Miller Industries : Heavy-Duty Chain Tie-Down Kit

We are proud to announce the release of our new Heavy-Duty Chain Tie-Down Kit. This unique grade-70 chain tie-down kit was designed by Miller Industries to pair with the redesigned dual-hole fork holders. This video covers the best practices when using this tie-down kit with the dual-hole fork holders.

If you have any questions after watching this video or you need further assistance, please reach out to your local Miller Industries Distributor.

If you haven't yet seen the video on our redesigned dual-hole fork receivers, you can watch that video here.

For more information on this product or other Miller Industries products please contact your local Miller Industries Distributor. Our network of knowledgeable distributors is the largest in the entire towing & recovery industry and they are ready and waiting to help with all your equipment needs. Find Distributors

