Milan Station : NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

09/17/2020 | 05:40am EDT
MILAN STATION HOLDINGS LIMITED
米 蘭 站 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1150)
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an extraordinary general meeting (the ''EGM'') of Milan Station Holdings Limited (the ''Company'') will be held at Portion 2, 12/F., The Center, 99 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong on Wednesday, 7 October 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions which will be proposed with or without amendment as ordinary resolutions of the Company:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
1. ''THAT:
the tenancy agreement (''Tenancy Agreement'') will be entered into between Sino Real Estate Agency Limited（信和地產代理有限公司）, a company incorporated in Hong
Kong with limited liability, being agent of landlord (Region One Investment Limited （一域投資有限公司）) of Shop NOS. A, B, C1, C2 and D on the ground floor of The Camphora, 51 and 52 Haiphong Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong (the ''Premises''), and Milan Station (TST) Limited（米蘭站（尖沙咀）有限公司）, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, being tenant of the Premises, in relation to the proposed lease of the Premises, a copy of which having been produced to the EGM marked ''A'' and signed by the chairman of the EGM for identification purpose, be and is hereby approved, confirmed and ratified and the transactions contemplated thereunder be and are hereby
approved;
any one of the director(s) of the Company be and is hereby authorised to do and execute all such acts, matters, deeds, documents and things as he considers to be necessary, expedient or desirable for the purposes of giving effect to or in connection with the Tenancy Agreement and all transactions contemplated thereunder, and to agree to such variation, amendments or waiver or matters relating thereto (including any variation, amendments or waiver of such documents or any terms thereof, which are not fundamentally different from those as provided in the Tenancy Agreement) as are, in the opinion of such director, in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.''
Yours faithfully,
By order of the board of directors of
Milan Station Holdings Limited
HU Bo
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 18 September 2020
Registered office:
Headquarters and principal place of business in
Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive
Room 13, 6/F, Block A
P.O. Box 2681 Grand Cayman
Hong Kong Industrial Centre
KY1-1111 Cayman Islands
489-491 Castle Peak Road
Kowloon, Hong Kong
Notes:
A member entitled to attend and vote at the EGM is entitled to appoint more than one proxy to attend and vote in his stead. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
In order to be valid, form(s) of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the office of the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the EGM or any adjournment thereof.
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 30 September 2020 to Wednesday, 7 October 2020, both days inclusive, for the purpose of determining Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the EGM, during which period no transfer of Shares will be registered. In order to qualify for attending and voting at the EGM, Shareholders should ensure that all transfer documents, accompanied by the relevant share certificates, are lodged with the Company's share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, by no later than 4: 30 p.m. on Tuesday, 29 September 2020.
Where there are joint registered holders of any share, any one of such persons may vote at the EGM, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but should there be more than one of such joint holders present at the EGM personally or by proxy, that one of the said persons so present whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share shall alone be entitled to vote in respect thereof.
Voting of the ordinary resolution set out in this notice will be by way of poll.
If Typhoon Signal No. 8 or above remains hoisted, or''extreme conditions'' caused by super typhoon or a Black Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force at or at any time after 8: 00 a.m. on the date of the EGM, the EGM will be postponed or adjourned. The Company will post an announcement on the HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk to notify shareholders of the date, time and place of the rescheduled meeting.
In view of the recent development of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in order to better protect the safety and health of the Shareholders, the Company will not serve refreshments at the EGM to avoid the coming into close contact amongst participants at the EGM. The Company wishes to remind the Shareholders and other participants who will attend the EGM in person to take personal precautions and abide by the requirements of pandemic precaution and control at the venue of the EGM. The Company also advises the Shareholders to attend and vote at the EGM by way of non-physical presence. The Shareholders may choose to vote by filling in and submitting the relevant proxy form of the EGM, and appoint the chairman of the EGM as a proxy to vote on relevant resolution as instructed in accordance with the relevant proxy form instead of attending the EGM in person. For details, please refer to the proxy form of the EGM. The Company will keep monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation and may implement additional measures which, if any, will be announced closer to the date of the EGM.
The EGM will be held as scheduled when an Amber or a Red Rainstorm Warning Signal is in force. Shareholders should decide on their own whether they would attend the EGM under bad weather condition bearing in mind their own situations.
As at the date of this notice, the Board comprises Mr. HU Bo and Mr. LI Zhongqi as Executive Directors; and Mr. CHAN Chi Hung, Mr. TOU Kin Chuen and Mr. CHOI Kam Yan, Simon as Independent Non-executive Directors.
