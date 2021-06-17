Milestone Scientific : — Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)
-
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
The 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting') of Milestone Scientific Inc. (the 'Company') was held on June 11, 2021. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders:
●
Elected six incumbent directors to serve until the next annual meeting of the Company's stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified;
●
Approved an amendment to the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation increasing the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 85,000,000 to 100,000,000;
●
Approved the Company's Amended and Restated 2020 Equity Incentive Plan; and
●
Approved, on an advisory basis, the appointment of Friedman LLP as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
The number of votes cast for, against or withheld and the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each Proposal is set forth below.
Proposal 1
FOR
WITHHELD
Broker
Non-Votes
LESLIE BERNHARD
25,182,027
7,147,844
15,968,347
LEONARD OSSER
31,307,734
1,022,137
15,968,347
LEONARD SCHILLER
24,693,122
7,636,749
15,968,347
MICHAEL MCGEEHAN
25,903,807
6,426,064
15,968,347
GIAN DOMENICO TROMBETTA
31,307,741
1,022,130
15,968,347
NEAL GOLDMAN
25,396,794
6,933,077
15,968,347
Proposal 2
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
BROKER
NON-VOTES
Approval of an amendment to the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation increasing the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 85,000,000 to 100,000,000
45,785,075
2,392,953
120,190
Proposal 3
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
BROKER
NON-VOTES
Approval of the Company's Amended and Restated 2021 Equity Incentive Plan
23,845,449
8,443,425
40,997
15,968,347
Proposal 4
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
BROKER
NON-VOTES
Advisory approval of Friedman LLP as the Company's independent auditors for the 2021 fiscal year
47,744,399
307,402
246,417
Disclaimer
Milestone Scientific Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 13:31:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
