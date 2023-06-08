MillerKnoll : NaughtOne Reinforces its Recent Rebrand with Launch of Two Key Products

(Knaresborough, UK, June 8, 2023): Global furniture designer, NaughtOne, has just announced the launch of two major new additions - a mobile lounge chair and table system - to their product range at this year's NeoCon and Design Days in Chicago. The launches come just seven months after NaughtOne's successful rebranding last October, which assured a strengthening of their core message: Absolute Simplicity leads to Infinite Possibility.

NaughtOne designs and manufactures furniture for modern commercial spaces. Founded in 2005, the business ethos was and remains, to design beautifully simple pieces to withstand time, trends and wear.

The first of NaughtOne's products to launch this year is Pippin. Pippin enters the market as NaughtOne's first flexible mobile lounge chair. A compact yet solid and stable chair, providing comfort and support that invites longer interactions in its surroundings. At the same time, it readily moves as and where it needs to: set on wheels and comes with a convenient strap handle that facilitates movement while adding a playful touch.

Pippin can be specified with a choice of six standard colors for the strap handle and an almost infinite choice of fabric options. It will be available to order from July 3 this year and will use the 3D construction method, allowing it to be fixed together without the need for glue.

Launching alongside Pippin is The Morse Table System, a resourceful table that empowers flexibility through simplicity. Designed to run at endless lengths, Morse complements and adds interest to any space. It transitions easily from dining table to solo worktable or teamwork bench with ease, so that the same space can serve multiple purposes in one day.

Morse can be specified with a choice of 23 tabletop colors, 17 leg finishes and optional accessories. It will be available to order from July 3, 2023.

Visit naughtone.com to find out more about Pippin and Morse Table System.

About NaughtOne

NaughtOne is a British furniture company who design and manufacture furniture for modern spaces. We are proud to partner with specifiers & dealers; to support renowned brands and local companies across the globe. Founded in 2005, the business ethos was and remains - to design beautifully simple pieces, designed to withstand time, trends and wear. The business has grown over the past two decades. Part of the MillerKnoll collection of brands, since 2019. Our people-powered business employs nearly 100 people based throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA. NaughtOne has received numerous awards and honours along the way, including The Queens Award in 2019, and has strived to drive the conversation around sustainability for many years.

www.naughtone.com