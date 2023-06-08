MillerKnoll : NaughtOne Introduces Flexible Mobile Lounge Chair, Pippin

(Knaresborough, UK, June 8, 2023): Global furniture designer, NaughtOne, is set to launch its first flexible mobile lounge chair, Pippin, this month at US industry design shows, NeoCon and Design Days, in Chicago from June 12 -14. The unveiling at the shows will see both the arrival of Pippin, as well as its Morse Table System, the second of NaughtOne's products to launch since their compelling rebrand in October of last year.

The Pippin Chair is a welcome addition to the world of flexible furniture, combining comfort, style and mobility. This agile lounge chair is primed for play; soft-edged, solid and creating a sense of cupped support. This low-slung chair brings people together for inspiring conversations and contributions. Pippin is compact, making it the perfect choice for flexible and collaborative spaces of all sizes. It sits on wheels and is deliberately free from arms, making it easy to move, twist and turn with its convenient strap handle.

For Pippin's designer, Lucy Kurrein, the brief from NaughtOne for an agile, easy-to-move chair was the beginning of a journey to create an upholstered lounge chair which can positively impact the way people behave in their surroundings. Kurrein wanted to create a seat that would make it easy for people sitting down to open inspiring conversations, feeling grounded and present. With Pippin you can pull up a seat virtually anywhere.

Kurrein says, "Normally when you have flexible, movable furniture, it all has a lightweight and temporary feel as if you'll just perch there a moment, but with this piece I wanted to make sure there was a feeling of solidity."

Bolstering their sustainability initiatives, in 2021 NaughtOne launched their Ever Sofa and Chair range - designed using the principles of circularity: easy to service for remanufacturing or disassembling at the end of its life for proper recycling. Now, NaughtOne is taking these principles further with the launch of Pippin, whose construction is glue and staple free. Pippin comes with a tailored, zip-on, zip-off cover that gives the chair its sophisticated personality. The removable cover can be easily replaced should it get damaged or stained, without needing to replace the entire chair.

Pippin can be specified with a choice of six standard colors for the strap handle and an almost infinite choice of fabric options. Pippin will be available to order from July 3, 2023 and will use the 3D construction method, allowing it to be fixed together without the need for glue.

About NaughtOne

NaughtOne is a British furniture company who design and manufacture furniture for modern spaces. We are proud to partner with specifiers & dealers; to support renowned brands and local companies across the globe. Founded in 2005, the business ethos was and remains - to design beautifully simple pieces, designed to withstand time, trends and wear.

The business has grown over the past two decades. Part of the Miller Knoll collection of brands, since 2019. Our people-powered business employs nearly 100 people based throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA. NaughtOne has received numerous awards and honours along the way, including The Queens Award in 2019, and has strived to drive the conversation around sustainability for many years.

