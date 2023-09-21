Excellent exposure to iconic hotel assets

January-June 2023 results

Contents 1. Main figures 2. Main milestones in the period 3. Consolidated Results 1H23 4. Portfolio 5. Market context 6. Annexes 7. 3 Contact

•Balance sheet

•EPRA metrics

•Relevant and Privileged Information

Main figures as at 30 June 2023

GAV(1)€632.1 million (+7.8% vs 2022) 68% in operation 14% in restructuring 18% in development +21% revaluationin hotels in operation (GAV(1)/ Acquisition Cost(3)+6.6%, total portfolio

(1) Valuation carried out on 30 June 2023 by independent experts. Liquidity of €72.9 million Low net LTV leverage level(2)15.1% (gross LTV 26.6%) 90% of the debt matures after January 2026 81% fixed rate debt(5)

(2) (Debt with credit institutions-Cash and cash equivalents)/GAV

(3) Acquisition cost = acquisition price + transaction costs + Capex

(4) Average of SOCIMIS listed on the Spanish continuous market

(5) Includes debt with negotiated cap

Revenue €9.93 million; (+80.4% vs 1H22) EBITDA €3.18 million (9.4x that of 1H22) Net Result €5.47 million Result of hotel business activity+€8.05 million

EPRA NTA€4.71/share(+1% vs 2022) Increase in asset value of +€4.64 million,due to thequality and value potentialof the MHRE portfolioin a market environment with widespread declines.

