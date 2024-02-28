Miliboo: share price rises in the wake of half-year results

Miliboo soared 27% on Wednesday on the Paris Bourse after reporting record sales for its first fiscal half-year and a return to a high gross margin of over 60%.



The home furnishings specialist reported a 1.7% increase in sales to 21.7 million euros in the first six months of its 2023-24 financial year, which ended at the end of October, a level never achieved before.



Miliboo also posted a largely positive Ebitda of 1.6 million euros, compared with a loss of 1.6 million at the end of the first half of 2022-23.



Half-year net income was also positive, at 1.2 million euros.



The company explains that its profitability has risen sharply, as expected, thanks in particular to the rigorous management of its operating expenses, enabling its gross margin to rebound from 51.1% to 60.9%, an improvement of almost ten points.



Despite an economic climate deemed less favorable to consumer spending, the Group's objective is to continue its profitable growth trajectory over the coming months.



