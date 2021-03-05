Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Miller Industries, Inc.    MLR

MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MLR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Miller Industries : The Small But Mighty 10-Series Car Carrier

03/05/2021 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When it comes to rollbacks the 10-Series Car Carrier from Miller Industries represents the world's leading car carrier platform. This is for many reasons, such as innovation, durability, and quality features that deliver what towers need.

In this video we review the key benefits found on the 10-Series carrier. The plethora of features and lasting benefits from this investment are what make the 10-Series carrier the best 10,000lb.-rated carrier in the towing and recovery industry.

For full specs on the 10-series carrier and to choose from Century, Vulcan, or Chevron brands, check out our product page. For pricing, availability, and purchasing information reach out to one of our many local distributors.

Disclaimer

Miller Industries Inc. published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 22:34:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
05:35pMILLER INDUSTRIES  : The Small But Mighty 10-Series Car Carrier
PU
03/03MILLER INDUSTRIES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/03MILLER INDUSTRIES  : TN/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDI..
AQ
03/03MILLER INDUSTRIES INC /TN/  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fin..
AQ
03/03MILLER INDUSTRIES  : Logs Higher Q4 EPS, Lower Revenue
MT
03/03MILLER INDUSTRIES  : Earnings Flash (MLR) MILLER INDUSTRIES Reports Q4 Revenue $..
MT
03/03MILLER INDUSTRIES  : Reports 2020 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results
PR
02/24MILLER INDUSTRIES  : To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results On March 3..
PR
01/04MILLER INDUSTRIES  : Enhancing Car Carrier Recovery Capabilities
PU
2020MILLER INDUSTRIES INC /TN/  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creati..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 651 M - -
Net income 2020 29,8 M - -
Net cash 2020 56,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 473 M 473 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 267
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Miller Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William G. Miller President, Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey I. Badgley Co-Chief Executive Officer
Deborah L. Whitmire CFO, Treasurer, Director & Executive VP
William G. Miller Chairman
Josias W. Reyneke Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MILLER INDUSTRIES, INC.12.13%473
PLASTIC OMNIUM SE11.91%5 560
MINTH GROUP LIMITED-11.98%5 382
STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.0.60%4 886
LINAMAR CORPORATION9.42%3 685
JIANGSU XINQUAN AUTOMOTIVE TRIM CO.,LTD.-16.58%1 608
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ