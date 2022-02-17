Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MillerKnoll, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MLKN   US6005441000

MILLERKNOLL, INC.

(MLKN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MillerKnoll : NFL's New Headquarters Scores Big with MillerKnoll

02/17/2022 | 03:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Well before the Los Angeles Rams secured a spot in Superbowl LVI and then proceeded to win against the Cincinnati Bengals, the NFL was ramping up for an exciting announcement - the opening of a brand-new headquarters. Located in Hollywood Park, CA, the 450,000 square foot facility features state-of-the-art spaces custom-made to support the wide variety of needs of the NFL organization, including broadcasting and production support, lounges, meeting rooms, offices, and a fleet of updated studios for the NFL's top show segments.

While the types of spaces requested were diverse in size, function and purpose, the wide and varied scope of this project served as the perfect challenge to demonstrate the strength of the united portfolio of brands under MillerKnoll. The NFL facility is the first large-scale project the team has undertaken that started from the outset with the combined power of both Herman Miller and Knoll.

"The NFL headquarters is a beautiful win and we're proud of the partnership between MillerKnoll, the Sheridan Group, Gensler and the NFL Media team," said John Michael, President of the Americas, MillerKnoll. "Witnessing our dealers and designers taking on projects like this and having the ability to create innovative, high-performing spaces for clients is inspiring and physical proof of the design power within MillerKnoll's collective of brands."

The Sheridan Group worked closely with NFL Media and Gensler throughout the challenges of the pandemic to procure, deliver and install 950 Herman Miller workstations, 47 Geiger private offices, 30 Framery Pods, and all the ancillary furniture for the 4-floor headquarters project in Inglewood, California. Brand favorites sprinkled throughout the sprawling space include Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming chairs, Knoll Tulip chairs, Cosm chairs, Magis Café tables, Geiger Axon tables, Everywhere Tables, Framery booths, Geiger One, Eames Lounge and Ottoman sets, Renew Link and more.

The new NFL facility opened in September of 2021. The original NFL facility, located in Culver City, was initially launched in 2003. While distance between the two buildings is less than 10 miles, the new facility overlooks the SoFi Stadium, the home of both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers, putting the NFL even closer to the game our nation has come to love.

Disclaimer

MillerKnoll Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 20:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MILLERKNOLL, INC.
03:48pMILLERKNOLL : NFL's New Headquarters Scores Big with MillerKnoll
PU
02/14MILLERKNOLL : Design Within Reach Announces Exclusive Partnership with Australian Designer..
PU
02/10MILLERKNOLL : Q2 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
02/07MILLERKNOLL : Appoints Senior Digital Retail Executive to Lead Global Contract and Retail ..
PU
01/27MILLERKNOLL : Design Within Reach Announces Winners of 18th Annual Champagne Chair Contest
PU
01/21Berenberg Bank Adjusts MillerKnoll's Price Target to $59 From $62, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/07MILLERKNOLL : Visualizing Workplace Evolution
PU
01/05MILLERKNOLL, INC. : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
01/04TRANSCRIPT : MillerKnoll, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 04, 2022
CI
01/04MillerKnoll Posts Lower Fiscal Q2 Adjusted EPS, Offers Fiscal Q3 Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MILLERKNOLL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 881 M - -
Net income 2022 -33,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 968 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -111x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 3 131 M 3 131 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 7 600
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart MILLERKNOLL, INC.
Duration : Period :
MillerKnoll, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLERKNOLL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 41,33 $
Average target price 55,40 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea R. Owen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey M. Stutz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Volkema Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey L. Kurburski Chief Technology Officer
Richard Scott Chief Manufacturing & Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLERKNOLL, INC.3.44%3 131
SHANGHAI M&G STATIONERY INC.-10.03%8 332
SUZHOU TA&A ULTRA CLEAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.4.79%7 250
MSA SAFETY INCORPORATED-7.96%5 447
BRADY CORPORATION-6.77%2 605
BIC-0.59%2 375