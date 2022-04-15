MillerKnoll : DESIGN WITHIN REACH OPENS NEW STUDIO IN GRAND RAPIDS, MI

(Stamford, Conn.) - April 15, 2022 - Design Within Reach, Inc. (DWR), a part of the MillerKnoll collective (NASDAQ: MLHR), today announced the opening of a new studio in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This is the first Michigan location for DWR, and marks the brand's thirty-fifth studio in the United States.

"With a longstanding history in Michigan and close ties to this vibrant design community, we're excited to open our newest DWR studio in Grand Rapids," said Andi Owen, CEO of MillerKnoll. "A short drive from our corporate headquarters, this new studio strengthens our retail presence in the area and provides a dynamic way for our customers and employees to experience authentic modern design from our collective of brands."

At 4,442 square feet, the studio pivots from the traditional showroom model and features a softer, warmer expression of modern. Underscoring that modern design is not simply a monolithic style, the studio presents displays curated to highlight different styles of modern design. From Coastal Modern to Nordic Minimalism or Postmodern, customers will be able to easily visualize how pieces - from iconic classics such as Knoll's Saarinen assortment and Pierre Paulin's joyful Pacha chairs, to exclusive, cutting-edge designs such as Australian designer Sarah Ellison's 1970's inspired collection - could fit in or help shape their personal spaces.

Residential details and textures are used to create a layered environment that evolves as you move through it, reflecting the aesthetic diversity and wide array of designs for the home, from artwork and accessories to lighting and rugs. From the hearth-inspired brickwork to the sunken living-room-style consultation area, elements throughout the space are designed to evoke the feeling of a home, aesthetically and experientially.

"We are always exploring opportunities to evolve and elevate our offerings," added Debbie Propst, President of Global Retail, Millerknoll. "We believe good design solves problems, and our Grand Rapids studio will provide an intimate, approachable and personal experience for our customers in the region."

Since its founding in 1998, DWR has sought out and amplified many great voices in design from around the world: the emerging, the established, and the legendary - to create and source exceptionally crafted, built-to-last, and beautifully designed furnishings meant to be enjoyed for a lifetime. With a forward-looking omnichannel approach, DWR has become more than a home for midcentury design - it is the source for modern living. By giving people access to the best in authentic modern design, the company has brought great design within reach.

As of Friday, April 15, Design Within Reach Grand Rapids is open Monday-Friday: 10am-7pm; Saturday: 10am-6pm; Sunday: 12pm-5pm, within the Breton Village Mall at 1872 Breton Village Rd. SE, Grand Rapids, MI, 49506.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. MillerKnoll includes Herman Miller and Knoll, plus Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable, and beautiful future for everyone.