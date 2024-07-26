Design Within Reach (DWR), the North American source for modern living, launches its first flooring partnership with Beni, the global rug brand responsibly crafted in Morocco. Four exclusive designs in Beni's recently launched Low Pile rug style, an elegant and restrained, shorter knotted weave - Brick, Borderline, Backgammon and Fences - join DWR's ever-growing portfolio. Handcrafted in Morocco utilizing 100% live wool, the collection offers DWR customers the highest quality in rug weaving. Building on traditional Moroccan design and embracing the concept of 'perfect imperfection,' the collection offers a modern saturated color palette rooted in geometric mathematical patterns that play with scale. The varying lengths and rug pile create unique irregularities that make each rug a one-of-a-kind offering.

When searching for a partner within the Moroccan rug category, DWR was drawn to Beni for their innovative and thoughtful approach to craft and ethical reputation within the weaving industry. Since its founding in Marrakesh in 2018 by Robert Wright and Tiberio Lobo-Navia, Beni has brought a new point of view to a 3500-year-old tradition. By creating the first vertically integrated workshop of its kind in the country, the brand is transforming the way rugs are made in Morocco. In professionalizing the art of rug weaving, and elevating weavers historically relegated to the bottom of a long supply chain, Beni is able to provide compensation at 2-3x the national average and safeguards a heritage craft previously not considered a viable career path for young people. The process begins with a third-generation family company where Beni sources the finest, heritage quality wool shorn humanely from living Atlas Mountain sheep. Then at their workshop in Tameslouht, just outside of Marrakech, the wool is woven by a team of expert weavers, and shorn, washed, dried and finished, to create a soft, durable rug that showcases its quality in materials, technique and artistry.

Every rug is a collaboration between designer and weaver, combining contemporary styles with centuries-old craft. While it can take up to 12 weeks to custom weave a single 8' x 10' rug, the partnership with DWR allows Beni to be available in-stock for the first time with quicker lead times. The rugs are offered in five sizes - from a runner at 2.5' x 9' to four rectangular options up to 10' x 14' - and range in price from $1,295 to $7,995.

The collection is now available to purchase online at dwr.com and nationally across DWR's retail Studio locations.

ABOUT DESIGN WITHIN REACH

Design Within Reach is your source for modern living. Founded in 1998 with a mission to provide access to the best in authentic design, the company curates classics from design icons and cultivates next-generation talent to deliver an evolving breadth of product that can only be found at DWR. With a solution-oriented approach, the company offers the expertise and services needed to support the way people live today. Headquartered in Stamford, Conn., DWR sells its furniture and accessories to residential, Trade, and commercial customers through retail Studios in North America, via the web at dwr.com, and by phone at 1.800.944.2233. Design Within Reach, Inc., is part of the MillerKnoll collective. dwr.com

ABOUT BENI

Beni is a global rug brand, responsibly crafted in Morocco, that blends contemporary culture with a reverence for handwoven craft. Based in New York City and Morocco, Beni is transforming how rugs are made at their Workshop in Marrakech. Here, at the first vertically integrated production facility of its kind in Morocco, rugs are designed and handmade by a team of weavers, technicians, and craftspeople-it is where analog craft meets innovation and responsible business. All rugs are made from the highest quality wool sheared humanely from live Moroccan sheep from the Atlas Mountains, and are cleaned, spun, and dyed in state-of-the-art facilities to ensure the utmost quality, softness, and consistency. With endless customization capabilities, Beni removes the need to compromise on size, color, pattern, or service. Believing in the spirit of partnership, Beni has launched collaborations with leading designers and brands including Colin King, Athena Calderone, Tom Delavan, and Flamingo Estate.

