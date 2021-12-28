Contact:

Milestone Medical Announces Purchase of CompuFlo® / CathCheck™ Verification System

Disposables at Two Additional Premier Hospitals

Both hospitals belong to large hospital systems

representing future growth opportunities

Roseland, NJ., December 28, 2021 - Milestone Medical Inc. (WAR: MMD, "the Company"),

today announced the purchase of its CompuFlo® Epidural and CathCheck™ Verification System disposables from two additional leading hospitals, expanding the Company's geographic footprint.

Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Milestone Medical, stated, "These orders from well recognized hospitals illustrate our continued traction in the market. Importantly, both of these hospitals belong to large healthcare systems. One of these new hospitals represents an expansion to an additional location within its existing healthcare system, which is important validation of our technology. The use of our instruments and disposables provides a level of safety and efficiency not currently available using conventional syringes, as well as a significant economic benefit to the institution. We have a growing pipeline of healthcare institutions across the country, and remain committed to our goal of establishing the CompuFlo Epidural instrument as the new standard of care in epidural anesthesia."

The clinical and safety benefits of the CompuFlo Epidural and CathCheck Verification System are backed by numerous published clinical studies demonstrating reductions in epidural punctures and complication rates, and can contribute to time savings on the part of anesthesiologists. Dr. Mark Hochman, Clinical Director and Director of Research and Development stated "The momentum we're gaining in the marketplace is a direct reflection of the growing clinical evidence supporting routine use of the CompuFlo Epidural and CatchCheck Verification System in clinical practice."

A recent study has shown that the CompuFlo Epidural instrument has the potential to significantly reduce costs associated with morbidity, providing a direct economic benefit to healthcare institutions. Similarly, the CathCheck Verification System has the potential to transform the monitoring of catheter placement by confirming the presence or absence of a pulsatile waveform which correlates to the correct placement of a catheter. This can be accomplished within two minutes, versus 20 to 40 minutes using conventional methods, thus providing an additional benefit to the use of the CompuFlo-Epidural System.

About Milestone Medical Inc.

Milestone Medical, Inc. (WAR:MMD) has developed epidural and intra-articular drug delivery systems based on a patented, painless, computer-controlled injection and drug delivery technology originally developed by Milestone Scientific, Inc. Development of both the epidural and intra- articular instruments is now complete. The Company was granted the FDA marketing clearance of the epidural instrument in U.S. and is currently pursuing regulatory approval for intra-articular instrument in the U.S. Milestone Medical received CE Mark approval to sell and market its intra-