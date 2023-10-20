Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2023) - Millennial Potash (TSXV: MLP) - a Canadian exploration company, is making significant strides in developing its potash project in Gabon, West Africa. With potash's crucial role as a vital agricultural fertilizer, the company's endeavor gains heightened importance, especially given the supply constraints resulting from disruptions in potash production in Belarus and Russia, which previously supplied 35% of the world's potash. Boasting a proven team with a successful track record in mining projects, Millennial Potash's strategic coastal location enables the use of seawater for solution mining, contributing to a cost-effective project structure.





