MillerKnoll : Appoints Senior Digital Retail Executive to Lead Global Contract and Retail eCommerce Business

Zeeland, Mich., February 7, 2022 - MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) has hired John Stratford in a newly created role to lead the company's international and multi-brand eCommerce teams as they build and scale the company's growing global eCommerce business. John will be responsible for online performance across all geographies, business segments, and brand websites, including HermanMiller.com, Knoll.com, and DWR.com.

"Continued eCommerce expansion is central to MillerKnoll's growth strategy. John brings extensive online retail experience and will play a pivotal role developing strategies that will deliver our planned growth across the digital channels," said Ben Groom, MillerKnoll's Chief Digital Officer. "We are thrilled to have him join the team as we solidify our place as a premiere online destination for both Retail and Contract customers around the world."

MillerKnoll has built a distinct competitive advantage by driving sales through both its Contract and Retail businesses, as well as leveraging a physical and digital go-to-market strategy that includes brand-specific websites, a global dealer network, and brick and mortar stores for its HAY, Design Within Reach, and Herman Miller brands. In the past year, the company has enhanced the online shopping experience for retail clients with revamped brand websites in the US and Europe and recently introduced online stores for customers in France and Germany. The company's industry-leading digital capabilities for Contract customers include a proprietary generative design tool, dynamic visualization software for designers, and Herman Miller Professional, an online capability that delivers a streamlined shopping and ordering experience for small- to mid-sized organizations.

With more than 20 years of experience leading eCommerce businesses that deliver innovative online experiences, John has brought multiple brands to customers around the globe. While at Gap Inc., he led the European online market entry strategies for both Gap and Banana Republic and launched Gap Factory Online. As the Senior Vice President of the global Gap Online business, which included the brand's US, Canada, UK, EU, Japan, and Factory websites, John delivered consistent year-over-year growth in online sales while collaborating with regional store leadership to deliver seamless online/store customer experiences. Most recently, John was General Manager of Stitch Fix Men, where he delivered double digit year-over-year growth and margin improvement in the company's Men's business.

"I am delighted to join MillerKnoll at such an exciting time in the company's digital transformation," said Stratford. "The team has built an incredibly strong foundation, which will serve us well as we design inspiring and innovative online experiences for our customers around the world. I look forward to working with the team at MillerKnoll as we establish our position as a leader in digital innovation."

MillerKnoll was created in 2021 following the merger of industry leaders Herman Miller and Knoll. The company is a collective of leading design brands that have come together to remake modern design in the 21st century. The company's strategy centers around a digital transformation that will enable global growth in both the Contract and Retail businesses.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. Powering the world's most dynamic design brands, MillerKnoll includes Herman Miller and Knoll, plus Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. Together we are redefining modern design for the 21st century and changing the world for the better. As MillerKnoll, we form an unparalleled platform from which to imagine a more sustainable, caring, and beautiful world for everyone.