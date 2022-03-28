Milestone Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation

Corporate Overview

March 24, 2022

Joseph Oliveto

Chief Executive Officer

Milestone (Nasdaq: MIST) - Corporate Highlights

Phase 3 Cardiovascular Company

PSVTAFib-RVRAdditional pipeline opportunitiesEtripamil: novel calcium channel blocker

(IP protection until 2036)Shift from the ED to patient self-management

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; AFib-RVR = Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate; ED = Emergency Department

First Phase 3 study findings and FDA guidance in PSVT

Next Pivotal Phase 3 efficacy result in PSVT expected by 2H 2022

Financial runway expected through mid-2023

Atrial Arrhythmias with a Common Patient Burden

Patients with PSVT and AFib-RVR report feeling a loss of control

PSVT (AVNRT and AVRT) AFib-RVR (a subset of AFib) Regular rapid heart rate Irregular rapid heart rate Commonly 150 - 250 bpm Commonly 100 - 175 bpm Episode frequency and duration is highly variable

Common Symptoms Include Heart palpitations Shortness of breath Light-headednessChest pressure or pain Fatigue Anxiety

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; AFib-RVR = Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate

Sources: adapted from https://en.ecgpedia.org/index.php?title=Supraventricular_Rhythms, accessed 2/2021

Milestone Corporate Overview

AV Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia

(AVNRT)

AV Reentrant Tachycardia

(AVRT)

Current Standard of Care for PSVT & AFib-RVR

PSVT

AFib-RVR

• Chronic oral BBs and CCBs

• Reduce number of episodes

• Catheter ablation

• ~80k/yr patients opt for ablation

• >90% reported success rate • Chronic oral therapies (rate, rhythm, anti-coagulation) • Break-through episodes of RVR in chronic rate/rhythm control patients • Catheter ablation • ~100k patients/yr opt for ablation • ~50-80% reported success rate

• IV adenosine or DC cardioversion

• ~150K ED visits/hospital per year

• Many patients wait out episodes

• IV CCBs or DC cardioversion

• ~785K ED visits/hospital per year

• Many patients wait out episodes

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; AFib-RVR = Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate; IV = Intravenous; CCBs = Calcium Channel Blockers; DC = Direct Current

Sources: Internal estimates based on market research and longitudinal analysis of Truven/Marketscan and Medicare claims data; Page RL et al, 2015 ACC/AHA/HRS guideline for the management of adult patients with supraventricular tachycardia: executive summary: a report of the ACC/AHA Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Rhythm Society. Circulation. 2016;133:e471-e505