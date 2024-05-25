Milestone Global Limited announced that at the board meeting held on May 25, 2024, the Independent Director, Mr. Rajeev Kapoor's term will expire in the up coming Annual General Meeting and to have the minimum number of Independent Directors on the Board.
Rajeev Kapoor to Retire as Independent Director of Milestone Global Limited
