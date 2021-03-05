Miller Industries : The Small But Mighty 10-Series Car Carrier

When it comes to rollbacks the 10-Series Car Carrier from Miller Industries represents the world's leading car carrier platform. This is for many reasons, such as innovation, durability, and quality features that deliver what towers need.

In this video we review the key benefits found on the 10-Series carrier. The plethora of features and lasting benefits from this investment are what make the 10-Series carrier the best 10,000lb.-rated carrier in the towing and recovery industry.

For full specs on the 10-series carrier and to choose from Century, Vulcan, or Chevron brands, check out our product page. For pricing, availability, and purchasing information reach out to one of our many local distributors.