Miller Industries : Enhancing Car Carrier Recovery Capabilities

We are proud to introduce the approach plate roller guide attachment for added recovery capabilities on 10, 12, & 16-Series car carriers.

After more than a year of field-testing, we are able to provided tow operators and car carrier owners with a recovery solution providing 180 degrees of light-duty recovery capability at the back of the carrier.

By using the center of the approach plate on Series 10, 12, & 16 steel carrier beds, this new roller guide attachment allows for easy access with quick set-up and usage on the existing 2018 and newer car carrier platform.

This new solution attaches to the underside of the approach plate and locks into place at the center chain lock hole.

A 1-inch machined round-head bolt secures the roller guide to the threaded hole in the approach plate.

Providing a rigid securement to the carrier bed makes this roller guide ideal to tackle the upward pulling forces associated with rollover recoveries. A low-mounted horizontal roller enables downward pulling off the back of the bed as well.

The attachment is designed to be used with 3/8' and 7/16' wire rope and it is rated for 3,500 lbs. of line pull. The roller guide attachment is engineered to the highest standards of durability, and is constructed of fabricated steel with Zinc plating for corrosion resistance.

This car carrier attachment utilizes the newer style approach plate with a bolt hole adjacent to the center rear chain lock for proper mounting. Older steel carriers that do not have the bolt hole can be retrofitted by simply tapping a specific size hole at a precise location on the approach plate. Our vast global network of distributors are equipped and ready to assist with the retrofit process.

Car carriers represent the highest volume and most popular style towing unit on the road today. This new attachment provides a superior recovery solution for these high-usage towing units, and complements our robust high-end car carrier platform. Providing new solutions that towing and recovery operators need to make their jobs safer and more profitable is what we strive to accomplish.

For questions about this new product or any wrecker or carrier units, please contact your local Miller Industries Distributor. They are ready and waiting to help.