Milestone Global Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of polished granite monuments. The Company is involved in manufacturing memorials and monuments. Its geographical segments include USA, Europe, Canada, India, New Zealand, Philippines, and Others. The Company offers multi pieces, sculpted monuments and stand alone sculptures. The Companyâs products include Standard specials, Special Sets, Painted monuments, DVT's and Wedges, Vases and Urns, Unusual Sets, and Benches. The Companyâs plant includes over six main cutting machines with circular saws; approximately five Italian edge cutting machines with computerized numeric control (CNC) controls; approximately five CNC controlled automatic polishing machines; an Italian wire saw cutting machine with CNC controls; One Italian CNC sculpting machines to make European style sculptors; vase cutting and polishing machine; and approximately fifty hand polish machines. It sells its products through wholesalers and retailers.

Sector Construction Materials