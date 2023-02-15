Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  MillerKnoll, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MLKN   US6005441000

MILLERKNOLL, INC.

(MLKN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:55:06 2023-02-15 am EST
23.74 USD   +1.26%
MillerKnoll : Unveils Its New Healthcare Display at Fulton Market Chicago Showroom

02/15/2023 | 10:27am EST
Chicago, Ill.: MillerKnoll, the global modern design leader, today announced its new healthcare display is open to clients and visitors at Herman Miller's Chicago showroom.

After a successful showing at the 2022 Healthcare Design Conference and Expo, the company is now extending its healthcare showcase and bringing it to additional clients. The healthcare display highlights clinical products and textiles from Herman Miller, Knoll, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, NaughtOne, and Muuto. Varying casework systems, nurse's stations as well as many new performance textiles specifically crafted for healthcare environments are all on display. To date, this is the most comprehensive showcase of MillerKnoll's healthcare portfolio of products.

"We're thrilled to invite our clients to experience our vast healthcare offerings in person and see how they complement each other. We offer unparalleled variety and choice and we're helping our clients open their facilities faster through standardization, pre-fabrication, and the ability to be a single-source provider," commented Mike O'Toole, Senior Vice President of Healthcare at MillerKnoll.

John Michael, President of The Americas for MillerKnoll continued, "Healthcare is a growing market and we're building on our decades of expertise, research and development to bring fresh, inclusive and beautiful designs to life. We understand the quality and durability that our clients require for healthcare spaces and our solutions are designed to improve patient outcomes and the caregiver experience."

MillerKnoll's Healthcare display will remain in Chicago until mid-April, then continues to its next stop at the Herman Miller Washington, D.C. showroom location at 900 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20001.

Contract clients and prospective buyers can reach out to their MillerKnoll sales representative for further information and to schedule a tour.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Fully, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable and beautiful future for all.

Contact:

Media_relations@hermanmiller.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

MillerKnoll Inc. published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 15:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on MILLERKNOLL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 174 M - -
Net income 2023 109 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,9x
Yield 2023 3,20%
Capitalization 1 772 M 1 772 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
EV / Sales 2024 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 11 300
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart MILLERKNOLL, INC.
Duration : Period :
MillerKnoll, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MILLERKNOLL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,44 $
Average target price 28,33 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrea R. Owen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher M. Baldwin Group President
Jeffrey M. Stutz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael A. Volkema Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Anderson Vice President-Global Research & Insights
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MILLERKNOLL, INC.11.57%1 772
UE FURNITURE CO., LTD.14.36%487
ITAB SHOP CONCEPT AB (PUBL)12.00%259
KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.15%256
VIRCO MFG. CORPORATION3.98%76
GROLLEAU-11.54%21