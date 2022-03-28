Log in
    MIST   CA59935V1076

MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(MIST)
  Report
Milestone Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation

03/28/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
Corporate Overview

March 24, 2022

Joseph Oliveto

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimers

The Presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.

Words such as ''aim,'' ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''design,'' ''due,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''objective,'' ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''positioned,'' ''potential,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' (as well as other words or expressions referencing future

events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements are based on Milestone's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this Presentation. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation include statements regarding (i) the design, progress, timing, scope and results of the etripamil clinical trials in PSVT and AFib-RVR, (ii) the possibility that data will support FDA approval, (iii) the potential market size and the rate and degree of market acceptance of etripamil and any future product candidates and the implementation of Milestone's business model and strategic plans for its business, etripamil and any future product candidates, and (iv) the sufficiency of Milestone's capital resources. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials, including the lengthy and uncertain regulatory approval process, uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment, completion and evaluation of clinical trials, including the RAPID and ReVeRA trials, and whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT, AFib-RVR, or other indications, among others, as well as risks related to pandemics and public health emergencies, including those related to COVID-19, and risks related the sufficiency of our capital resources and our ability to raise additional capital. These and other risks are set forth in Milestone's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the caption "Risk Factors." Except as required by law, Milestone assumes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

This Presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Certain information contained in this Presentation and statements made orally during this Presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Milestone's own internal estimates and research. While Milestone believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the Presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent sources has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of Milestone's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this Presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

Milestone (Nasdaq: MIST) - Corporate Highlights

Phase 3 Cardiovascular Company

PSVTAFib-RVRAdditional pipeline opportunitiesEtripamil: novel calcium channel blocker

(IP protection until 2036)Shift from the ED to patient self-management

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; AFib-RVR = Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate; ED = Emergency Department

First Phase 3 study findings and FDA guidance in PSVT

Next Pivotal Phase 3 efficacy result in PSVT expected by 2H 2022

Financial runway expected through mid-2023

Atrial Arrhythmias with a Common Patient Burden

Patients with PSVT and AFib-RVR report feeling a loss of control

PSVT

(AVNRT and AVRT)

AFib-RVR

(a subset of AFib)

Regular rapid heart rate

Irregular rapid heart rate

Commonly 150 - 250 bpm

Commonly 100 - 175 bpm

Episode frequency and duration is highly variable

Common Symptoms

Include

Heart palpitations Shortness of breath Light-headednessChest pressure or pain Fatigue

Anxiety

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; AFib-RVR = Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate

Sources: adapted from https://en.ecgpedia.org/index.php?title=Supraventricular_Rhythms, accessed 2/2021

Milestone Corporate Overview

AV Nodal Reentrant Tachycardia

(AVNRT)

AV Reentrant Tachycardia

(AVRT)

4

Current Standard of Care for PSVT & AFib-RVR

PSVT

AFib-RVR

  • Chronic oral BBs and CCBs

  • Reduce number of episodes

  • Catheter ablation

  • ~80k/yr patients opt for ablation

  • >90% reported success rate

    • Chronic oral therapies (rate, rhythm, anti-coagulation)

    • Break-through episodes of RVR in chronic rate/rhythm control patients

    • Catheter ablation

    • ~100k patients/yr opt for ablation

    • ~50-80% reported success rate

  • IV adenosine or DC cardioversion

  • ~150K ED visits/hospital per year

  • Many patients wait out episodes

  • IV CCBs or DC cardioversion

  • ~785K ED visits/hospital per year

  • Many patients wait out episodes

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; AFib-RVR = Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate; IV = Intravenous; CCBs = Calcium Channel Blockers; DC = Direct Current

Sources: Internal estimates based on market research and longitudinal analysis of Truven/Marketscan and Medicare claims data; Page RL et al, 2015 ACC/AHA/HRS guideline for the management of adult patients with supraventricular tachycardia: executive summary: a report of the ACC/AHA Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Rhythm Society. Circulation. 2016;133:e471-e505

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 20:52:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -74,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 196 M 196 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 30,0x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 90,6%
Managers and Directors
Joseph G. Oliveto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amit Hasija CFO & Executive VP-Corporate Development
Robert James Wills Chairman
Francis Plat Chief Scientific Officer
David B. Bharucha Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-0.15%196
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.87%73 838
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS7.68%72 382
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.64%64 650
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-6.08%50 337
BIONTECH SE-37.51%38 909