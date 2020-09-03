Log in
MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

MILLENDO THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(MLND)
Millendo Therapeutics : to Participate in September Investor Conferences

09/03/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MLND), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing novel treatments for endocrine diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that management will participate in the following virtual healthcare investor conferences:

  • Citi's 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
  • H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual) on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Millendo’s website at http://investors.millendo.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Millendo’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Millendo Therapeutics, Inc.

Millendo Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing novel treatments for endocrine diseases where current therapies do not exist or are insufficient. Millendo seeks to create distinct and transformative treatments where there is a significant unmet medical need. The company is currently advancing MLE-301 for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause. For more information, please visit https://millendo.com/.


© Business Wire 2020
