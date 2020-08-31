Milkiland N : publishes the results of the first half of 2020

1.09.2020

Press Release

Kyiv, August 31, 2020 - Milkiland publishes the results of the first half of 2020

Milkiland released the Interim statement with the financial results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

For the full text of the respective Report, please use the following link: http://www.milkiland.nl/upload/iblock/22f/Board-Report-MLK-H1-2020-final-for-publication.pdf

About Milkiland

Milkiland is diversified dairy producer operating in Russia, Ukraine and Poland, offering a wide range of dairy products such as fresh dairy, cheese and butter, to satisfy consumers in their everyday needs for healthy and tasty foods.

In Russia, the Group produces fresh dairy products at Moscow-based LLC 'Ostankino Milk Combine' and sells under 'Ostankinskoye' brand. Also, our cheese under international Dobryana brand is sold in most of Russian regions.

In Ukraine, the Group operates 10 plants and offers wide range of fresh dairy, cheese and butter under Dobryana and Kolyada brands.

In Poland, Milkiland controls Ostrowia cheese plant in the city of Ostrów Mazowiecka and sells its products locally under Ostrowia brand and for export under international Milkiland brand.

Milkiland exports dairy products from Ukraine to over 30 countries.

Shares of Milkiland N.V. - the Dutch holding company of the Group has been listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since December 6, 2010.

