In vitro study of needle deflection: A linear insertion technique versus a bidirectional rotation insertion technique
In vitro study of needle deflection: A linear insertion technique versus a bidirectional rotation insertion technique
Dental Research
March 9, 2022 7:46 pm
Full Publication HERE
Disclaimer
Milestone Scientific Inc. published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 19:51:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.
Sales 2021
9,86 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-7,91 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-12,3x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
91,6 M
91,6 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
9,29x
Capi. / Sales 2022
8,24x
Nbr of Employees
19
Free-Float
66,9%
Chart MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
1,35 $
Average target price
6,00 $
Spread / Average Target
344%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.