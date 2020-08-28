Milan Station : MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO PROPOSED LEASE OF THE PREMISES 0 08/28/2020 | 10:55am EDT Send by mail :

MILAN STATION HOLDINGS LIMITED 米 蘭 站 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 1150) MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO PROPOSED LEASE OF THE PREMISES PROPOSED LEASE OF THE PREMISES The Board is pleased to announce that the Company would like to relocate its retail store in Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong and intend to enter into the Tenancy Agreement, as tenant, with the Agent, as an agent of the Landlord, for the Premises after obtaining the shareholders' approval at the EGM. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS Pursuant to HKFRS 16, the entering into of the Tenancy Agreement by Milan TST, as tenant, will require the Group to recognise a right-of-use asset in relation to the Premises. Therefore, the entering into of the Tenancy Agreement will be regarded as an acquisition of asset by the Group under the Listing Rules. The value of right-of-use asset to be recognised by the Company under the Tenancy Agreement amounts to approximately HK$9.8 million. As the highest applicable percentage ratio as defined under the Listing Rules in respect of the acquisition of right-of-use asset to be recognised by the Company pursuant to HKFRS 16 based on the consideration under the Tenancy Agreement is 25% or more but is less than 100%, the Tenancy Agreement, if entered, will constitute a major transaction of the Company and is subject to the notification, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholders or any of their respective associates have any material interests in the Tenancy Agreement. As such, no Shareholder would be required to abstain from voting at the EGM on the resolution to approve the same. A circular containing, among other things, (i) further information on the Tenancy Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the notice of the EGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 14 September 2020. 1 INTRODUCTION The Board is pleased to announce that the Company would like to relocate its retail store in Tsimshatsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong and intend to enter into the Tenancy Agreement, as tenant, with the Agent, as an agent of the Landlord, for the Premises after obtaining the shareholders' approval at the EGM. The principal terms of the Tenancy Agreement are set out below: THE TENANCY AGREEMENT Parties : (i) Milan TST (a subsidiary of the Company), as tenant (ii) Sino Real Estate Agency Limited, as the Agent Premises : Shop NOS. A, B, C1, C2 and D on the ground floor of The Camphora, 51 and 52 Haiphong Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong with total gross floor area of approximately 191.4 sq.m. Term : For the term of three (3) year(s) commencing on 1 October 2020 and expiring on 30 September 2023 (both days inclusive) For the avoidance of doubt, the term shall commence and rent, management fee, rates and government rent (if any) become payable from the date as aforementioned even if it falls on a Sunday or public holiday or Milan TST does not take delivery of possession of the Premises on such date. Rent free period : Milan TST shall have a basic rent free period(s) for the purposes of fitting out the Premises within 30 days from 1 October 2020 to 30 October 2020 (both days inclusive) but shall continue to pay the turnover rent, management fee, rates and all other outgoings payable. Total consideration payable : The total base rent (excluding tax) payable under the Tenancy Agreement during the entire term is approximately HK$10.2 million which is subject to turnover rent which may be imposed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Tenancy Agreement (exclusive of rates, government rent, management fee other outgoings). Payment term : The monthly base rent shall be payable monthly in advance on the first day of each calendar month (without any deduction, counterclaim or set-off). 2 The turnover rent (if payable pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Tenancy Agreement) shall be payable monthly in arrears; the annual turnover rent is determined based on certain percentage of the monthly gross sales turnover of Milan TST (including all sums (i) received and/or receivable for all goods including all kinds of gift or cash coupons sold, leased, hired, redeemed, displayed or otherwise disposed of or for goods or services supplied or rendered at, in or from or upon the Premises by any means (including ordering through telephone or internet) by Milan TST or any other person or body corporate; and (ii) received and/or receivable by Milan TST for or through the use and/or occupation of the Premises or any part thereof by any other person or body corporate) which exceeds the monthly base rent. Security deposit : The sum of HK$1,089,630 equals to 3 months' monthly base rent, management fee and rates shall be payable to the Landlord on the signing of the Tenancy Agreement to secure the due observance and performance by Milan TST of the covenants, agreements, stipulations, terms and conditions of the Tenancy Agreement and on the part of Milan TST to be observed and performed. The deposit shall be refunded to Milan TST by the Landlord without interest within 45 days after certain events such as the expiration or sooner determination of the Tenancy Agreement and delivery of vacant possession to the Landlord. INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES The Company was incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. The Company is principally engaged in (i) retailing of handbags, fashion accessories and embellishments operation; (ii) retailing of spa and wellness products; and (iii) money lending business. Milan TST, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is principally engaged in the retailing of handbags, fashion accessories and embellishments operation in the Existing Premises. The Landlord is a company principally engaged in property investment activities which is indirectly held as to 50% by each of Sinoland Credit Limited and Sino Land (the issued shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange). The Agent is a company principally engaged in property agency activities which is respectively held as to 50% by Sino Land and 50% by Deansky Investments Limited (a company which Mr. Robert Ng Chee Siong (an executive director and the chairman of Sino Land and an executive director and the chairman of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties) has control). Sino Land is held as to approximately 54.82% by Tsim Sha Tsui Properties (the issued shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange). 3 To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, the Landlord, the Agent and their ultimate beneficial owners are Independent Third Parties. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE PROPOSED LEASE OF THE PREMISES The Group is principally engaged in (i) retailing of handbags, fashion accessories and embellishments operation; (ii) retailing of spa and wellness products; and (iii) money lending business. As at the date of this announcement, the Company operates five retail places under the brand name of "Milan Station" and seven retail places under the brand name of "THANN" in Hong Kong. As set out in the annual report of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2019, the management of the Group has been monitoring and continued to strength its core business and seek for better growth prospects and returns. The Group continued to actively integrate traditional retail networks, enrich product portfolio to cater for consumers' changing preferences and actively identify business with profitability capabilities. The Group kept abreast of the changes in the rental market and reviewed and adjusted the store portfolio from time to time to ensure that the site selected for the stores met the requirements for cost effectiveness. Milan TST is currently occupying the Existing Premises in Chatham Road, Tsimshatsui, Kowloon for its retail of handbags and fashion accessories business and the lease of which will be expired on 14 October 2020. Therefore, the Company has an imminent need to renew the current tenancy of the Existing Premises or seek other premises for continuance of its business. In evaluating the options of renewal of tenancy of the Existing Premises or leasing a new retail store location, the Directors consider that (i) the Premises is located in proximity area in Tsimshatsui where the Group has been familiar with; (ii) the location of the Premises is at the heart of the shopping area in Tsimshatsui and more assessable by public transport; and (iii) the area of the Premises allows the Group to offer products under its two brand names "Milan Station" and "THANN" in a single store serving its business strategy to integrate its retail network. The terms of the Tenancy Agreement, including the rent, were arrived after arm's length negotiations between the Group and the Landlord after taking into consideration the prevailing market rent of comparable property in the vicinity of the Premises. The rent is expected to be funded through the internal resources of the Group. The Directors considered that the transactions contemplated under the Tenancy Agreement are in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group and on normal commercial terms after arm's length negotiations between the parties, and the terms of the transactions contemplated under the Tenancy Agreement are fair and reasonable and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole. 4 LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

Pursuant to HKFRS 16, the entering into of the Tenancy Agreement by Milan TST, as tenant, will require the Group to recognise a right-of-use asset in relation to the Premises. Therefore, the entering into of the Tenancy Agreement will be regarded as an acquisition of asset by the Group under the Listing Rules. The value of right-of-use asset to be recognised by the Company under the Tenancy Agreement amounts to approximately HK$9.8 million.

As the highest applicable percentage ratio as defined under the Listing Rules in respect of the acquisition of right-of-use asset to be recognised by the Company pursuant to HKFRS 16 based on the consideration under the Tenancy Agreement is 25% or more but is less than 100%, the Tenancy Agreement, if entered, will constitute a major transaction of the Company and is subject to the notification, announcement, circular and shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, no Shareholder or any of their respective associates have any material interest in the Tenancy Agreement. As such, no Shareholder would be required to abstain from voting at the EGM on the resolution to approve the same. A circular containing, among other things, (i) further information on the Tenancy Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereunder; and (ii) the notice of the EGM, is expected to be despatched to the Shareholders on or before 14 September 2020. DEFINITIONS Unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following meanings in this announcement: "Agent" Sino Real Estate Agency Limited（信和地產代理有限公司）, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, being the agent of the Landlord "associate(s)" "Board" "Business Day" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules the board of Directors a day (other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday) on which licensed commercial banks in Hong Kong are open for general banking business for members of the public in Hong Kong "BVI" the British Virgin Islands 5 "Company" "connected person(s)" "Director(s)" "EGM" "Existing Premises" "Group" "HKFRS" "HK$" "Hong Kong" "Independent Third Party(ies)" "Landlord" "Listing Rules" "Milan TST" "Premises" Milan Station Holdings Limited（米蘭站控股有限公司）, a company incorporated in Cayman Islands with limited liability, the issued Shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1150) has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules the director(s) of the Company an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held and convened to consider and approve the Tenancy Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereunder Certain retail shops on the ground floor of South Sea apartment, No. 81 Chatham Road South, Kowloon, Hong Kong currently leased by Milan TST for its business activity the Company and its subsidiaries Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants Hong Kong dollars, the lawful currency of Hong Kong the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC person(s) who is(are) third party(ies) independent of the Company and connected persons of the Company Region One Investment Limited（一域投資有限公司）, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, being landlord of the Premises the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Milan Station (TST) Limited（米蘭站（尖沙咀）有限 公司）, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company Shop NOS. A, B, C1, C2 and D on the ground floor of The Camphora, 51 and 52 Haiphong Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong 6 "Tenancy Agreement" "Shareholder(s)" "Stock Exchange" "Sino Land" "Tsim Sha Tsui Properties" "%" Hong Kong, 28 August 2020 the tenancy agreement in relation to the proposed lease of the Premises, the principal terms of which are set out in the section headed "THE TENANCY AGREEMENT" in this announcement holder(s) of the Share(s) The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited Sino Land Company Limited（信和置業有限公司）, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the issued shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 83), which is a non-wholly owned subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited（尖沙咀置業集團有限 公司）, a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability and the issued shares of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 247) per cent. For and on behalf of the Board Milan Station Holdings Limited Hu Bo Director As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. HU Bo and Mr. LI Zhongqi as executive Directors; Mr. CHAN Chi Hung, Mr. TOU Kin Chuen and Mr. Choi Kam Yan Simon as independent non-executive Directors. 7 Attachments Original document

