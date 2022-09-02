Millenium Hospitality Real Estate SOCIMI S A : Accor announces a Fairmont hotel & residences in Spain

Press Release 1 SEPTEMBER 2022 Accor announces a Fairmont hotel & residences in Spain Accor signs an agreement for Fairmont La Hacienda, project to be developed by the Spanish SOCIMI Millenium Hospitality Real Estate and operated by Odyssey Hotel Group. SOTOGRANDE, SPAIN, September 1st, 2022-, Accor today announced the signing of a management agreement with Odyssey Group Hotel and the Spanish SOCIMI, Millenium Hospitality Real Estate, for a Fairmont hotel & residences in Spain, scheduled for a soft opening in the next 12 months, and to be fully opened by Easter 2024. The 323-room Fairmont La Hacienda, which will be located on the Mediterranean Spanish Coast at Sotogrande, will be one of the most exclusive and complete luxury resorts in Spain. Partnering with Accor and Fairmont on this exciting project are Odyssey Hotel Group and Millenium Hospitality Real Estate SOCIMI ("MHRE"), with the latter owning an impressive collection of five-star hotels peppered throughout Spain. MHRE's strategy places an emphasis on the careful selection of properties and their location. Based on generating value by acquiring and repositioning hotel assets, MHRE is managed by a multidisciplinary team of prestigious professionals with extensive experience in hotel investment, boasting a large portfolio of assets both under operation and in the process of being repositioned.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is one of the world's most celebrated luxury hotel brands, founded in San Francisco in 1907. Since then, Fairmont has become synonymous with landmark locations worldwide counting grand addresses such as The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel in New York, The Savoy, A Fairmont Managed Hotel in London, Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec City and more recently Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi and Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. For more than a century, Fairmont hotels have served as the extraordinary settings for globally significant moments in history. The UN Charter was drafted and signed by 50 countries in the Garden Room of Fairmont San Francisco. John Lennon and Yoko Ono made history with their Bed-in for Peace at Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in Montreal in 1969, when the former Beatle penned the lyrics and recorded "Give Peace a Chance." Wherever Fairmont resides, its hotels are at the cultural and social epicenter of the community; steeped in local experience and deeply rooted in the places they call home. Fairmont La Hacienda will be one of Spain's leading luxury resort destinations, located in La Hacienda, a gated residential and golf development set on 400 hectares of land, the hotel will fall within Sotogrande and San Roque town.

The complex will comprise 323 keys, including 153 hotel guest-rooms with 3 Junior Suites and 2 two Bedroom Suites. In addition, 51 villas with 170 keys will also complete the desirable room offer, whereby 15 of them will be composed Junior Suites and one Bedroom Suites. Amongst the 51 villas, 36 of them will have a private pool, extensive living room and kitchen and will be sold to third parties with the following room mix: Standard Rooms, Junior Suites, one Bedroom Suites and two Bedroom Suites. Finally, the complex will also have a Fairmont Villa. Fairmont La Hacienda will allow guests to discover a luxury resort with a wide range of offerings such as five restaurants and bars, including a pool bar and a beach restaurant, as well as swimming pools. Furthermore, the hotel features an almost 2,000 square meter spa, fitness space and facilities, a 1,108 square meter ballroom and a selection of flexible meeting rooms, surrounded by two of the best golf courses of the area. Globally, Fairmont offers more than 80 magnificent hotels, rich with character and deeply connected to the history, culture and community of their destinations. Through its Fairmont Sustainability Partnership, the luxury brand also takes great pride in its pioneering approach to hospitality and leadership in sustainability and responsible tourism practices. Xavier Grange, SVP Development Accor Southern Europe: « We are thrilled to announce the signing of this Fairmont hotel in Spain, especially with our partners Millenium Hospitality Real Estate and Odyssey Hotel Group. It is a significant step forward in

Accor's luxury development in Southern Europe. Our ambition is to continue to build a greater collection of luxury hotels, especially resorts, to meet the growing demand for high-end hospitality in the market. I'm confident Fairmont La Hacienda will be one of the most luxurious destinations in Southern Europe. » Javier Illán President and CEO of Millenium Hospitality Real Estate: « We are proud that a globally recognized brand such as Fairmont has signed on to manage one of our properties, especially in one of the top luxury destinations in Spain. I am convinced that the future Fairmont hotel will be a benchmark for luxury in Europe and, without a doubt, one of the assets with the greatest value potential of our portfolio » Rick van Erp, CEO of Odyssey Hotel Group: « Odyssey Hotel Group is extremely proud to have secured this exciting hotel project in Southern Spain. For Odyssey, it is a transformational time as the Fairmont La Hacienda will be the first resort within our extraordinary portfolio. We are at the starting line of our expansion in Spain, with Fairmont La Hacienda as second property in this country. Moreover, it is our first partnership with Accor and Millenium Hospitality Real Estate, therefore, we thank our partners for putting their trust and confidence with us. We look forward to splendid cooperation and to further growth within Europe. »