Milkiland N : publishes the results of the nine months of 2020

15.11.2020

Press Release

Kyiv, November 15, 2020 - Milkiland publishes the results of the nine months of 2020

Milkiland released the Interim statement with the financial results of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2020.

For the full text of the respective Report, please use the following link: http://www.milkiland.nl/upload/iblock/6f7/Interim-Statement-MLK-9m2020-Final-for-publication.pdf

About Milkiland

Milkiland is diversified dairy producer operating in Russia and Ukraine, offering a wide range of dairy products such as fresh dairy, cheese and butter, to satisfy consumers in their everyday needs for healthy and tasty foods.

In Russia, the Group produces fresh dairy products at Moscow-based LLC 'Ostankino Milk Combine' and sells under 'Ostankinskoye' brand. Also, our cheese under international Dobryana brand is sold in most of Russian regions.

In Ukraine, the Group operates 10 plants and offers wide range of fresh dairy, cheese and butter under Dobryana and Kolyada brands.

Milkiland exports dairy products from Ukraine to over 30 countries.

Shares of Milkiland PCL (earlier Milkiland N.V.) - the Cypriot holding company of the Group are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange since December 6, 2010.

