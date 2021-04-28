Join us on Thursday, May 6th at 7:00 PM EST for Session 4 of Brainstorming with the Pros with Tom Luciano!

All proceeds from the live, online event will be donated to the regional towing association of your choosing or the International Towing and Recovery Museum.

In this hour(ish) long session, we will cover the techniques used in several unique recovery scenarios.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit the link below. Registration will be limited, so don't delay!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brainstorming-with-the-pros-session-4-tickets-152513926259