Milestone Medical Announces Purchase Agreement for its CompuFlo® Epidural /

CathCheck™ Verification System Disposables with a Premier Northeast Teaching Hospital

Roseland, NJ., December 22, 2021 - Milestone Medical Inc. (WAR: MMD, "the Company"), today reported, that following a successful trial, it has signed an agreement for the purchase of its CompuFlo® Epidural and CathCheck™ Verification System disposables with a major Northeast teaching hospital, which is part of one of the leading health systems in the United States.

"We are honored to announce adoption of CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification System by yet another important and prestigious hospital," said Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Medical. "This approval follows an extensive trial, which further validates the safety and efficacy of the technology. As a teaching hospital, our tools provide residents, fellows and even seasoned physicians greater accuracy through real-time verification of epidural needle placement, as well as subsequent monitoring of catheter placement."

"While our initial rollout is focused on the labor and delivery market, we are also targeting the pain management sector. Their network not only includes numerous hospitals, but also specialty centers, outpatient centers and sports medicine centers. Overall, we are receiving positive feedback and gaining recognition among both hospitals and physicians based on our ability to achieve better outcomes at a lower cost."

The CompuFlo Epidural Instrument has the potential to significantly reduce costs associated with morbidity, providing a direct economic benefit to healthcare institutions. Similarly, the CathCheck Verification System technology has the potential to transform the monitoring of catheter placement following an epidural procedure by confirming the placement of a catheter within two minutes, versus the 20 to 40 minutes using conventional methods.

The clinical and safety benefits of the CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification Systems are backed by extensive published clinical data demonstrating significant reductions in epidural punctures, as well as complication rates, and contribute to a significant savings of time on the part of anesthesiologists.

About Milestone Medical Inc.

Milestone Medical, Inc. (WAR:MMD) has developed epidural and intra-articular drug delivery systems based on a patented, painless, computer-controlled injection and drug delivery technology originally developed by Milestone Scientific, Inc. Development of both the epidural and intra- articular instruments is now complete. The Company was granted the FDA marketing clearance of the epidural instrument in U.S. and is currently pursuing regulatory approval for intra-articular instrument in the U.S. Milestone Medical received CE Mark approval to sell and market its intra- articular and epidural instruments across European Union. For more information please visit www.medicalmilestone.com.