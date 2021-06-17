Log in
    MLSS   US59935P2092

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.

(MLSS)
  Report
Milestone Scientific : — Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

06/17/2021 | 09:32am EDT
- Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

The 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting') of Milestone Scientific Inc. (the 'Company') was held on June 11, 2021. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders:

Elected six incumbent directors to serve until the next annual meeting of the Company's stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified;

Approved an amendment to the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation increasing the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 85,000,000 to 100,000,000;

Approved the Company's Amended and Restated 2020 Equity Incentive Plan; and
Approved, on an advisory basis, the appointment of Friedman LLP as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

The number of votes cast for, against or withheld and the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each Proposal is set forth below.

Proposal 1

FOR

WITHHELD

Broker

Non-Votes

LESLIE BERNHARD

25,182,027

7,147,844

15,968,347

LEONARD OSSER

31,307,734

1,022,137

15,968,347

LEONARD SCHILLER

24,693,122

7,636,749

15,968,347

MICHAEL MCGEEHAN

25,903,807

6,426,064

15,968,347

GIAN DOMENICO TROMBETTA

31,307,741

1,022,130

15,968,347

NEAL GOLDMAN

25,396,794

6,933,077

15,968,347

Proposal 2

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

BROKER

NON-VOTES

Approval of an amendment to the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation increasing the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 85,000,000 to 100,000,000

45,785,075

2,392,953

120,190

Proposal 3

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

BROKER

NON-VOTES

Approval of the Company's Amended and Restated 2021 Equity Incentive Plan

23,845,449

8,443,425

40,997

15,968,347

Proposal 4

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

BROKER

NON-VOTES

Advisory approval of Friedman LLP as the Company's independent auditors for the 2021 fiscal year

47,744,399

307,402

246,417

Disclaimer

Milestone Scientific Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 13:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
