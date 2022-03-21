Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Milestone Scientific Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MLSS   US59935P2092

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.

(MLSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Milestone Scientific : 10 Most Important Published Clinical Studies

03/21/2022 | 11:09am EDT
10 Most Important Published Clinical Studies
Dental Research March 21, 2022 2:11 pm
  • SHARE

AMSA

"Computer-controlled delivery versus syringe delivery of local anesthetic injections for therapeutic scaling and root planning" 2004 Journal of the American Dental Association; Loomer P, Perry D.

Endodontics

"A clinical comparison of pain perception to the Wand and a traditional syringe" 2000 Oral Surgery, Oral Medicine, Oral Patholology, Oral Radiology, Endodontics; Saluom FS, Baumgartner JC, et al. https://doi.org/10.1067/moe.2000.106333

Intraligamentary Injection

"Efficacy of the Computer-Controlled Injection System STA, the Ligamaject, and the dental syringe for intraligamentary anesthesia in restorative patients" 2009 International Dentistry, South Africa; Ferrari M, et al.

www.moderndentistrymedia.com

Implantology

"Effectivness of Computer-Assited Anaesthetic Delivery System (STATM) in Dental Implant Surgery: A Prospecitive Study" 2017 Oral and Implant Surgery; Grassi FR, et al. https://ricerca.uniba.it

Pain Perception

"Pain perception and utility: a comparison of the syringe and computerized local injection techniques" 2001 Journal of General Dentistry; Nicholson JW et al. 98

Nicholson DDS. Pain perception and utility: L. Thomas G. Ben DDSM … GENERAL DENTISTRY/MARCH-APRIL 2001 167. Page 2. NICHOLSON: PAIN PERCEPTION,. Table 1.

Pediatric Dentistry

"Assessing the pain reaction of children receiving periodontal ligament anesthesia using a computerized device (Wand)"2003 Journal of Pediatric Dentistry; Ram D, Peretz B. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12739685/

Pediatric Dentistry, Intraligamentary Injection

"Comparison of single tooth anaesthesia by computer-controlled local anaesthetic delivery system (C-CLADS) with a supraperiosteal traditional syringe injection in paediatric dentistry" 2017 European Journal of Paediatric Dentistry; Perugia C, et al.

https://www.ejpd.eu/pdf/EJPD_2017_3_8.pdf

Periodontics

"A Computer-Controlled Anesthetic Delivery System in a Periodontal Practice: Patient satisfaction and Acceptance" 2002 Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry; Rosenberg ES

Wand vs. Syringe, Pain

"Computerized Local Anesthetic Delivery vs. Traditional Syringe Technique. Subjective Pain Response" 1997 New York State Journal; Hochman M, et al.

Wand Technology

"Using a Precision-Metered Injection System to Minimize Dental Injection Anxiety" 1998 Compendium; Friedman N, Krochak M http://www.dentinaltubules.com/sites/default/files/1/Articles/MichaelKrochak/The%20Wand%20Injection%20System.pdf

Disclaimer

Milestone Scientific Inc. published this content on 21 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2022 15:08:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9,86 M - -
Net income 2021 -7,91 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 95,7 M 95,7 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,70x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,61x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.
Duration : Period :
Milestone Scientific Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,41 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 326%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Adriaan Haverhals President & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie Bernhard Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Hochman Director-Clinical Affairs, Research & Development
Leonard M. Schiller Independent Director
Michael McGeehan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.-31.55%96
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-11.71%230 447
DANAHER CORPORATION-11.19%209 019
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-19.26%104 206
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-12.95%70 279
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-13.95%70 270