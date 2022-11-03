Miller Industries : Credit Agreement - Form 8-K

Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On October 28, 2022, Miller Industries, Inc. (the "Company") and certain of its subsidiaries entered into (a) a First Amendment to Amended and Restated Loan Agreement (the "First Amendment") with First Horizon Bank (successor in interest to First Tennessee Bank National Association, "First Horizon") and (b) an Amended and Restated Master Revolving Credit Note, dated as of October 28, 2022, in the maximum principal amount of $100.0 million, with a maturity date of May 31, 2027 (the "Amended Note" and together with the Amended Note, collectively, the "Amendment Documents").

The Amendment Documents amend the Company's existing credit facility evidenced by the Amended and Restated Loan Agreement dated as of December 21, 2020 (the "Prior Credit Agreement") which had provided a $50.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility with First Horizon (the "Prior Credit Facility") to, among other things: (i) provide for revolving credit availability up to a maximum principal amount of $100.00 million, (ii) make certain technical and operational adjustments necessary to implement one (1) month Term SOFR as the primary interest rate index and (iii) include a new asset coverage financial covenant test. All other material terms and conditions of the Prior Credit Facility as evidenced by the Prior Credit Agreement remain unchanged, including the maturity date of May 31, 2027.

The foregoing descriptions of the Amended Loan Agreement and the Amended Note are qualified in their entirety by reference to the Amended Loan Agreement and the Amended Note, copies of which are attached as Exhibit 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated by reference herein.

Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information required by Item 2.03 relating to the Amended Loan Agreement and the Amended Note is contained in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)Exhibits.