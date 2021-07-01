Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MCVT   US59982U1016

MILL CITY VENTURES III, LTD.

(MCVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mill City Ventures III : finances $1.48M short term insurance settlement

07/01/2021 | 09:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. ("Mill City" or the "Company") (OTCQB: MCVT) announced today its funding of a settled insurance claim. Mill City's portion of participation was approximately $1.48M maturity value. The investment has a maturity date 100 days from purchase.

Mill City Chief Executive Officer Douglas M. Polinsky said, "We are excited to continue to fund settled claims purchases as they represent a higher return lower risk investment from our perspective. In addition, we can provide a valuable service in helping people due money on adjudicated settlements to wait no longer than necessary. We continue to strive to provide financings to borrower expeditiously as well as increase the total return on our loan portfolio."

We continue to work diligently with NASDAQ to meet applicable listing requirements.

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor'' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including without limitation continued demand for short-term specialty non-bank loans, the Company's ability to continue growing its investment portfolio while receiving attractive returns, increased levels of competition, new products or offerings introduced by competitors, changes in the market rates of loans, and other risks.

About Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.
Founded in 2007, Mill City Ventures III, Ltd., is a short-term non-bank lending and specialty finance company. More information about the Company can be obtained at www.sec.gov.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mill-city-finances-1-48m-short-term-insurance-settlement-301324239.html

SOURCE Mill City Ventures III, Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about MILL CITY VENTURES III, LTD.
09:02aMILL CITY VENTURES III  : finances $1.48M short term insurance settlement
PR
05/19MILL CITY VENTURES III  : finances short term insurance settlement
PR
05/18MILL CITY VENTURES III, LTD.  : Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Results
PR
05/17MILL CITY VENTURES III  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
05/06MILL CITY VENTURES III  : AMMO and Mill City Ventures III to Partner on GunBroke..
AQ
04/28MILL CITY VENTURES III  : finances short term insurance settlement
PR
04/05MILL CITY VENTURES III  : completes nearly $8M in first quarter financings
PR
03/10MILL CITY VENTURES III  : reports record year for revenues and earnings
PR
03/10MILL CITY VENTURES III  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
02/19MILL CITY VENTURES III, LTD  : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news