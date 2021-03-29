Miller Industries : New Dock Stabilizer for AutoGrip™️ II Underlift

We are proud to introduce a new dock stabilizer for the AutoGrip™️ II underlift on Series 10, 12, & 16 car carriers. This new dock stabilizer adds additional support for the subframe of the car carrier during loading and unloading. Additionally, the dock stabilizer allows tow operators to adjust the height of the carrier bed to better line up with a loading dock.

Traditionally, dock stabilizers are used in a loading dock situation to safely align the rear edge of the car carrier bed so that it overlaps the loading dock for a smooth transition during loading and unloading. The dock stabilizer also allows the application of slide-on rear spade attachments for added recoveries capabilities in the field. This new solution is available for all new car carrier orders with the Auto-grip™️ II underlift and can be retrofitted to any existing second generation 10, 12, and 16-series car carrier at any of the many Miller Industries distributors across the globe.

For questions, pricing, or product availability please contact your local Miller Industries distributor.