Millennial Lithium Corp. Provides Update on Activities at its Pastos Grandes Project, Salta, Argentina

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2020) - Millennial Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ML) (FSE: A3N2) (OTCQB: MLNLF) ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its activities at its flagship Pastos Grandes Lithium Project in Salta, Argentina. Despite the restrictions in the country for COVID-19, Millennial has been advancing both pilot ponds and its pilot plant at the project site. In addition, Millennial continues to work with the local Pastos Grandes community and has advanced additional work on the shared community centre/warehouse located in the village as well as the commissioning of the freshwater well and pumping system.

Farhad Abasov, President and CEO commented "Millennial is pleased report that it continues to operate in the Puna region and advance its Pastos Grandes Project with very few delays due to COVID-19. Feed brine in the pilot ponds is concentrating lithium as designed and we have reached 2% Li in several of the feeder ponds. In addition, testwork in the pilot plant indicates no leakages in the system and the initial SX testing shows all equipment is in good working order. Testing of other stages in the process is ongoing and we are planning to fully commission the plant in the next few weeks. Millennial remains well funded and continues in its financing efforts to advance development of the Pastos Grandes Project. Despite the COVID-19 restrictions and slowdown the Company has continued progressing its talks and documentation with a number of offtakers and strategic investors. We are well on track with all our corporate programs."

Pilot pond work at Pastos Grandes continues to concentrate lithium in the brine which will be used to feed the pilot plant once target grade of 2.5%-3% Li is reached. Currently, the grade of several of the smaller feeder ponds is 2% Li and it is anticipated that with the high evaporation season approaching the brine will reach the 2.5%-3% Li plant design grade in the next several months. Brine chemistry, particularly B, Ca, Mg, and SO 4 concentrations, are in line with the plant design parameters.

The pilot plant, designed to produce 3 tonnes per month of lithium carbonate, has been undergoing leak tests and final optimization in readiness for the feed brine. Leak tests and trial runs through the Solvent Extraction (SX) system have been successful with only minor adjustments to the equipment. Additional testing of the carbonation reactors, the main carbonation-stage reactor, ion exchange (IX) and the CO 2 purification system are ongoing. All reagents are on site and no delays due to lack of materials are anticipated once the feed brine is at plant grade and the plant is commissioned.

Millennial continues to work with the local community at Santa Rosa de los Pastos Grandes and design work is underway to initiate Phase 2 of the community centre construction, primarily offices and work spaces for small local businesses. In addition, the electrical hook-up for the fresh water well and pumping station have been completed and fresh, clean water is available to the people of Pastos Grandes.

