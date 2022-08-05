Contact:

Milestone Medical Announces Distribution Agreement with Clinical Technology, Inc. for

the CompuFlo® Epidural System

New distribution agreement follows adoption of CompuFlo® Epidural System at key hospitals,

healthcare systems and pain management clinics

Roseland, NJ., August 4, 2022 - Milestone Medical Inc. (WAR: MMD, "the Company") today announced that it has re-engagedClinical Technology, Inc. (CTI), a leading specialty distributor of medical products in the mid-westand east coast regions of the United States, as a domestic distributor for the CompuFlo® Epidural System.

Kent Krafft, Vice President of Clinical Technology Inc., stated, "When we were initially introduced to Milestone's CompuFlo Epidural System in 2018, we immediately recognized the tremendous clinical and safety benefits. However, we mutually agreed to delay the launch based on a pending economic benefit analysis and initial adoption by key referenceable hospitals. Since that time, not only has Milestone commenced sales with leading hospitals, healthcare systems and pain management clinics, but the published economic benefit analysis further reinforces the value proposition. Moreover, the recent issuance of a new technology-specific Category III Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code by the American Medical Association (AMA) is a major milestone that reinforces our confidence in the potential for reimbursement. Our collaboration with Milestone Scientific to advance the commercial rollout of the CompuFlo Epidural System is a critical step towards providing a modern and safer solution to pain management for both hospitals, and now, private pain clinics."

Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Medical commented, "I am very pleased to re-engage our partnership with CTI, which illustrates the significant progress we have achieved over the past years. CTI is an ideal partner, bringing a sizable mid-west and east coast sales force, extensive relationships with physicians, pain clinics and hospitals, as well as a proven track record of introducing new medical devices."

The clinical and safety benefits of the CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck™ Verification System are backed by numerous published clinical studiesdemonstrating reductions in epidural punctures and complication rates, and can contribute to time savings on the part of anesthesiologists. A recent study demonstrated that the CompuFlo Epidural instrument has the potential to significantly reduce costs associated with morbidity, providing a direct economic benefit to healthcare institutions. Compared to traditional LOR technique, real-time pressure sensing technology costs about 504 dollars less per hospital stay.

About Clinical Technology, Inc.

Clinical Technology Inc. (CTI), headquartered in Brecksville, Ohio, is a leading specialty distributor of medical products in the mid-western region of the United States. CTI operates directly in thirteen states, is part of a national distribution alliance, and serves as master distributor capable of providing sales and distribution throughout the country. In addition, CTI maintains the infrastructure