant share certificates) for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong on or before the Latest Lodging Time. Shareholders with an address in Hong Kong on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date are qualified for the Rights Issue. For Shareholders with an address outside Hong Kong on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date, please refer to the paragraph headed ''Rights of the Overseas Shareholders'' below. Rights of the Overseas Shareholders The Prospectus Documents will not be registered under the applicable securities legislation of any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong. Overseas Shareholders, if any, may not be eligible to take part in the Rights Issue as explained below. The Directors will comply with Rule 13.36(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and make enquiries regarding the feasibility of extending the Rights Issue to the Overseas Shareholders (if any). If, after making such enquiries, the Directors are of the opinion that it would be necessary or expedient, on account either of the legal restrictions under the laws of the relevant place or any requirement of the relevant regulatory body or stock exchange in that place, not to offer the Rights Shares to such Overseas Shareholders, the Rights Issue will not be available to such Overseas Shareholders and no provisional allotment of the nil-paid Rights Shares will be made to them. The result of the enquiries and the basis of the exclusion, if any, will be included in the Prospectus. 7 If any Overseas Shareholders are excluded from the Rights Issue, the Company will send a copy of the Prospectus (without the PAL and the EAF) to such Overseas Shareholders for their information only subject to compliance with the relevant local laws, regulations and requirements. Closure of register of members The register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 29 September 2020 to Wednesday, 7 October 2020 (both days inclusive) to determine the eligibility of the Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM. No transfer of Shares will be registered during this book closure period. The register of members of the Company will also be closed from Tuesday, 13 October 2020 to Monday, 19 October 2020 (both days inclusive) to determine the eligibility of the Shareholders for the Rights Issue. No transfer of Shares will be registered during this book closure period. Fractions of the Rights Shares Fractional Rights Shares will not be issued to the Qualifying Shareholders. Any fractional entitlements of the Rights Shares will be aggregated and sold in the market for the benefits of the Company and any unsold aggregated fractional entitlements will be made available for excess application by the Qualifying Shareholders under the EAFs. Fractional Rights Shares will only arise in respect of the entire shareholding of a Shareholder regardless of the number of share certificates held by such Shareholder. Status of the Rights Shares The Rights Shares, when allotted, issued and fully-paid, shall rank pari passu in all respects with the Shares in issue on the date of allotment and issue of the Rights Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and distributions which may be declared, made or paid on or after such date. Excess application for the Rights Shares Under the Rights Issue, Qualifying Shareholders may apply, by way of excess application, for (i) any unsold entitlements of the Non-Qualifying Shareholders; (ii) any unsold Rights Shares created by aggregation of fractional entitlements; and (iii) any Rights Shares provisionally allotted but not accepted by the Qualifying Shareholders or otherwise subscribed for by transferees of nil-paid Rights Shares. Application can be made by the Qualifying Shareholders only and by duly completing and signing the EAF (in accordance with the instructions printed therein) where applicable for excess Rights Shares and lodging the same with a separate cheque or banker's cashier order for the sum payable for the excess Rights Shares being applied for with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 4 November 2020. 8 The Directors will allocate the excess Rights Shares (if any) at their discretion on a fair and equitable basis according to the principle that any excess Rights Shares will be allocated to the Qualifying Shareholders who apply for them on a pro rata basis with reference to the number of excess Rights Shares applied for, but no reference will be made to the number of Rights Shares applied for under the PAL or the existing number of Shares held by such Qualifying Shareholders. No preference will be given to topping up odd lots to whole board lots. Pursuant to Rule 7.21(3)(b) of the Listing Rules, the Company will also take steps to identify the applications for excess Rights Shares made by any controlling shareholder or its associates (together, the ''Relevant Shareholders''), whether in their own names or through nominees. The Company shall disregard the Relevant Shareholders' applications for excess Rights Shares to the extent that the total number of excess Rights Shares they have applied for exceeds a maximum number equivalent to the total number of Rights Shares offered under the Rights Issue minus the number of Rights Shares taken up by the Relevant Shareholders under their assured entitlement to the Rights Shares. If the aggregate number of Rights Shares not taken up by the Qualifying Shareholders and/or transferees of nil-paid Rights Shares under PALs is greater than the aggregate number of excess Rights Shares being applied for under EAFs, the Directors will allocate to each Qualifying Shareholder who applies for excess Rights Shares the actual number of excess Rights Shares being applied for. Shareholders with their Shares held by a nominee company (or which are deposited in CCASS) should note that the Board will regard such nominee company (including HKSCC Nominees Limited) as a single Shareholder according to the register of members of the Company. Accordingly, Shareholders should note that the aforesaid arrangement in relation to the allocation of the excess Rights Shares will not be extended to beneficial owners individually save and except for the beneficial owner(s) which the Company may permit in its absolute discretion. Shareholders with their Shares held by a nominee company (or which are deposited in CCASS) are advised to consider whether they would like to arrange for the registration of the relevant Shares in their own names on or prior to the Record Date. Shareholders whose Shares are held by their nominee(s) (or which are deposited in CCASS) and who would like to have their names registered on the register of members of the Company on the Record Date, must lodge all necessary documents with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712- 1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for completion of the relevant registration by the Latest Lodging Time. Qualifying Shareholders who do not take up the Rights Shares to which they are entitled and Non-Qualifying Shareholders should note that their shareholdings in the Company will be diluted. 9 Share certificates and refund cheques Subject to the fulfillment of the conditions of the Rights Issue, share certificates for all fully-paid Rights Shares are expected to be posted to those entitled thereto by ordinary post to their registered address, at their own risk, on or before Thursday, 12 November 2020. Refund cheques in respect of wholly or partially unsuccessful applications for excess Rights Shares, or if the Rights Issue is terminated, refund cheques in respect of the applications for Rights Shares are expected to be posted to the applicants on or before Thursday, 12 November 2020 by ordinary post to the applicants' registered address, at their own risk. Application for listing of the Rights Shares The Company will apply to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Rights Shares, in both their nil-paid and fully-paid forms on the Stock Exchange. Subject to the granting of the approval for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Rights Shares in both their nil-paid and fully-paid forms on the Stock Exchange, the Rights Shares in both their nil-paid and fully-paid forms will be accepted as eligible securities by HKSCC for deposit, clearance and settlement in CCASS with effect from the respective commencement date of dealings in the Rights Shares in both their nil-paid and fully-paid forms on the Stock Exchange or such other date as determined by HKSCC. Settlement of transactions between participants of the Stock Exchange on any trading day is required to take place in CCASS on the second trading day thereafter. All activities under CCASS are subject to the General Rules of CCASS and CCASS Operational Procedures in effect from time to time. Shareholders should seek advice from their stockbrokers or other professional advisers for details of those settlement arrangements and how such arrangements will affect their rights and interests. Dealings in the Rights Shares in both their nil-paid and fully-paid forms registered in the branch register of members of the Company in Hong Kong will be subject to the payment of stamp duty, Stock Exchange trading fee, transaction levy and any other applicable fees and charges in Hong Kong. No part of the share capital of the Company is listed or dealt in or for which listing or permission to deal in is being or is proposed to be sought on any other stock exchange, save for the Stock Exchange. Undertakings The Company has not received any information or irrevocable undertaking from any substantial Shareholder of their intention in relation to the Rights Shares to be allotted to them under the Rights Issue as at the date of this announcement. 10 REASONS FOR THE RIGHTS ISSUE AND USE OF PROCEEDS The Group is principally engaged in the retailing of handbags, fashion accessories, embellishments and spa and wellness products. As disclosed in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019, the Group recorded loss attributable to owners of the Company in the amount of approximately HK$40.0 million and approximately HK$23.5 million for the years ended 31 December 2018 and 31 December 2019, respectively, and the Group's cash and cash equivalents decreased from approximately HK$22.6 million as at 31 December 2018 to approximately HK$8.4 million as at 31 December 2019. The Group's administrative and other operating expenses and rental expenses amounted to, in aggregate, approximately HK$37.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2019. Having considered the existing cash level of the Group as well as the administrative and rental expenses required for the Group's daily operation, couple with the impact on the Group's business and financial position from the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, the Directors consider that the Group might not have sufficient fund to maintain the Group's daily operation for the next twelve months and it is requisite for the Company to raise sufficient fund for the Group's general working capital. The Directors consider that the Rights Issue, which is on a fully-underwritten basis, will allow the Group to strengthen its capital structure without incurring debt financing cost, improve the financial position and provide additional financial resources for capturing suitable business expansion and investment opportunities when arise. Meanwhile, the Rights Issue will give the Qualifying Shareholders the opportunity to maintain their respective pro rata shareholding interests in the Company and to continue to participate in the future development of the Group. The Qualifying Shareholders are also able to further increase their interests in the Company through excess applications. The gross proceeds from the Rights Issue will be not less than approximately HK$55.9 million (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date) and not more than approximately HK$67.1 million (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date save for the full exercise of all the outstanding Share Options). The net proceeds from the Rights Issue, after deducting professional fees and all other relevant expenses, are estimated to be not less than approximately HK$53.8 million (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date) and not more than approximately HK$64.8 million (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date save for the full exercise of all the outstanding Share Options). The net Subscription Price per Rights Share is expected to be approximately HK$0.106. The net proceeds from the Rights Issue are intended to be used in the following manner: as to approximately HK$27.6 million or approximately 51% of the net proceeds for the settlement of rental expenses of the Group ' s retail stores for the next 18 months; as to approximately HK$17.3 million or approximately 32% of the net proceeds for the payment of salaries of the Group ' s employees for the next 18 months; 11 as to approximately HK$4.9 million or approximately 9% of the net proceeds for the settlement of the Group ' s trade payables which are immediately due or overdue; and as to approximately HK$4.0 million or approximately 7% of the net proceeds for opening a new retail store in Hong Kong. The Directors have considered other financing alternatives including (i) debt financing; and (ii) equity fund raising such as placement of new Shares and open offer. As for debt financing, the Group has approached its principal bank for the possible bank loan in the amount of HK$50 million. However, the bank expressed that it is unlikely to grant such loan to the Group, and the interest rate of the loan, if granted, offered by the bank is high. The Directors are of the view that debt financing will increase the ongoing interest expenses of the Group which may in turn affect the profitability of the Company, and will increase the Group's gearing ratio. As for equity fund raising, such as placement of new Shares, it is a common market practice to conduct such activity on a best-effort basis and accordingly, the amount to be raised would be uncertain and subject to the then market conditions. In addition, as for placement of new Shares, it would lead to immediate dilution in the shareholding interests of existing Shareholders without offering them the opportunity to participate in the enlarged capital base of the Company. As for open offer, similar to a rights issue, it also offers qualifying shareholders to participate in, but it does not allow the trading of rights entitlements in the open market. The Directors are of the view that the Rights Issue provides better financial flexibility for the Company as it will strengthen the capital base of the Company, thus enhancing its net asset position without the ongoing burden of interest expenses, and also offer all Qualifying Shareholders the opportunity to maintain their pro rata shareholding interests in the Company and avoid shareholding dilution for those Shareholders who take up their entitlements under the Rights Issue in full. Taking into account the costs and benefits of each of the alternatives as compared with the Rights Issue, the Directors (excluding the independent non-executive Directors who will express their opinion after considering the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser) consider raising funds by way of the Rights Issue is more attractive and feasible in the current market condition, and thus, in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. THE UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT Date: 28 August 2020 Underwriter: Astrum Capital Management Limited, a licensed corporation under the SFO to conduct type 1 (dealing in securities), type 2 (dealing in futures contracts), type 6 (advising on corporate finance) and type 9 (asset management) regulated activities and its ordinary course of business includes underwriting of securities Number of Underwritten Up to 610,138,875 Rights Shares, representing all the Rights Shares: Shares Underwriting commission: 2% 12 The Underwriter To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of the Underwriter and its ultimate beneficial owner(s) is an Independent Third Party. The Directors (excluding the independent non-executive Directors who will express their opinion after considering the advice of the Independent Financial Adviser) consider that the terms of the Underwriting Agreement and the amount of commission payable by the Company are fair and reasonable as compared to the market practice and commercially reasonable as agreed between the Underwriter and the Company. The Rights Issue is fully underwritten by the Underwriter. Upon completion of the Rights Issue in accordance with the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, the public float requirement under the Listing Rules will be complied with. Conditions of the Underwriting Agreement The Underwriting Agreement is conditional upon the following conditions being fulfilled: the passing by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM of ordinary resolution(s) to approve

(a) the Underwriting Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder, including but not limited to the Rights Issue; and (b) the Increase in Authorised Share Capital; the Increase in Authorised Share Capital having become effective; the delivery to the Stock Exchange for authorisation and the registration with the Registrar of Companies in Hong Kong respectively one copy of each of the Prospectus Documents duly signed by two Directors (or by their agents duly authorised in writing) as having been approved by the resolution of the Directors (and all other documents required to be attached thereto) and otherwise in compliance with the Listing Rules and the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Chapter 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong) no later than the Prospectus Posting Date; the posting of the Prospectus Documents to the Qualifying Shareholders by the Prospectus Posting Date; the listing committee of the Stock Exchange granting or agreeing to grant (subject to allotment) the listing of and permission to deal in the Rights Shares (in both their nil-paid and fully-paid forms) no later than the first day of their dealings and the Stock Exchange not having withdrawn or revoked such listing and permission on or before the Latest Time for Termination; the obligations of the Underwriter becoming unconditional and that the Underwriting Agreement is not terminated in accordance with its terms on or before the Latest Time for Termination; and the compliance with and performance of all undertakings and obligations of the Company under the Underwriting Agreement. None of the conditions of the Rights Issue as set out above can be waived. 13 If any of the above conditions is not satisfied by the respective dates as set out above or such other date as the Company and the Underwriter may agree in writing, the Underwriting Agreement shall terminate (save in respect of any provisions in relation to, among others, fees and expenses, confidentiality, indemnity, notices, governing laws and other miscellaneous matters and any rights or obligations which may accrue under the Underwriting Agreement prior to such termination) and none of the parties shall have any claim against the other party for costs, damages, compensation or otherwise save for any antecedent breaches. Accordingly, the Rights Issue will not proceed. Termination of the Underwriting Agreement The Underwriter shall have the right to terminate the arrangements set out in the Underwriting Agreement by notice in writing given to the Company if at any time at or prior to the Latest Time for Termination: in the absolute opinion of the Underwriter, the success of the Rights Issue would be materially and adversely affected by: the introduction of any new law or regulation or any change in existing law or regulation (or the judicial interpretation thereof) or other occurrence of any nature whatsoever which may in the absolute opinion of the Underwriter materially and adversely affect the business or the financial or trading position or prospects of the Group as a whole or is materially adverse in the context of the Rights Issue; or the occurrence of any local, national or international event or change (whether or not forming part of a series of events or changes occurring or continuing before, and/or after the date hereof) of a political, military, financial, economic or other nature (whether or not ejusdem generis with any of the foregoing), or in the nature of any local, national or international outbreak or escalation of hostilities or armed conflict, or affecting local securities markets which may, in the absolute opinion of the Underwriter materially and adversely affect the business or the financial or trading position or prospects of the Group as a whole or materially and adversely prejudice the success of the Rights Issue or otherwise makes it inexpedient or inadvisable to proceed with the Rights Issue; or any adverse change in market conditions (including without limitation, any change in fiscal or monetary policy, or foreign exchange or currency markets, suspension or material restriction on trading in securities) occurs which in the absolute opinion of the Underwriter is likely to materially or adversely affect the success of the Rights Issue or otherwise makes it inexpedient or inadvisable to proceed with the Rights Issue; or there is any change in the circumstances of the Company or any member of the Group which in the absolute opinion of the Underwriter will adversely affect the prospects of the Company, including without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the presentation of a petition or the passing of a resolution for the liquidation or winding up or similar event occurring in respect of any of members of the Group or the destruction of any material asset of the Group; or 14 any event of force majeure including, without limiting the generality thereof, any act of God, war, riot, public disorder, civil commotion, fire, flood, explosion, epidemic, terrorism, strike or lock-out; or any other material adverse change in relation to the business or the financial or trading position or prospects of the Group as a whole, or the share price of the Company whether or not ejusdem generis with any of the foregoing; or any matter which, had it arisen or been discovered immediately before the date of the Prospectus and not having been disclosed in the Prospectus, would have constituted, in the absolute opinion of the Underwriter, a material omission in the context of the Rights Issue; or any suspension in the trading of securities generally or the Company ' s securities on the Stock Exchange for a period of more than ten consecutive business days, excluding any suspension in connection with the clearance of this announcement or the Prospectus Documents or other announcements or circular in connection with the Rights Issue. The Underwriter shall be entitled by notice in writing to the Company, served prior to the Latest Time for Termination, to terminate the Underwriting Agreement. In any event, the Underwriter reserves the right to, at its sole discretion, terminate the Underwriting Agreement prior to the Latest Time for Termination. The Underwriter shall be entitled by notice in writing to rescind the Underwriting Agreement if prior to the Latest Time for Termination: any material breach of any of the warranties or undertakings contained in the Underwriting Agreement comes to the knowledge of the Underwriter; or any event occurs or matter arises on or after the date of the Underwriting Agreement and prior to the Latest Time for Termination which if it had occurred or arisen before the date of the Underwriting Agreement would have rendered any of the representations, warranties and undertakings contained in the Underwriting Agreement untrue or incorrect in any material respect. Any such notice shall be served by the Underwriter prior to the Latest Time for Termination. Upon the giving of notice in accordance with the above, the Underwriting Agreement shall terminate and the obligations of the parties thereto shall forthwith cease and be null and void and none of the parties shall, save in respect of any right or liability accrued before such termination and save for certain provisions relating to the indemnity, termination and the governing laws of the Underwriting Agreement, have any right against or liability towards the other party arising out of or in connection with the Underwriting Agreement. If the Underwriter terminates the Underwriting Agreement in accordance with the terms thereof, the Rights Issue will not proceed. 15 ODD LOT ARRANGEMENT In order to facilitate the trading of odd lots of the Shares arising from the Rights Issue, a designated broker will be appointed to match the sale and purchase of odd lots of the Shares at the relevant market price per Share for the period from Friday, 13 November 2020 to Thursday, 3 December 2020 (both days inclusive). Holders of odd lots of the Shares should note that successful matching of the sale and purchase of odd lots of the Shares is not guaranteed. Any Shareholder who is in any doubt about the odd lot arrangement is recommended to consult his/her/ its own professional advisers. Details of the odd lot arrangement will be provided in the Prospectus. EXPECTED TIMETABLE The expected timetable for the Rights Issue and the Increase in Authorised Share Capital set out below is indicative only and it has been prepared on the assumption that all the conditions as set out under the paragraph headed ''The Underwriting Agreement - Conditions of the Underwriting Agreement'' in this announcement will be fulfilled. Event Time and Date Expected date of despatch of the Circular . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 18 September 2020 Latest time for lodging transfers of the Shares to qualify for attendance and voting at the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 28 September 2020 Register of members of the Company closes (both days inclusive) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 29 September 2020 to Wednesday, 7 October 2020 Latest time for lodging proxy forms for the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11:00 a.m. on Monday, 5 October 2020 Record date for attendance and voting at the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 7 October 2020 Expected date and time of the EGM to approve the Rights Issue and the Increase in Authorised Share Capital . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 7 October 2020 Announcement of the poll result of the EGM . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 7 October 2020 Register of members of the Company re-opens . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 8 October 2020 16 Last day of dealings in Shares on cum-rights basis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 8 October 2020 First day of dealings in Shares on ex-rights basis . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 9 October 2020 Latest Lodging Time . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 12 October 2020 Register of members of the Company closes (both days inclusive) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 13 October 2020 to Monday, 19 October 2020 Record Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Monday, 19 October 2020 Prospectus Posting Date . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 20 October 2020 Register of members of the Company re-opens . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Tuesday, 20 October 2020 First day and time of dealings in nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 22 October 2020 Latest day and time for splitting of PALs . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 27 October 2020 Last day and time of dealings in nil-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 30 October 2020 Latest Time for Acceptance as well as latest time for application for excess Rights Shares and payment for the Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 4 November 2020 Latest Time for Termination of the Underwriting Agreement by the Underwriter and the Rights Issue becomes unconditional . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 5 November 2020 Announcement of the results of the Rights Issue . . . . . . . . . . . Wednesday, 11 November 2020 Despatch of refund cheques, if any, in respect of wholly or partially unsuccessful applications for excess Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 12 November 2020 Despatch of certificates for fully-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 12 November 2020 Commencement of dealings in fully-paid Rights Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 9:00 a.m. on Friday, 13 November 2020 17 Designated broker starts to stand in the market to provide matching services for sale and purchase of odd lots of the Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Friday, 13 November 2020 Designated broker ceases to stand in the market to provide matching services for sale and purchase of odd lots of the Shares . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Thursday, 3 December 2020 Note: All times and dates stated above refer to Hong Kong times and dates. Dates stated in this announcement for event mentioned in the timetable are indicative only and may be extended or varied. Any changes to the above expected timetable will be announced as and when appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules. EFFECTS ON THE SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE OF THE COMPANY For illustration purpose only, set out below is the shareholding structure of the Company (i) as at the date of this announcement; (ii) immediately after completion of the Rights Issue assuming there is no change in the number of the issued shares of the Company from the date of this announcement up to the Record Date: (a) Assuming none of the Share Options is exercised on or before the Record Date: Immediately after completion of the Rights Issue Assuming all Rights Shares Assuming no Rights Shares As at the date of are taken up by are taken up by Shareholders this announcement Qualifying Shareholders Qualifying Shareholders Approximate Approximate Approximate No. of Shares % No. of Shares % No. of Shares % Underwriter or subscribers procured by it (Note 1) - - - - 508,520,625 71.43 Public Shareholders Chen Huaijun (Note 2) 12,500,000 6.15 43,750,000 6.15 12,500,000 1.76 Other public Shareholders 190,908,250 93.85 668,178,875 93.85 190,908,250 26.82 Sub-total for public Shareholders 203,408,250 100.00 711,928,875 100.00 203,408,250 28.57 Total 203,408,250 100.00 711,928,875 100.00 711,928,875 100.00 18 Assuming all the outstanding Share Options are exercised in full on or before the Record Date: Immediately after completion of the Rights Issue Assuming all Rights Shares Assuming no Rights Shares As at the date of are taken up by are taken up by Shareholders this announcement Qualifying Shareholders Qualifying Shareholders Approximate Approximate Approximate No. of Shares % No. of Shares % No. of Shares % Directors Hu Bo (Note 3) - - 14,119,000 1.65 4,034,000 0.47 Li Zhongqi (Note 4) - - 7,119,000 0.83 2,034,000 0.24 Other Shareholders Underwriter or subscribers procured by it (Note 1) - - - - 610,138,875 71.43 Public Shareholders Chen Huaijun (Note 2) 12,500,000 6.15 43,750,000 5.12 12,500,000 1.46 Other holders of the Share Options (Note 2) - - 121,027,550 14.17 34,579,300 4.05 Other public Shareholders 190,908,250 93.85 668,178,875 78.22 190,908,250 22.35 Sub-total for public Shareholders 203,408,250 100.00 832,956,425 97.51 237,987,550 27.86 Total 203,408,250 100.00 854,194,425 100.00 854,194,425 100.00 Notes: Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, in the event of the Underwriter being called upon to subscribe for or procure subscription of the untaken Shares, among other things, (i) the Underwriter shall not subscribe, for its own account, for such number of untaken Shares which will result in the shareholding of it and parties acting in concert with it to be 29.9% or more of the then issued share capital of the Company; (ii) the Underwriter shall ensure that each of the subscribers of the untaken Shares (including any direct and indirect sub-underwriter) shall be Independent Third Party, not acting in concert with and not connected with any connected persons of the Company and their respective associates or close associates; and (iii) the Underwriter shall ensure that none of the subscribers of the untaken Shares (including the Underwriter) will result in the shareholding of such subscriber to be 9.9% or more of the issued share capital of the Company upon the allotment and issue of the Rights Shares and such subscriber, together with parties acting in concert with it, shall not be holding 29.9% or more of the issued share capital of the Company upon the allotment and issue of the Rights Shares. To the best of the Directors ' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiries, each of Chen Huaijun and other holders of the Share Options (save for Mr. Hu Bo and Mr. Li Zhongqi, both being Directors) is an Independent Third Party. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Hu Bo, an executive Director, is interested in 4,034,000 Share Options. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Li Zhongqi, an executive Director, is interested in 2,034,000 Share Options. Any discrepancies in the table above between totals and sums of amounts set out in it are due to rounding. 19 EQUITY FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES OF THE COMPANY IN THE PAST TWELVE MONTHS The Company has not conducted any equity fund raising activities in the past twelve months immediately before the date of this announcement. ADJUSTMENTS IN RELATION TO THE SHARE OPTIONS As at the date of this announcement, there are 40,647,300 outstanding Share Options granted by the Company exercisable into 40,647,300 Shares. As a result of the Rights Issue, adjustments to the exercise prices and numbers of the Share Options will be required under the Share Option Scheme. The auditor of the Company will be appointed to certify the necessary adjustments to the exercise prices and numbers of the Share Options. Further announcement(s) relating to such adjustments will be made by the Company as and when appropriate. PROPOSED INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL As at the date of this announcement, the authorised share capital of the Company is HK$20 million divided into 500,000,000 Shares. In order to facilitate the Rights Issue, accommodate the future expansion and growth of the Group and provide the Company with greater flexibility for future expansion in the share capital of the Company, the Board proposes that the authorised share capital of the Company be increased to HK$80 million divided into 2,000,000,000 Shares. The proposed Increase in Authorised Share Capital is subject to the approval of the Shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at the EGM. The Board is of the view that the Increase in Authorised Share Capital will provide the Company with greater flexibility for future fundraising and expansion in the share capital of the Company, and is therefore in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS The Increase in Authorised Share Capital The Increase in Authorised Share Capital is conditional upon the approval by the Shareholders by way of an ordinary resolution at the EGM. As none of the Shareholders or their associates would have any interest in the Increase in Authorised Share Capital, no Shareholder would be required to abstain from voting in favour of the resolution(s) relating to the Increase in Authorised Share Capital at the EGM. The Rights Issue In accordance with Rule 7.19A of the Listing Rules, as the Rights Issue will increase the issued share capital of the Company by more than 50%, the Rights Issue is subject to the approval of the Independent Shareholders at the EGM by way of poll. Pursuant to Rule 7.27A(1) of the Listing Rules, where Independent Shareholders' approval is required for a rights issue under Rule 7.19A of the Listing Rules, the rights issue must be made conditional on approval by shareholders in general meeting by a resolution on which any controlling shareholders and their associates or, where there are no controlling shareholders, directors (excluding independent non-executive directors) and the chief executive of the issuer and their respective associates shall abstain from voting in favour of the ordinary resolution to approve the Rights Issue at the EGM. 20 As at the date of this announcement, the Company does not have any controlling Shareholders and none of the Directors and the chief executive of the Company and their respective associates are interested in any Shares. Accordingly, no Shareholders are required to abstain from voting at the EGM in favour of the resolution to approve the Rights Issue in accordance with Rule 7.27A(1) of the Listing Rules. The Company has not conducted any rights issue or open offer within the 12-month period immediately preceding the date of this announcement, or prior to such 12-month period where dealing in respect of the Shares issued pursuant thereto commenced within such 12-month period, nor has it issued any bonus securities, warrants or other convertible securities within such 12-month period. The Rights Issue does not result in a theoretical dilution effect of 25% or more on its own. As such, the theoretical dilution impact of the Rights Issue is in compliance with Rule 7.27B of the Listing Rules. GENERAL The Independent Board Committee, comprising all the independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Chan Chi Hung, Mr. Tou Kin Chuen and Mr. Choi Kam Yan, Simon has been established to advise the Independent Shareholders regarding the Rights Issue. An Independent Financial Adviser will be appointed by the Company to advise the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders in this regard. The EGM will be convened and held for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Increase in Authorised Share Capital and the Rights Issue. The Circular containing, among other matters, (i) further information on the Increase in Authorised Share Capital and the Rights Issue; (ii) the recommendation of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders regarding the Rights Issue; (iii) a letter from the Independent Financial Adviser containing their advice to the Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders regarding the Rights Issue; and (iv) the notice of the EGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before Friday, 18 September 2020. Subject to the approval of the Increase in Authorised Share Capital by the Shareholders and the approval of the Rights Issue by the Independent Shareholders at the EGM, the Prospectus Documents setting out details of the Rights Issue will be despatched to the Qualifying Shareholders on the Prospectus Posting Date. Subject to the advice of the Company's legal advisers in the relevant jurisdictions and to the extent reasonably practicable, the Prospectus (without the PAL and the EAF) will be despatched to the Non-Qualifying Shareholders for their information only. 21 WARNING OF THE RISKS OF DEALINGS IN THE SHARES AND THE NIL-PAID RIGHTS SHARES Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should note that the Rights Issue is conditional upon, among other things, the Underwriting Agreement becoming unconditional and not being terminated in accordance with its terms. Please refer to the section headed ''The Underwriting Agreement - Conditions of the Underwriting Agreement'' in this announcement for further details. It should also be noted that the Underwriting Agreement contains provisions granting the Underwriter the right to terminate its obligations on the occurrence of certain events including force majeure. Please refer to the section headed ''The Underwriting Agreement - Termination of the Underwriting Agreement'' in this announcement for further details. Accordingly, the Rights Issue may or may not proceed. The Shares are expected to be dealt in on an ex-rights basis from Friday, 9 October 2020. Dealings in the Rights Shares in nil-paid form are expected to take place from 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 22 October 2020 to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, 30 October 2020 (both days inclusive). Any Shareholder or other person contemplating transferring, selling or purchasing the Shares and/or the nil-paid Rights Shares is advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and/or the nil-paid Rights Shares. Any Shareholder or other person who is in any doubt about his/her/its position or any action to be taken is recommended to consult his/her/its own professional adviser(s). Any Shareholder or other person dealing in the Shares or in the nil-paid Rights Shares up to the date on which all the conditions to which the Rights Issue is subject are fulfilled (and the date on which the Underwriter's right of termination of the Underwriting Agreement ceases) will accordingly bear the risk that the Rights Issue may not become unconditional or may not proceed. DEFINITIONS In this announcement, the following terms have the meanings set out below unless the context requires otherwise: ''associate'' has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules ''Board'' the board of the Directors ''Business Day(s)'' a day (other than Saturday, Sunday, public holiday or any day on which tropical cyclone warning no. 8 or above is hoisted or remains hoisted between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon and is not lowered at or before 12:00 noon or on which a ''black'' rainstorm warning is hoisted or remains in effect between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 noon and is not discontinued at or before 12:00 noon) on which licensed banks in Hong Kong are generally open for business throughout their normal business hours ''CCASS'' the Central Clearing and Settlement System established and operated by HKSCC 22 ''Circular'' the circular to be despatched to the Shareholders by the Company relating to, among other things, the Increase in Authorised Share Capital and the Rights Issue ''close associate'' has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules ''Company'' Milan Station Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and the Shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1150) ''connected person'' has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules ''controlling shareholder(s)'' has the meaning ascribed thereto under the Listing Rules ''Director(s)'' the director(s) of the Company ''EAF(s)'' the excess application form(s) to be issued to the Qualifying Shareholder(s) in connection with the Rights Issue ''EGM'' the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be convened and held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the Increase in Authorised Share Capital and the Rights Issue ''Group'' the Company and its subsidiaries ''HKSCC'' Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited, a wholly- owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ''Hong Kong'' the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ''Increase in Authorised Share the proposed increase in the authorised share capital of the Capital'' Company from HK$20 million divided into 500,000,000 Shares to HK$80 million divided into 2,000,000,000 Shares by creating an additional 1,500,000,000 unissued Shares ''Independent Board an independent board committee of the Company, comprising Committee'' all independent non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Chan Chi Hung, Mr. Tou Kin Chuen and Mr. Choi Kam Yan, Simon, which was established by the Board for the purpose of advising the Independent Shareholders as to the fairness and reasonableness of the Rights Issue ''Independent Financial an independent financial adviser to be appointed to advise the Adviser'' Independent Board Committee and the Independent Shareholders as to the fairness and reasonableness of the Rights Issue 23 ''Independent Shareholder(s)'' Shareholder(s) other than the Directors (excluding independent non-executive Directors) and the chief executive of the Company and their respective associates who are required to be abstained from voting in favour of the resolution(s) regarding the Rights Issue at the EGM under Rule 7.27A(1) of the Listing Rules and persons (if any) who have a material interest in the Underwriting Agreement ''Independent Third Party(ies)'' third party(ies) independent of the Company and its connected persons ''Last Trading Day'' 28 August 2020, being the last full trading day before the publication of this announcement ''Latest Lodging Time'' 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 12 October 2020 or such later time or date as may be agreed between the Underwriter and the Company, being the latest time for lodging transfer of Shares in order to be qualified for the Rights Issue ''Latest Time for Acceptance'' 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 4 November 2020 or such later time or date as may be agreed between the Underwriter and the Company, being the latest time for acceptance of, and payment for, the Rights Shares as described in the Prospectus Documents ''Latest Time for Termination'' 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 5 November 2020, being the next Business Day following (but excluding) the Latest Time for Acceptance or such later time or date as may be agreed between the Underwriter and the Company, being the latest time to terminate the Underwriting Agreement ''Listing Rules'' the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange ''Non-Qualifying those Overseas Shareholders whom the Directors, after making Shareholders'' relevant enquiries pursuant to Rule 13.36(2)(a) of the Listing Rules, consider it necessary or expedient to exclude from the Rights Issue on account either of the legal restrictions under the laws of the relevant place or the requirements of any relevant regulatory body or stock exchange in that place ''Overseas Shareholders'' Shareholders with registered addresses (as shown in the register of members of the Company on the Record Date) which are outside Hong Kong ''PAL(s)'' the provisional allotment letter(s) to be issued to the Qualifying Shareholder(s) in connection with the Rights Issue ''Prospectus'' the prospectus containing details of the Rights Issue to be despatched to the Qualifying Shareholders on the Prospectus Posting Date 24 ''Prospectus Documents'' ''Prospectus Posting Date'' ''Qualifying Shareholder(s)'' ''Record Date'' ''Rights Issue'' ''Rights Share(s)'' ''SFO'' ''Share(s)'' ''Share Option(s)'' ''Share Option Scheme'' ''Shareholder(s)'' ''Stock Exchange'' ''Subscription Price'' ''Underwriter'' ''Underwriting Agreement'' the Prospectus, the PAL and the EAF Tuesday, 20 October 2020 or such later date as may be agreed between the Underwriter and the Company for the despatch of the Prospectus Documents Shareholder(s) whose name(s) is/are registered on the register of the members of the Company on the Record Date, other than the Non-Qualifying Shareholder(s) Monday, 19 October 2020, or such other date as may be agreed between the Company and the Underwriter in writing for the determination of the entitlements under the Rights Issue the proposed issue of five (5) Rights Shares for every two (2) existing Shares held on the Record Date at the Subscription Price on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the Underwriting Agreement and the Prospectus Documents Not less than 508,520,625 Rights Shares (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date) and not more than 610,138,875 Rights Shares (assuming there is no change in the number of Shares in issue from the date of this announcement and up to the Record Date save for the full exercise of all the outstanding Share Options) the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) ordinary share(s) of HK$0.04 each in the share capital of the Company the share option(s) granted under the Share Option Scheme the share option scheme of the Company adopted on 28 April 2011 holder(s) of the Share(s) The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited HK$0.11 per Rights Share Astrum Capital Management Limited, a licensed corporation under the SFO to conduct type 1 (dealing in securities), type 2 (dealing in futures contracts), type 6 (advising on corporate finance) and type 9 (asset management) regulated activities the underwriting agreement dated 28 August 2020 and entered into between the Company and the Underwriter in relation to the Rights Issue 25 ''Underwritten Shares'' Up to 610,138,875 Rights Shares being underwritten by the Underwriter pursuant to the terms of the Underwriting Agreement, representing all the Rights Shares ''HK$'' Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong ''%'' per cent. By Order of the Board Milan Station Holdings Limited HU Bo Executive Director Hong Kong, 28 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Hu Bo and Mr. Li Zhongqi as Executive Directors; Mr. Chan Chi Hung, Mr. Tou Kin Chuen and Mr. Choi Kam Yan, Simon as Independent Non-executive Directors. 26 Attachments Original document

