Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Milestone Scientific Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLSS   US59935P2092

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.

(MLSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

In vitro study of needle deflection: A linear insertion technique versus a bidirectional rotation insertion technique

03/09/2022 | 02:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
In vitro study of needle deflection: A linear insertion technique versus a bidirectional rotation insertion technique
Dental Research March 9, 2022 7:46 pm
  • SHARE
Full Publication HERE

Disclaimer

Milestone Scientific Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 19:51:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.
02:52pIN VITRO STUDY OF NEEDLE DEFLECTION : A linear insertion technique versus a bidirectional ..
PU
03/04MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC : The Rise of Computer-Aided Anesthesia Delivery
PU
03/01MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC : Future Products
PU
02/09TRANSCRIPT : Milestone Scientific Inc. Presents at 2nd Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas..
CI
02/07Milestone Scientific to Present at MicroCap Rodeo's Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Confer..
GL
01/20MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
01/20MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01/18Milestone Scientific CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Maxim Group and M-Ve..
AQ
01/10Milestone Scientific Projects Revenue to Increase Over 85% to More than $10 Million for..
GL
01/10Milestone Scientific Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Fourth Quarter and Year End..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9,86 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,91 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 91,6 M 91,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,24x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.
Duration : Period :
Milestone Scientific Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,35 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 344%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Adriaan Haverhals President & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie Bernhard Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Hochman Director-Clinical Affairs, Research & Development
Leonard M. Schiller Independent Director
Michael McGeehan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.-30.10%92
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.86%204 984
DANAHER CORPORATION-21.80%184 039
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-25.04%96 348
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-21.27%63 567
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-22.24%62 508