CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR) ("Miller Industries" or the "Company") the World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, today declared that its Board of Directors approved a 5.6% increase in the Company's quarterly dividend to $0.19 per share. The dividend will be payable March 25, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2024. This will mark the fifty-third consecutive quarter the Company has paid a dividend.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment®, and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, Chevron™, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, Jige™, Boniface™, Titan® and Eagle®.

