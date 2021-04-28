Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Miller Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLR

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Brainstorming with the Pros : Session 4

04/28/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Join us on Thursday, May 6th at 7:00 PM EST for Session 4 of Brainstorming with the Pros with Tom Luciano!

All proceeds from the live, online event will be donated to the regional towing association of your choosing or the International Towing and Recovery Museum.

In this hour(ish) long session, we will cover the techniques used in several unique recovery scenarios.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit the link below. Registration will be limited, so don't delay!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/brainstorming-with-the-pros-session-4-tickets-152513926259

Disclaimer

Miller Industries Inc. published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 20:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:43pBRAINSTORMING WITH THE PROS  : Session 4
PU
04:16pMILLER INDUSTRIES  : To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results On May 5, 2021
PR
03/29MILLER INDUSTRIES  : New Dock Stabilizer for AutoGrip™️ II Underlif..
PU
03/12MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10MILLER INDUSTRIES  : Car Carrier Proper Operations Video
PU
03/05MILLER INDUSTRIES  : The Small But Mighty 10-Series Car Carrier
PU
03/03MILLER INDUSTRIES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/03MILLER INDUSTRIES  : TN/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
03/03MILLER INDUSTRIES INC /TN/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
03/03MILLER INDUSTRIES  : Logs Higher Q4 EPS, Lower Revenue
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 651 M - -
Net income 2020 29,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 56,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 510 M 510 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 267
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Miller Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William G. Miller President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey I. Badgley Co-Chief Executive Officer
Deborah L. Whitmire CFO, Treasurer, Director & Executive VP
William G. Miller Chairman
Josias W. Reyneke Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.19.57%510
PLASTIC OMNIUM SE6.66%5 298
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-20.42%4 789
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-5.26%4 724
LINAMAR CORPORATION11.91%3 981
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-11.95%1 603
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ