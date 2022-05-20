Log in
    4919   JP3910650005

MILBON CO., LTD.

(4919)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/20 02:00:00 am EDT
4970.00 JPY   -0.30%
03:45aMILBON : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022
PU
05/13Milbon Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Forecast for the Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
05/13Milbon Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend Guidance for Second Quarter and Full Year of Year Ending December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Milbon : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

05/20/2022 | 03:45am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

May 13, 2022

Name of registrant:

Milbon Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Code No.:

4919

URL https://www.milbon.com/en/

Representative:

Ryuji Sato, Representative Director, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Masahiro Murai, Managing Executive Director

TEL: +81-3-3517-3915

Scheduled filing date for quarterly report: May 13, 2022

Scheduled starting date of dividend payments: -

Preparation of supplementary materials on the quarterly results: Yes

Holding of an explanatory meeting on the quarterly results: Yes (Telephone briefing for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen have been omitted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(Percentages show year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to owners

of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Three months ended March 31, 2022

9,635

-

1,496

-

1,633

8.7

1,166

6.9

Three months ended March 31, 2021

8,989

14.9

1,633

58.4

1,502

79.8

1,091

81.4

Note: Comprehensive income

Three months ended March 31, 2022: 1,788 million yen [30.5%]

Three months ended March 31, 2021: 1,370 million yen [-%]

Basic earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended March 31, 2022

35.89

-

Three months ended March 31, 2021

33.57

-

Note: From the beginning of the fiscal year, sales discounts, previously included as non-operating expenses, are deducted from net sales. As a result, the Company has determined that year-on-year comparisons of net sales and operating income may be misleading. Accordingly, the percentage of year-on-year changes in net sales and operating income are not indicated in the above table. (Ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent remain unchanged.) If the figures for the previous fiscal year were on the same basis as for the current fiscal year, net sales for the first quarter would increase 9.1% and operating income would increase 1.4%. Please refer to the Financial Results Presentation Materials for details.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of March 31, 2022

47,321

40,750

86.1

As of December 31, 2021

48,238

40,197

83.3

(Reference) Equity As of March 31, 2022: 40,750 million yen As of December 31, 2021: 40,197 million yen

2. Payment of dividends

Annual dividends

End of 1st quarter

End of 2nd quarter

End of 3rd quarter

End of fiscal year

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended December 31, 2021

-

30.00

-

38.00

68.00

Year ended December 31, 2022

-

Year ended December 31, 2022

34.00

-

46.00

80.00

(forecast)

Note: Changes to latest dividends forecast: None

3. Consolidated operating forecasts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)

(Percentages show year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Year ending December 31, 2022

43,900

-

7,550

-

7,410

3.5

5,230

2.4

160.88

Note: Changes to latest performance forecast: None

Note: From the beginning of the fiscal year, sales discounts, previously included as non-operating expenses, are deducted from net sales. As a result, the Company has determined that year-on-year comparisons of net sales and operating income may be misleading. Accordingly, the percentage of year-on-year changes in net sales and operating income are not indicated in the above table. (Ordinary income, profit attributable to owners of parent, and basic earnings per share remain unchanged.) If the figures for the previous fiscal year were on the same basis as for the current fiscal year, net sales would increase 7.5% and operating income would increase 6.6%. Please refer to the Financial Results Presentation Materials for details.

*Notes

(1) Significant changes in subsidiaries during the period

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in the scope of consolidation)

: None

New: 0 companies (Company name: )

Exclude: 0 companies (Company name: )

  1. Application of accounting methods specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatements

1)

Changes in accounting policies due to amendment to the

accounting standards, etc.

:

Yes

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than those in 1) above

:

Yes

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

:

None

4)

Retrospective restatements

:

None

(4) Number of shares issued (common stock)

1)

Number of shares issued at the end of the period

As of

33,117,234 shares

As of

33,117,234 shares

(including treasury shares)

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

2)

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of

606,184 shares

As of

606,080 shares

March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

3) Average number of shares during the period

Three months ended

32,511,104 shares

Three months ended

32,502,307 shares

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

*These financial statements are not subject to the review of the quarterly financial statements by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.

*Explanation on the appropriate use of operating forecasts and other special instructions

Operating forecasts and other statements regarding the future presented in these materials are based on information currently available and certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable, and actual performance may differ substantially due to various factors.

○Accompanying Materials - Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Results for the Current Period .................................................................................

2

(1)

Explanation on operating results ....................................................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation on financial position ..................................................................................................................................

3

(3)

Explanation on forward-looking statements including consolidated operating forecasts .............................................

3

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Main Notes .................................................................................................

4

(1)

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets .........................................................................................................................

4

(2)

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 ......................................................................................................

6

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2022 ......................................................................................................

7

(3)

Notes regarding quarterly consolidated financial statements ........................................................................................

8

(Notes regarding going concern assumption) ................................................................................................................

8

(Notes in case of any significant changes in shareholders' equity) ................................................................................

8

(Changes in accounting policies) ...................................................................................................................................

8

(Segment information, etc.) ...........................................................................................................................................

8

(Significant subsequent events) .....................................................................................................................................

8

- 1 -

1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Results for the Current Period

(1) Explanation on operating results

In the first quarter of the fiscal year, the Japanese economy remained in a severe situation as the previous recovery phase stagnated due to the spread of a new variant of COVID-19 from January onwards. Looking ahead, there are many risks and uncertainties, such as soaring raw material and energy prices, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In the domestic market, the spread of COVID-19 in regional cities led to a decrease in store visits, which had an impact, although there were signs of a recovery in demand due to the resumption of events. Although there was no significant negative impact in urban areas, sales grew moderately compared to the previous fiscal year, when consumption for beauty was strong.

In the overseas markets, China continued to face a difficult situation, with sales declining on a local currency basis due to the impact of the zero-COVID policy lockdown. In other major countries such as the U.S. and South Korea, both hair care products and hair coloring products performed well.

As a result of the above, consolidated net sales for the first quarter of the current fiscal year were 9,635 million yen, operating income was 1,496 million yen, ordinary income was 1,633 million yen (up 8.7% year on year), and profit attributable to owners of parent was 1,166 million yen (up 6.9% year on year).

Note: From the beginning of the fiscal year, sales discounts, previously included as non-operating expenses, are deducted from net sales. As a result, the Company has determined that year-on-year comparisons of net sales and operating income may be misleading. Accordingly, the percentage of year-on-year changes in net sales and operating income are not indicated. (Ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of parent remain unchanged.) If the figures for the previous fiscal year were on the same basis as for the current fiscal year, net sales for the first quarter would increase 9.1% and operating income would increase 1.4%. Please refer to the Financial Results Presentation Materials for details.

Breakdown of net sales by product category and breakdown of net sales into domestic and overseas sales are shown below: [Breakdown of consolidated net sales by product category]

(Unit: Million yen)

Three months ended March 31,

Three months ended March 31,

Increase

2021

2022

Year-on-year

Product category

(decrease)

change (%)

Amount

Ratio (%)

Amount

Ratio (%)

amount

Hair care products

4,975

55.4

5,333

55.4

-

-

Hair coloring products

3,495

38.9

3,800

39.4

-

-

Permanent wave products

318

3.5

314

3.3

-

-

Cosmetic products

147

1.6

137

1.4

-

-

Other

52

0.6

49

0.5

-

-

Total

8,989

100.0

9,635

100.0

-

-

[Breakdown of net sales into domestic and overseas sales]

(Unit: Million yen)

Three months ended March 31,

Three months ended March 31,

Increase

2021

2022

Year-on-year

(decrease)

change (%)

Amount

Ratio (%)

Amount

Ratio (%)

amount

Domestic sales

7,182

79.9

7,249

75.2

-

-

Overseas sales

1,807

20.1

2,385

24.8

-

-

Total

8,989

100.0

9,635

100.0

-

-

Note: From the beginning of the fiscal year, sales discounts, previously included as non-operating expenses, are deducted from net sales. As a result, the Company has determined that year-on-year comparisons of net sales and operating income may be misleading. Accordingly, changes in amounts and percentages are not indicated in the above table.

- 2 -

Please refer to the Financial Results Presentation Materials for details on the calculation of the figures for the previous fiscal year using the same method as for the current fiscal year.

(2) Explanation on financial position

Total assets at the end of the first quarter under review decreased 916 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year, to 47,321 million yen.

Current assets decreased by 1,159 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 23,741 million yen. The main factors for the change were decreases of 2,161 million yen in cash and deposits, and 503 million yen in notes and accounts receivable-trade, and increases of 1,192 million yen in merchandise and finished goods, and 346 million yen in raw materials and supplies.

Non-current assets increased by 242 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 23,579 million yen. Current liabilities decreased by 1,473 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 5,836 million yen. The main factors for the change were decreases of 1,251 million yen in accounts payable-other and 926 million yen in income taxes payable, and an increase of 530 million yen in accounts payable-trade.

Non-current liabilities increased by 3 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 734 million yen.

Net assets increased by 552 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year to 40,750 million yen. This was mainly due to an increase of 708 million in foreign currency translation adjustments resulting from the depreciation of the yen.

As a result, the equity ratio changed from 83.3% at the end of the previous fiscal year to 86.1%. Net assets per share based on the total number of shares issued at the end of the fiscal year were 1,253.42 yen, compared to 1,236.41 yen at the end of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Explanation on forward-looking statements including consolidated operating forecasts

There is no change from the previous forecast (announced on February 10, 2022) for the full fiscal year.

Due to the high degree of uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID-19, the Company will promptly announce revisions to its consolidated earnings forecasts in the event that future changes, such as delays in the timing of convergence, require revisions to its consolidated earnings forecasts.

- 3 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

