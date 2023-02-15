Herman Miller Introduces Bound: Acoustic Screens Designed to Deflect Distractions

Research has shown that employees' ideal workplaceis centered on choice-the ability to offer different flexible spaces, tools and technology that can meet the needs of anytask at hand. Considering just how varied-day-to-day, team-to-team, person-to-person-those activities can be, this can be a challenging feat to accomplish in a shared space.As part of a continued effort to expand flexible workplace solutions for clients, Herman Miller today introduced Bound, a series of acoustic, pinnableboundaries that absorb sound and block out visual distractions.

A study researching the impact of distraction published by the University of CaliforniaIrvine1 found that after an interruption, it can take someone over 23 minutes to refocus. Bound is both a beautiful and useful solutionto minimize distraction and maximize the flow of work and creativity. Easily moved or attached to work surfaces, Boundscreens allow for better focus. For more collaborative moments, pinnable acoustic boundariescan be added.

"We developed Bound to help peoplecreate their best work,"said Ben Watson, President, Herman Miller. "In today's workplace, we cannot always find isolated places for focus, but we can equip workstations with better tools. The Bound Collection is specifically designed to minimizedistractions or foster collaboration, depending on employees' needs."

To create the Boundcollection, the team at Herman Miller partnered with sound specialists to develop a

hyper-flexible acoustic screen portfolio, ensuring customers can find the perfect solution for each space and the activities occurring within them.The collection includes desk, freestanding, and booth options, available in 50mm or 30mm widths. Whether work-top mounted or freestanding, each screen is soft in form, quiet by function and available in colors that exude an inviting aesthetic. Each Bound screeniscreated from 60% recycled content and is 99% recyclableatend of life.2

For pricing and availability, please visit your nearest Herman Miller Dealer or online at www.hermanmiller.com.The Bound Collection is currently available to customers in Herman Miller's European markets.