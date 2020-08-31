Log in
MILKILAND N : publishes the results of the first half of 2020
PU
05/15MILKILAND N : publishes the results of the first quarter of 2020
PU
04/30MILKILAND N : publishes the Annual Report for 2019
PU
Milkiland N : publishes the results of the first half of 2020

08/31/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
1.09.2020

Press Release

Kyiv, August 31, 2020 - Milkiland publishes the results of the first half of 2020

Milkiland released the Interim statement with the financial results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

For the full text of the respective Report, please use the following link: http://www.milkiland.nl/upload/iblock/22f/Board-Report-MLK-H1-2020-final-for-publication.pdf

About Milkiland

Milkiland is diversified dairy producer operating in Russia, Ukraine and Poland, offering a wide range of dairy products such as fresh dairy, cheese and butter, to satisfy consumers in their everyday needs for healthy and tasty foods.

In Russia, the Group produces fresh dairy products at Moscow-based LLC 'Ostankino Milk Combine' and sells under 'Ostankinskoye' brand. Also, our cheese under international Dobryana brand is sold in most of Russian regions.

In Ukraine, the Group operates 10 plants and offers wide range of fresh dairy, cheese and butter under Dobryana and Kolyada brands.

In Poland, Milkiland controls Ostrowia cheese plant in the city of Ostrów Mazowiecka and sells its products locally under Ostrowia brand and for export under international Milkiland brand.

Milkiland exports dairy products from Ukraine to over 30 countries.

Shares of Milkiland N.V. - the Dutch holding company of the Group has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since December 6, 2010.

For additional information please contact:

Sergey Trifonov
Investor Relations Officer, Milkiland N.V.
tel. + 380 67 327 9838 mob.
e-mail: ir@milkiland.com

Disclaimer

Milkiland NV published this content on 01 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 21:29:17 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 126 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2019 -11,5 M -13,7 M -13,7 M
Net Debt 2019 76,7 M 91,6 M 91,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,20x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 21,4 M 5,82 M 25,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 693
Free-Float 21,5%
Chart MILKILAND N.V.
Duration : Period :
Milkiland N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Anatoliy Yurkevych Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Oleg Rozhko Non-Executive Chairman
Olga Yurkevych Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Vyacheslav Rekov Independent Non-Executive Director
Willem S. van Walt Meijer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILKILAND N.V.55.68%6
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.35.55%35 966
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED20.95%19 955
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED71.58%17 727
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED23.77%9 653
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS3.86%8 949
