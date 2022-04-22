MillerKnoll : Knoll Selects ENGIE North America to Source Renewable Hydro Energy

East Greenville, PA - April 22, 2022 - Knoll announced today, as part of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) that it has entered into a two-year agreement with ENGIE Resources LLC, a subsidiary of ENGIE North America, to purchase renewable energy from the Brookfield Renewable U.S. Smoky Mountain Hydropower Project in NC and TN. This renewable energy purchase, which includes 17,000 Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) produced by the Smoky Mountain Hydropower Project, matches 100% of the company's forecasted load at its East Greenville, PA facility.

The East Greenville facility accounts for approximately 10% of MillerKnoll's global energy consumption. The 17,000 MWh of renewable energy purchased under this agreement is equivalent to the annual energy consumption of 1,518 homes, according to U.S. EPA* estimates.

Furthering the company's investment in sustainability, this facility joins MillerKnoll's Spring Lake, MI campus with a 100% renewable energy commitment. Together, these two facilities account for nearly a quarter of the company's global energy consumption.

"Our transition to renewable hydro energy at this facility greatly reduces our environmental footprint and supports our commitment to the planet," said Gabe Wing, Director of Sustainability at MillerKnoll. "We will continue to increase our investments in renewable energy across our global footprint wherever possible, eliminate waste, and source safe and sustainable materials as we continue our journey of using our business to design a better world."

For 2022, MillerKnoll will purchase approximately 17,000 megawatt-hours of renewable generation from the Smoky Mountain Hydropower portfolio located on the Little Tennessee and Cheoah rivers in TN & NC. The assets hold certification by the Low Impact Hydropower Institute, a designation for generation facilities that meet stringent environmental standards. The hydropower portfolio is owned and operated by Brookfield Renewable U.S.

This investment is in line with the company's commitment to have a positive environmental impact. MillerKnoll partners with Foresight Management, an energy management firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI, to evaluate and implement procurement strategies across all facilities and business units aimed at reducing costs and increasing its renewable energy consumption.

The East Greenville facility has been Knoll's manufacturing hub since it opened in the early 1950s. Today the two-building campus is home to both office and manufacturing team members. The facility is comprised of a wood shop, metal shop and upholstery shop in addition to numerous product assembly lines, including Knoll task seating, workplace collections including Antenna Workspaces and Dividends Horizon, and the classic Barcelona Chair.

To learn more about Knoll's commitment to sustainable design, visit Knoll.com.

*EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator

About Knoll

A globally recognized leader in modern design and the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program, Knoll uses modern design to create places people love to be. Our commitment to modern design and ongoing dialogue with designers and customers has yielded a timeless collection of pioneering products for high-performance workplaces, work-from-home settings, and luxury residential interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll has championed sustainable practices in manufacturing, and can help organizations meet their sustainability goals.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands and one of the largest and most influential modern design companies in the world. The company is a result of a deep legacy of design, innovation, and social good. The MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. Guided by a shared vision, common values, and a steadfast commitment to design, MillerKnoll innovates and designs the future while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all.