    MIST   CA59935V1076

MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(MIST)
Milestone Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation

04/28/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Corporate Overview

April 2021

Joseph Oliveto

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimers

This Presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as ''aim,'' ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''design,'' ''due,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''objective,'' ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''positioned,'' ''potential,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements are based on Milestone's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this Presentation. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation include statements regarding (i) the design, progress, timing, scope and results of the RAPID study, (ii) potential clinical trials in other cardiac conditions, (iii) the possibility that data will support FDA approval, (iv) the potential market size and the rate and degree of market acceptance of etripamil and any future product candidates and the implementation of Milestone's business model and strategic plans for its business, etripamil and any future product candidates, and (v) the sufficiency of Milestone's capital resources. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials, including the lengthy and uncertain regulatory approval process, uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment, completion and evaluation of clinical trials, including the RAPID trial, and whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT or other indications, among others, as well as risks related to pandemics and public health emergencies, including those related to COVID-19, and risks related the sufficiency of our capital resources and our ability to raise additional capital. These and other risks are set forth in Milestone's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, under the caption "Risk Factors." Except as required by law, Milestone assumes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

This Presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Certain information contained in this Presentation and statements made orally during this Presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Milestone's own internal estimates and research. While Milestone believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the Presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent sources has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of Milestone's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this Presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

Milestone Corporate Overview

Milestone (Nasdaq: MIST) - Corporate Highlights

Phase 3 Cardiovascular Company

Targeting Large Areas of

Unmet Need

PSVT

Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate

Additional pipeline opportunities under consideration

Paradigm-Changing

Approach

Etripamil - novel calcium

channel blocker

IP protection until 2036

Potential to shift the

treatment setting from the Emergency Department to patient self-management

Recent Events Position for

Future Success

Initial Phase 3 study findings

FDA Guidance

Next Pivotal Phase 3 Efficacy

result by early 2022

Financial runway through

2022

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; Afib = Atrial Fibrillation; ED = Emergency Department

Milestone Corporate Overview

Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia (PSVT)

AVNRT

AVRT

Short Circuit

• PSVT is a rapid heart rate condition that starts and stops without warning

Retrograde impulse-

Fastpathway

  • Heart rates >200 bpm are not uncommon
  • Symptoms include:

Slow pathway

PSVT episode frequency (per yr.)

37%

25%

12%

15%

11%

  • palpitations
  • sweating
  • chest pressure or pain, shortness of breath
  • sudden onset of fatigue
  • lightheadedness or dizziness
  • fainting or anxiety

<2

2 to 5

6 to 11

12 to 24

>25

episodes

episodes

episodes

episodes

episodes

AVNRT = Atrioventricular Nodal Re-entrant Tachycardia AVRT = Atrioventricular Re-entrant Tachycardia bpm = beats per minute Sources: Internal estimates based on market research

Current Standard of Care for PSVT

Current acute treatment options are invasive, inconvenient, anxiety-provoking

and/or costly

Acute Chronic / preventive

  • Chronic oral medication with modest efficacy and unpleasant side effects
  • 4-7episodes/year despite preventive medications
  • Catheter ablation
  • ~80K ablations/year
  • Only ~10% of patients opt for ablation
  • IV adenosine or DC cardioversion in the ED
  • >150K ED visits/hospital admissions per year
  • Many patients endure episodes when they occur

DC = Direct Current

Sources: Internal estimates based on market research and longitudinal analysis of Truven/Marketscan and Medicare claims data; Page RL et al, 2015 ACC/AHA/HRS guideline for the management of adult

patients with supraventricular tachycardia: executive summary: a report of the ACC/AHA Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines and the Heart Rhythm Society. Circulation. 2016;133:e471-e505

Disclaimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
