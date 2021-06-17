Milestone Scientific : — Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (Form 8-K)

- Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

The 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting') of Milestone Scientific Inc. (the 'Company') was held on June 11, 2021. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders:

● Elected six incumbent directors to serve until the next annual meeting of the Company's stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified; ● Approved an amendment to the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation increasing the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 85,000,000 to 100,000,000; ● Approved the Company's Amended and Restated 2020 Equity Incentive Plan; and ● Approved, on an advisory basis, the appointment of Friedman LLP as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

The number of votes cast for, against or withheld and the number of abstentions and broker non-votes with respect to each Proposal is set forth below.

Proposal 1 FOR WITHHELD Broker Non-Votes LESLIE BERNHARD 25,182,027 7,147,844 15,968,347 LEONARD OSSER 31,307,734 1,022,137 15,968,347 LEONARD SCHILLER 24,693,122 7,636,749 15,968,347 MICHAEL MCGEEHAN 25,903,807 6,426,064 15,968,347 GIAN DOMENICO TROMBETTA 31,307,741 1,022,130 15,968,347 NEAL GOLDMAN 25,396,794 6,933,077 15,968,347

Proposal 2 FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES Approval of an amendment to the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation increasing the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 85,000,000 to 100,000,000 45,785,075 2,392,953 120,190

Proposal 3 FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES Approval of the Company's Amended and Restated 2021 Equity Incentive Plan 23,845,449 8,443,425 40,997 15,968,347

Proposal 4 FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN BROKER NON-VOTES Advisory approval of Friedman LLP as the Company's independent auditors for the 2021 fiscal year 47,744,399 307,402 246,417