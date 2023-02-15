Herman Miller Introduces Bound: Acoustic Screens Designed to Deflect Distractions
02/15/2023 | 12:58pm EST
Research has shown thatemployees'idealworkplaceis centered on choice-the ability to offerdifferentflexiblespaces, tools and technologythat can meet the needs ofanytask at hand. Considering just how varied-day-to-day, team-to-team, person-to-person-those activities can be, this can be a challenging feat to accomplish in a shared space.As part of a continued effort to expand flexible workplace solutionsforclients, Herman Miller today introduced Bound, a series of acoustic,pinnableboundariesthat absorb sound and block out visual distractions.
A studyresearching the impact of distractionpublished by the University of CaliforniaIrvine1found that after an interruption, it can take someone over 23 minutes to refocus.Bound is both a beautiful and useful solutionto minimize distraction and maximize the flow of work and creativity.Easily moved or attached to work surfaces,Boundscreens allow for better focus.For more collaborative moments,pinnableacousticboundariescan be added.
"We developed Boundto help peoplecreate their best work,"saidBen Watson, President, Herman Miller. "In today's workplace, we cannot always find isolated places for focus, but we can equip workstations withbetter tools. The Bound Collection is specifically designedto minimizedistractions or foster collaboration, dependingon employees' needs."
To createtheBoundcollection, the team at Herman Miller partnered withsoundspecialists todevelopa hyper-flexible acoustic screen portfolio, ensuring customers can find the perfect solution for each space and the activities occurring withinthem.The collection includes desk, freestanding, and booth options, available in 50mm or 30mm widths. Whether work-top mounted or freestanding, each screen is soft in form, quiet by function and available in colors that exude an inviting aesthetic.Each Boundscreeniscreated from 60% recycled contentand is99% recyclableatend of life.2
For pricing and availability, please visit your nearest Herman Miller Dealer or online atwww.hermanmiller.com.The Bound Collection is currently available to customers in Herman Miller's European markets.
