MillerKnoll : Herman Miller Unveils Its Re-designed Mexico City Showroom With a Re-Opening on March 3, 2022

Mexico City, Mexico - March 3, 2022 Herman Miller today announced that it would re-open its showroom in Mexico City on March 2022. The 1,200 square meter space was redesigned from top to bottom to showcase the company's iconic and innovative design solutions for both residential and office spaces. With products from Herman Miller, Maharam HAY, DWR, Geiger, Nemschoff, Naughtone, CBS and the new line of flexible solutions with OE1 Collection, the showroom offers an immersive experience with iconic brands.

"Herman Miller is an important part of the MillerKnoll collective of complementary design brands. We bring design to life through our inspirational showrooms", said Mario Espinosa, General Manager of Latin America. "We are excited to unveil our beautiful new showroom in Mexico City. It is the premier showroom for our dealers and employees and reflects the warmth, innovation, design and experience of our teams".

Marinka Gonzalez, Workplace Consultant explains that "In order to provide our customers with a complete Herman Miller experience, we have re-designed our space with different settings to promote Community & Socialization, Individual Focus and Team Collaboration. Each space features our latest designs and creative use of technology".

MillerKnoll is the combination of two powerhouses, Herman Miller and Knoll. In June 2021, Herman Miller acquired Knoll creating the most comprehensive set of design solutions and a broad range of products. The company is a pioneer in workplace design and offers industry-leading Future of Work research and thought leadership.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller is a globally recognized supplier of furniture, related technologies, and services. Since its inception in 1905, the company has created innovative designs to help people do great things. The world leader in design has evolved into the Herman Miller Group, a family of brands that together offer a variety of products for environments where people live, learn, work, and heal. The family of brands includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, Nemschoff, and Herman Miller. For more information, visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands coming together to design the world we live in. MillerKnoll includes Herman Miller and Knoll, as well as Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable and beautiful future for all.