Milestone Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation

Milestone Corporate Overview
Milestone (Nasdaq: MIST) - Corporate Highlights
Phase 3 Cardiovascular Company
Targeting Large Areas of
Unmet Need
PSVT
Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate
Additional pipeline opportunities under consideration
Paradigm-Changing
Approach
Etripamil - novel calcium
channel blocker
IP protection until 2036
Potential to shift the
treatment setting from the Emergency Department to patient self-management
Recent Events Position for
Future Success
Initial Phase 3 study findings
FDA Guidance
Next Pivotal Phase 3 Efficacy
result by early 2022
Financial runway through
2022
PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; Afib = Atrial Fibrillation; ED = Emergency Department
Milestone Corporate Overview
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT)
AVNRT
AVRT
Short Circuit
• PSVT is a rapid heart rate condition that starts and stops without warning
Retrograde impulse-
Fastpathway
Heart rates >200 bpm are not uncommon
Symptoms include:
Slow pathway
PSVT episode frequency (per yr.)
37%
25%
12%
15%
11%
palpitations
sweating
chest pressure or pain, shortness of breath
sudden onset of fatigue
lightheadedness or dizziness
fainting or anxiety
<2
2 to 5
6 to 11
12 to 24
>25
episodes
episodes
episodes
episodes
episodes
AVNRT = Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entrant Tachycardia AVRT = Atrioventricular Re-entrant Tachycardia bpm = beats per minute Sources: Internal estimates based on market research
Milestone Corporate Overview
Current Standard of Care for PSVT
Current acute treatment options are invasive, inconvenient, anxiety-provoking
and/or costly
Acute Chronic / preventive
Chronic oral medication with modest efficacy and unpleasant side effects
4-7episodes/year despite preventive medications
Catheter ablation
~80K ablations/year
Only ~10% of patients opt for ablation
IV adenosine or DC cardioversion in the ED
>150K ED visits/hospital admissions per year
Many patients endure episodes when they occur
DC = Direct Current
Sources: Internal estimates based on market research and longitudinal analysis of Truven/Marketscan and Medicare claims data; Page RL et al, 2015 ACC/AHA/HRS guideline for the management of adult
patients with supraventricular tachycardia: executive summary: a report of the ACC/AHA Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Rhythm Society. Circulation. 2016;133:e471-e505
Milestone Corporate Overview
