MilDef, a leading supplier of tactical IT, software solutions and services, will publish its second quarter report 2024 on July 25, at 08:00 am CET.

A conference (on Teams) for investors, analysts and media will be held at 10.00-10.45 CET that same day. The report will be presented by Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and CFO Viveca Johnsson.

The presentation will be held in English and is concluded with a Q&A session, moderated by Olof Engvall, Head of Investor Relations.

Presentation material will be made available on www.mildef.comthe same morning. Notification is not required for participation in the conference call but please connect/call in five minutes prior to the specified time to ensure a punctual start of the meeting.

Connecting to the meeting

To connect to the meeting, click this Teams link or phone in on one of the phone numbers below (audio only).



Phone numbers:

+46 8 502 413 79 (Sweden)

+47 23 52 52 25 (Norway)

+45 32 73 03 21 (Denmark)

+358 9 23106849 (Finland)

+44 20 3855 6017 (UK)

+1 323-486-4735 (USA)



Enter conference ID: 101 825 767#

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 09:00 CET on July 17, 2024.

