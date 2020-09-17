Milan Station : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MILAN STATION HOLDINGS LIMITED

米 蘭 站 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1150)

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of Milan Station Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Portion 2, 12/F., The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 7 October 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions which will be proposed with or without amendment as ordinary resolutions of the Company:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

1. ''THAT:

the tenancy agreement ( ''Tenancy Agreement'' ) will be entered into between Sino Real Estate Agency Limited （信和地產代理有限公司） , a company incorporated in Hong

Kong with limited liability, being agent of landlord (Region One Investment Limited （一域投資有限公司）) of Shop NOS. A, B, C1, C2 and D on the ground floor of The Camphora, 51 and 52 Haiphong Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong (the ''Premises''), and Milan Station (TST) Limited（米蘭站（尖沙咀）有限公司）, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, being tenant of the Premises, in relation to the proposed lease of the Premises, a copy of which having been produced to the EGM marked ''A'' and signed by the chairman of the EGM for identification purpose, be and is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby

approved;