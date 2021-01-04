Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Miller Industries, Inc.    MLR

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Miller Industries : Enhancing Car Carrier Recovery Capabilities

01/04/2021 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
We are proud to introduce the approach plate roller guide attachment for added recovery capabilities on 10, 12, & 16-Series car carriers.

After more than a year of field-testing, we are able to provided tow operators and car carrier owners with a recovery solution providing 180 degrees of light-duty recovery capability at the back of the carrier.

By using the center of the approach plate on Series 10, 12, & 16 steel carrier beds, this new roller guide attachment allows for easy access with quick set-up and usage on the existing 2018 and newer car carrier platform.

This new solution attaches to the underside of the approach plate and locks into place at the center chain lock hole.

(Video demonstration at end of article)

A 1-inch machined round-head bolt secures the roller guide to the threaded hole in the approach plate.

Providing a rigid securement to the carrier bed makes this roller guide ideal to tackle the upward pulling forces associated with rollover recoveries. A low-mounted horizontal roller enables downward pulling off the back of the bed as well.

(Video demonstration at end of article)

The attachment is designed to be used with 3/8' and 7/16' wire rope and it is rated for 3,500 lbs. of line pull. The roller guide attachment is engineered to the highest standards of durability, and is constructed of fabricated steel with Zinc plating for corrosion resistance.

This car carrier attachment utilizes the newer style approach plate with a bolt hole adjacent to the center rear chain lock for proper mounting. Older steel carriers that do not have the bolt hole can be retrofitted by simply tapping a specific size hole at a precise location on the approach plate. Our vast global network of distributors are equipped and ready to assist with the retrofit process.

(Video demonstration at end of article)

Car carriers represent the highest volume and most popular style towing unit on the road today. This new attachment provides a superior recovery solution for these high-usage towing units, and complements our robust high-end car carrier platform. Providing new solutions that towing and recovery operators need to make their jobs safer and more profitable is what we strive to accomplish.

Watch the full recovery demonstration video here:

For questions about this new product or any wrecker or carrier units, please contact your local Miller Industries Distributor. They are ready and waiting to help.

Disclaimer

Miller Industries Inc. published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 22:31:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:32pMILLER INDUSTRIES : Enhancing Car Carrier Recovery Capabilities
PU
2020MILLER INDUSTRIES INC /TN/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
2020MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020MILLER INDUSTRIES : TN/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
2020Earnings Flash (MLR) MILLER INDUSTRIES Posts Q3 Revenue $168.4M
MT
2020MILLER INDUSTRIES INC /TN/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
2020MILLER INDUSTRIES : Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
PR
2020MILLER INDUSTRIES : to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 4, 2020
PR
2020MILLER INDUSTRIES : Boom Load Sensor Reset
PU
2020MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 818 M - -
Net income 2019 39,1 M - -
Net cash 2019 19,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 10,8x
Yield 2019 1,94%
Capitalization 434 M 434 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 1 310
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Miller Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William G. Miller President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey I. Badgley Co-Chief Executive Officer
William G. Miller Chairman
Deborah L. Whitmire CFO, Treasurer, Director & Executive VP
Josias W. Reyneke Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.-1.68%434
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-1.35%5 171
PLASTIC OMNIUM SE0.00%5 014
LINAMAR CORPORATION0.00%3 467
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.134.04%1 643
AUTONEUM HOLDING AG0.00%848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ