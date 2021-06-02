Log in
    MIST   CA59935V1076

MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

(MIST)
  Report
Milestone Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation

06/02/2021 | 07:45am EDT
Corporate Overview

June 2021

Joseph Oliveto

President & CEO

Disclaimers

The Presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.

Words such as ''aim,'' ''anticipate,'' ''assume,'' ''believe,'' ''contemplate,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''design,'' ''due,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''goal,'' ''intend,'' ''may,''

''objective,'' ''plan,'' ''predict,'' ''positioned,'' ''potential,'' ''project,'' ''seek,'' ''should,'' ''target,'' ''will,'' ''would'' (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward- looking statements are based on Milestone's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this Presentation. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation include statements regarding (i) the design, progress, timing, scope and results of the etripamil clinical trials in PSVT and AFib-RVR, (ii) the possibility that data will support FDA approval, (iii) the potential market size and the rate and degree of market acceptance of etripamil and any future product candidates and the implementation of Milestone's business model and strategic plans for its business, etripamil and any future product candidates, and (iv) the sufficiency of Milestone's capital resources. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development and clinical trials, including the lengthy and uncertain regulatory approval process, uncertainties related to the timing of initiation, enrollment, completion and evaluation of clinical trials, including the RAPID and ReVeRA trials, and whether the clinical trials will validate the safety and efficacy of etripamil for PSVT, AFib-RVR, or other indications, among others, as well as risks related to pandemics and public health emergencies, including those related to COVID-19, and risks related the sufficiency of our capital resources and our ability to raise additional capital. These and other risks are set forth in Milestone's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, under the caption "Risk Factors." Except as required by law, Milestone assumes no obligation to update any forward- looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

This Presentation contains trademarks, trade names and service marks of other companies, which are the property of their respective owners. Certain information contained in this Presentation and statements made orally during this Presentation relate to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third-party sources and Milestone's own internal estimates and research. While Milestone believes these third-party studies, publications, surveys and other data to be reliable as of the date of the Presentation, it has not independently verified, and makes no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third-party sources. In addition, no independent sources has evaluated the reasonableness or accuracy of Milestone's internal estimates or research and no reliance should be made on any information or statements made in this Presentation relating to or based on such internal estimates and research.

Milestone Corporate Overview

Milestone (Nasdaq: MIST) - Corporate Highlights

Phase 3 Cardiovascular Company

Targeting Large

Paradigm-Changing

Recent Events Position

Areas of Unmet Need

Approach

for Future Success

PSVT

Etripamil - novel calcium

First Phase 3 study findings and

channel blocker

FDA guidance in PSVT

(IP protection until 2036)

AFib-RVR

Next Pivotal Phase 3 efficacy result

in PSVT expected by 2H 2022

Shift from the ED to patient

Additional pipeline

self-management

Financial runway expected

opportunities

through mid-2023

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; AFib-RVR = Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate; ED = Emergency Department

Milestone Corporate Overview

PSVT & AFib-RVR Populations

Total Patients (2016)

Discharged ED Visits

  • Hospital Admissions (2016)2

Target Market

Addressable

(Patient Population)

PSVT

Atrial Fibrillation

2

Million4

5 Million1

(expected to grow to 7-12M by 20301,3)

145 Thousand

785 Thousand

0.8 -

1.2 Million6

2 Million5

Source(s): 1. Khavjou, et al., Projections of Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence and Costs: 2015-2035, American Heart Association, November 2016. 2. HCUP ED & Admissions Data (2016), accessed January 2021. 3. Colilla S, et al., Am J Card. 2013 112:1142-1147. 4. Sacks, N.C., et al., 23rd World Congress on Heart Disease (Boston 2018). 5. 40% of AF patients have >1 symptomatic episode per year of AF with RVR requiring treatment, Triangle Insights Group Market Research, N=25, January 2021. 6. 40-65% of PSVT patients have >1 episodes of PSVT requiring an ED visit, or having episodes lasting >10 minutes, or are on chronic prophylaxis for PSVT. Estimates based on internal market research and longitudinal analysis of claims data.

Milestone Corporate Overview

Supraventricular Tachycardias with a Common Patient Burden

Patients with PSVT and AFib-RVR report feeling a loss of control

PSVT

AFib-RVR

(AVNRT and AVRT)

(a subset of AFib)

Regular rapid heart rate

Irregular rapid heart rate

150 - 250 bpm

110 - 175 bpm

Episode frequency and duration is highly variable

Common

Heart palpitations / Chest pressure or pain

Symptoms

Shortness of breath / Fatigue

Include

Light-headedness / Anxiety

PSVT = Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia; AFib-RVR = Atrial Fibrillation with Rapid Ventricular Rate

SA Node

AV Node

AV Nodal

Reentrant Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Atrial Fibrillation

(multiple atrial

wavelets)

AV Reentrant

Tachycardia (AVRT)

Milestone Corporate Overview

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 11:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6,00 M - -
Net income 2021 -53,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,34x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 29,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 28
Free-Float 90,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 13,80 $
Last Close Price 5,83 $
Spread / Highest target 243%
Spread / Average Target 137%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph G. Oliveto President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amit Hasija CFO & Executive VP-Corporate Development
Robert James Wills Chairman
Francis Plat Chief Medical Officer
Jeff Nelson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILESTONE PHARMACEUTICALS INC.-12.99%174
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.13.47%81 923
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.24.11%67 352
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-11.28%54 276
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.00%52 113
BIONTECH SE152.87%49 787