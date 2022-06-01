Log in
MillerKnoll Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

06/01/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
ZEELAND, Mich., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) today announced that the company will host its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 conference call and webcast on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast with streaming audio at https://www.millerknoll.com/investor-relations. An archived copy will be available on MillerKnoll's website shortly following the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 363-5046 (Conference ID: 1793038).

The financial earnings news release will be issued on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, after the market closes.

Additional links to materials supporting the release will also be available at https://www.millerknoll.com/investor-relations.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands and one of the largest and most influential modern design companies in the world. The company is a result of a deep legacy of design, innovation, and social good. MillerKnoll was created in 2021 from the combination of Herman Miller and Knoll, and includes brands Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, DWR, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollExtra, Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, naughtone, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. Guided by a shared vision, common values, and a steadfast commitment to design, MillerKnoll innovates and designs the future while contributing to a more equitable and sustainable future for all.

© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on MILLERKNOLL, INC.
More recommendations