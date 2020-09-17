Milan Station : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2020

MILAN STATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

米 蘭 站 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1150)

FORM OF PROXY FOR THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 7 OCTOBER 2020

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (Note 2) shares of HK$0.04 each in the share capital of

Milan Station Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') hereby appoint the chairman of the extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the ''Meeting'') (Note 3) or

of

as my/our proxy to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the Meeting to be held at Portion 2, 12/F., The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 7 October 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (and at any adjournment thereof (as the case may be)).

Please make a mark in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS FOR AGAINST

1. To approve the tenancy agreement in relation to the proposed lease of the premises at Shop NOS. A, B, C1, C2 and D on the ground floor of The Camphora, 51 and 52 Haiphong Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

Date: 2020 Signature(s) (Note 5)

Notes: