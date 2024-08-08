Colebrook Bosson Saunders, a MillerKnoll brand, is thrilled to announce their Sustainability Framework focused on accelerating strategic sustainability action across their designs, operations, and value chain. This strategy centers around three pillars: Environmental Stewardship, Human Health & Well-Being, and Leading Credentials & Transparency.

Amalie Aarestrup, Sustainability Lead says: We are focused on strengthening our commitment and strategic efforts in sustainability, circularity and commitment to healthier chemicals and workplace well-being, through a strategic framework that aligns with MillerKnoll's sustainability legacy and actions.

Colebrook Bosson Sanders has made great strides, including eliminating plastic packaging from 90% of the portfolio by August 2024. Throughout the decades, Colebrook Bosson Saunders products have been designed to last, and their new commitment actions taking circularity and product sustainability further.

To learn more about Colebrook Bosson Saunders Sustainability Framework visit the website: https://www.colebrookbossonsaunders.com/pages/sustainability