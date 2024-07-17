MilDef : Invitation to presentation of MilDef´s second quarter report 2024, on July 25
Published: 2024-07-17 09:00:00 CEST
MilDef, a leading supplier of tactical IT, software solutions and services, will publish its second quarter report 2024 on July 25, at 08:00 am CET.
A conference (on Teams) for investors, analysts and media will be held at 10.00-10.45 CET that same day. The report will be presented by Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and CFO Viveca Johnsson.
The presentation will be held in English and is concluded with a Q&A session, moderated by Olof Engvall, Head of Investor Relations.
Presentation material will be made available on www.mildef.comthe same morning. Notification is not required for participation in the conference call but please connect/call in five minutes prior to the specified time to ensure a punctual start of the meeting.
Welcome!
Connecting to the meeting
To connect to the meeting, clickthis Teams linkor phone in on one of the phone numbers below (audio only).
MilDef Group AB is a Sweden-based company that produces and supplies rugged electronics products (iron-resistant IT for the toughest environments), complete hardware systems as well as software and services to security and defense customers. MilDef operates in three main product segments: ruggade natverkssystem, ruggade skarmar och ruggade datorer. Ruggade datorer consist of laptops, tablets and handheld devices. Ruggade natverkssystem consist of complete IT systems with power supply, servers, computers and network equipment. Ruggade skarmar include screens that can be customized both in terms of computing power (so-called intelligent screens) and current equipment such as built-in tactile keypads. MilDef has subsidiaries in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Great Britain and the USA, with direct sales and sales through partner networks to over 30 countries.