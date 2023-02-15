MillerKnoll : Unveils Its New Healthcare Display at Fulton Market Chicago Showroom

Chicago, Ill.: MillerKnoll, the global modern design leader, today announced its new healthcare display is open to clients and visitors at Herman Miller's Chicago showroom.

After a successful showing at the 2022 Healthcare Design Conference and Expo, the company is now extending its healthcare showcase and bringing it to additional clients. The healthcare display highlights clinical products and textiles from Herman Miller, Knoll, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, NaughtOne, and Muuto. Varying casework systems, nurse's stations as well as many new performance textiles specifically crafted for healthcare environments are all on display. To date, this is the most comprehensive showcase of MillerKnoll's healthcare portfolio of products.

"We're thrilled to invite our clients to experience our vast healthcare offerings in person and see how they complement each other. We offer unparalleled variety and choice and we're helping our clients open their facilities faster through standardization, pre-fabrication, and the ability to be a single-source provider," commented Mike O'Toole, Senior Vice President of Healthcare at MillerKnoll.

John Michael, President of The Americas for MillerKnoll continued, "Healthcare is a growing market and we're building on our decades of expertise, research and development to bring fresh, inclusive and beautiful designs to life. We understand the quality and durability that our clients require for healthcare spaces and our solutions are designed to improve patient outcomes and the caregiver experience."

MillerKnoll's Healthcare display will remain in Chicago until mid-April, then continues to its next stop at the Herman Miller Washington, D.C. showroom location at 900 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20001.

Contract clients and prospective buyers can reach out to their MillerKnoll sales representative for further information and to schedule a tour.

