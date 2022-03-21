Milestone Scientific : 10 Most Important Published Clinical Studies

10 Most Important Published Clinical Studies Dental Research March 21, 2022 2:11 pm SHARE

AMSA

"Computer-controlled delivery versus syringe delivery of local anesthetic injections for therapeutic scaling and root planning" 2004 Journal of the American Dental Association; Loomer P, Perry D.

Endodontics

"A clinical comparison of pain perception to the Wand and a traditional syringe" 2000 Oral Surgery, Oral Medicine, Oral Patholology, Oral Radiology, Endodontics; Saluom FS, Baumgartner JC, et al. https://doi.org/10.1067/moe.2000.106333

Intraligamentary Injection

"Efficacy of the Computer-Controlled Injection System STA, the Ligamaject, and the dental syringe for intraligamentary anesthesia in restorative patients" 2009 International Dentistry, South Africa; Ferrari M, et al.

www.moderndentistrymedia.com

Implantology

"Effectivness of Computer-Assited Anaesthetic Delivery System (STATM) in Dental Implant Surgery: A Prospecitive Study" 2017 Oral and Implant Surgery; Grassi FR, et al. https://ricerca.uniba.it

Pain Perception

"Pain perception and utility: a comparison of the syringe and computerized local injection techniques" 2001 Journal of General Dentistry; Nicholson JW et al. 98

Nicholson DDS. Pain perception and utility: L. Thomas G. Ben DDSM … GENERAL DENTISTRY/MARCH-APRIL 2001 167. Page 2. NICHOLSON: PAIN PERCEPTION,. Table 1.

Pediatric Dentistry

"Assessing the pain reaction of children receiving periodontal ligament anesthesia using a computerized device (Wand)"2003 Journal of Pediatric Dentistry; Ram D, Peretz B. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12739685/

Pediatric Dentistry, Intraligamentary Injection

"Comparison of single tooth anaesthesia by computer-controlled local anaesthetic delivery system (C-CLADS) with a supraperiosteal traditional syringe injection in paediatric dentistry" 2017 European Journal of Paediatric Dentistry; Perugia C, et al.

https://www.ejpd.eu/pdf/EJPD_2017_3_8.pdf

Periodontics

"A Computer-Controlled Anesthetic Delivery System in a Periodontal Practice: Patient satisfaction and Acceptance" 2002 Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry; Rosenberg ES

Wand vs. Syringe, Pain

"Computerized Local Anesthetic Delivery vs. Traditional Syringe Technique. Subjective Pain Response" 1997 New York State Journal; Hochman M, et al.

Wand Technology

"Using a Precision-Metered Injection System to Minimize Dental Injection Anxiety" 1998 Compendium; Friedman N, Krochak M http://www.dentinaltubules.com/sites/default/files/1/Articles/MichaelKrochak/The%20Wand%20Injection%20System.pdf