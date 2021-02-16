Milestone Scientific Adds Three Additional Premier Distributors Providing Robust U.S. Coverage and a New Distributor in Canada for the Company's Dental Instrument

ROSELAND, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that it has signed three additional distribution agreements in the U.S. with Goetze Dental, Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply, and Scott’s Dental, to sell its Wand® Single Tooth Anesthesia (STA) System. The Company also signed a distribution agreement with Dental Fix Canada covering select territories in Canada.



Arjan Haverhals, CEO of Wand Dental Inc. commented, “We are encouraged by the growing interest in our dental instrument, as evidenced by the addition of these four premier distributors, each of whom bring extensive existing relationships within the North American dental market. In less than a month, we have expanded our network to include seven premier independent distributors in the U.S., plus a new distributor in Canada. As a result, we accomplished our goal of building a robust distribution network covering the entire U.S. and key markets in Canada through our new decentralized sales strategy. As a result, we are now accelerating our efforts into new global markets.”

About Goetze Dental

Goetze Dental is a fifth-generation, family owned, full service dental supply company proudly serving private dental practices in the Midwest since 1884. Goetze Dental works to understand the goals and dreams of dental practices and strives to provide the best dental supplies, equipment, technology and customer service. For more information, please visit: https://goetzedental.com/.

About Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply

At Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply, the goal is to provide customers with the best products and services the dental market has to offer, since the company was founded in 1988. Midwest Dental operates its present 36,000-square-foot office/warehouse facility and equipment showrooms in Grand Prairie, San Antonio and Houston. Midwest Dental also offers the latest in dental technology, such as CAD/CAM, cone beam X-rays and digital X-ray systems; 3D office design and consultation; information technology support and managed services. The greatest assets are the friendly customer service representatives, highly-trained sales staff, skilled technicians, and competitive prices. For more information, please visit: https://www.mwdental.com/.

About Scott’s Dental Supply

Scott’s Dental Supply was founded in 2002 to provide dental offices a wide selection of brand name supplies, and the highest quality Scott’s Select brand at Great Savings. Scott’s Dental Supply offers over 200 leading brands in the dental industry. For more information, please visit: https://www.scottsdental.com/.

About Dental Fix Canada

Dental Fix takes pride in providing excellent customer service as well as competitive pricing for all of our customers. As such Dental Fix offers a wide range of products to meet the daily needs of dental establishments. For more information, please visit: https://dentalfix.ca/.

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is a biomedical technology research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. Milestone's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient, and virtually painless. Milestone’s proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology® is our technology platform that advances the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions for local anesthesia for subcutaneous drug delivery, with specific applications for cosmetic botulinum toxin injections, epidural space identification in regional anesthesia procedures and intra-articular joint injections. For more information please visit our website: www.milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

