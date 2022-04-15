Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Miller Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLR   US6005512040

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MLR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
27.10 USD   -2.34%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Miller Industries : Heavy-Duty Chain Tie-Down Kit

04/15/2022 | 11:11am EDT
Heavy-Duty Chain Tie-Down Kit

Posted by Miller Industries on Apr 15, 2022 11:00 AM

We are proud to announce the release of our new Heavy-Duty Chain Tie-Down Kit. This unique grade-70 chain tie-down kit was designed by Miller Industries to pair with the redesigned dual-hole fork holders. This video covers the best practices when using this tie-down kit with the dual-hole fork holders.

If you have any questions after watching this video or you need further assistance, please reach out to your local Miller Industries Distributor.

If you haven't yet seen the video on our redesigned dual-hole fork receivers, you can watch that video here.

For more information on this product or other Miller Industries products please contact your local Miller Industries Distributor. Our network of knowledgeable distributors is the largest in the entire towing & recovery industry and they are ready and waiting to help with all your equipment needs.

Topics: VIDEO, miller industries, Heavy-Duty, Towing, heavy-duty wrecker, Accessory, Underlift, heavy towing, New Product

Disclaimer

Miller Industries Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 15:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 717 M - -
Net income 2021 16,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 53,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 2,16%
Capitalization 309 M 309 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 436
Free-Float 96,3%
Technical analysis trends MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William G. Miller President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey I. Badgley President & Chief Executive Officer
Deborah L. Whitmire CFO, Treasurer, Director & Executive VP
William G. Miller Chairman
Josias W. Reyneke Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.-18.86%309
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-26.33%2 694
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-47.19%2 687
LINAMAR CORPORATION-32.96%2 584
COMPAGNIE PLASTIC OMNIUM SE-34.16%2 359
ASAHI INDIA GLASS LIMITED-2.66%1 492