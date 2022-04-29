Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Milestone Scientific Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLSS   US59935P2092

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.

(MLSS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/29 02:46:41 pm EDT
1.003 USD   -1.67%
Milestone Scientific : to Present at Investor Summit Group's Q2 In-Person Conference on May 3rd in NYC

04/29/2022 | 02:48pm EDT

04/29/2022 | 02:48pm EDT
Roseland, New Jersey-(April 29, 2022) - Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American: MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments, that provide painless and precise injections, today announced that Arjan Haverhals, President and CEO of Milestone Scientific, will present at The Q2 Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held on May 3-4, 2022 at The Westin New York Grand Central.

Event: The Q2 Investor Summit Group
Date: May 3-4, 2022
Location: The Westin New York Grand Central
212 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017
Presentation: May 3rd at 9:30 AM ET
Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4I4_LaamSPWJf29XWtNlzw

Management will also host 1×1 meetings with qualified investors throughout the conference. The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors, who can register at Complimentary Investor Registration.

About the Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q2 Investor Summit Group will take place in-person, featuring 65+ companies and over 300 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. info@investorsummitgroup.com

About Milestone Scientific Inc.

Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS), a technology focused medical research and development company that patents, designs and develops innovative injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental and cosmetic applications. Milestone Scientific's computer-controlled systems are designed to make injections precise, efficient and increase the overall patient comfort and safety. Their proprietary DPS Dynamic Pressure Sensing Technology® instruments is the platform to advance the development of next-generation devices, regulating flow rate and monitoring pressure from the tip of the needle, through platform extensions of subcutaneous drug delivery, including local anesthetic. To learn more, view the MLSS brand video or visit milestonescientific.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the timing and financial impact of Milestone's ability to implement its business plan, expected revenues, timing of regulatory approvals and future success. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions involving judgments with respect to future economic, competitive and market conditions, future business decisions and regulatory developments, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond Milestone's control. Some of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements are general economic conditions, failure to achieve expected revenue growth, changes in our operating expenses, adverse patent rulings, FDA or legal developments, competitive pressures, changes in customer and market requirements and standards, and the risk factors detailed from time to time in Milestone's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, Milestone's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon management's reasonable belief as of the date hereof. Milestone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Contact: David Waldman or Natalya Rudman
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: mlss@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: 212-671-1020

# # #

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122208

Disclaimer

Milestone Scientific Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -8,62 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,50x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 69,5 M 69,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,25x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,00x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 75,1%
Managers and Directors
Jan Adriaan Haverhals President & Chief Executive Officer
Leslie Bernhard Chairman
Mark Hochman Director-Clinical Affairs, Research & Development
Leonard M. Schiller Independent Director
Michael McGeehan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC.-51.46%69
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-22.00%218 772
DANAHER CORPORATION-21.89%183 985
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-32.30%87 320
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-15.27%68 202
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION0.59%61 080