    MLSS   US59935P2092

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.

(MLSS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-09-09 pm EDT
0.8519 USD   +0.46%
08/18Milestone Scientific Starts Sales of CompuFlo Epidural Disposables to UofL Health
MT
08/18Milestone Scientific Commences Sales of CompuFlo® Epidural Disposables Across Three Departments within UofL Health
AQ
08/18Milestone Scientific Inc. Commences Sales of CompuFlo® Epidural Disposables Across Three Departments within UofL Health
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Milestone Scientific : ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 ANNUAL MEETING

09/09/2022 | 03:30pm EDT
ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2022 ANNUAL MEETING
News & Press September 9, 2022 2:15 pm
  • SHARE
Disclaimer

Milestone Scientific Inc. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 19:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.
Analyst Recommendations on MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9,26 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,42 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,07x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,4 M 58,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.
Technical analysis trends MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,85 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 372%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jan Adriaan Haverhals President & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie Bernhard Chairman
Mark Hochman Director-Clinical Affairs, Research & Development
Leonard M. Schiller Independent Director
Michael McGeehan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.-58.84%58
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-15.09%221 972
DANAHER CORPORATION-12.43%209 577
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-40.22%76 700
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-2.38%61 144
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-26.27%59 217